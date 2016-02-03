Sign Up: Gridiron Cooking Challenge

Four-student teams have the chance to recreate their recipe at One Buccaneer Place, meet some special guests and win great prizes for themselves and their school! Get Mooving and submit your recipe today!
Join the Gridiron Cooking Challenge!
- Represent your school at your local NFL facility (One Buccaneer Place) in May 2016.
- Have your recipe and team/school featured in Dairy Council of Florida materials.
- Have the chance to win a $2,500 school prize pack, tablets for each team member & other cool prizes.
How to join:
1. Build a team of 4 students (elementary or middle school) and one adult or Program Representative and create a unique recipe that showcases dairy products (milk, cheese and/or yogurt). All recipes must be prepared and cooked in 60 minutes.
- Send your recipe including a description and a picture of the finished recipe to the Fuel Up to Play 60 Team at the Dairy Council of Florida via email (fueluptoplay60@floridamilk.com) or regular mail (Attn: Florida Fuel Up to Play 60 Team, 1003 Orienta Ave., Altamonte Springs, FL 32701) by midnight, Monday, February 29, for a chance for your team members to recreate your recipe at One Buccaneer Place!
- Finalists will be notified by March 18, 2016.
For entry form and official rules, CLICK HERE.