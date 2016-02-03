Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sign Up: Gridiron Cooking Challenge

Does your team have what it takes to be the Tampa Gridiron Cooking Challenge Champion?

Feb 03, 2016 at 02:00 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (16) outruns Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) on a 55-yard touchdown reception during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Buccaneers.com
1-DF100-Gridiron-square-4c-logo.jpg

Four-student teams have the chance to recreate their recipe at One Buccaneer Place, meet some special guests and win great prizes for themselves and their school! Get Mooving and submit your recipe today!

Join the Gridiron Cooking Challenge!

  • Represent your school at your local NFL facility (One Buccaneer Place) in May 2016.
  • Have your recipe and team/school featured in Dairy Council of Florida materials.
  • Have the chance to win a $2,500 school prize pack, tablets for each team member & other cool prizes.

How to join:
1. Build a team of 4 students (elementary or middle school) and one adult or Program Representative and create a unique recipe that showcases dairy products (milk, cheese and/or yogurt). All recipes must be prepared and cooked in 60 minutes.

  1. Send your recipe including a description and a picture of the finished recipe to the Fuel Up to Play 60 Team at the Dairy Council of Florida via email (fueluptoplay60@floridamilk.com) or regular mail (Attn: Florida Fuel Up to Play 60 Team, 1003 Orienta Ave., Altamonte Springs, FL 32701) by midnight, Monday, February 29, for a chance for your team members to recreate your recipe at One Buccaneer Place!
  1. Finalists will be notified by March 18, 2016.

For entry form and official rules, CLICK HERE.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rodgers' Quick Release Negated Bucs' Blitz | A Next Gen Look at Packers-Bucs

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers finished Sunday's game with the lowest average air yards per pass attempt of any NFL passer this season, but the strategy worked and Green Bay left Tampa with a victory

news

Bucs Postpone Bruce Arians' Ring of Honor Induction

Due to potential schedule disruption by Hurricane Ian, the Buccaneers have postponed the planned induction of Bruce Arians into the Ring of Honor on Sunday and will reschedule the ceremony for a later game

news

Bucs Head to Miami to Avoid Hurricane Ian

The Buccaneers will move their football operations to Miami-Dade County on Tuesday and practice at the Miami Dolphins' facility…No changes have yet been made to Sunday's game schedule

news

2022 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 4

Where does the Tampa Bay Buccaneers project Week Four across Power Rankings?

Advertising