Creamsicle Memories | S.S. Mailbag

Who is the shortest on the team?

- @ashtyngold123 (via Instagram)

Me, maybe?

Oh, I imagine you mean among the players. Going by the listed heights on the Buccaneers' official roster, that would be Deven Thompkins, who we were just discussing above. He's listed at 5-8, and whether or not that's exactly accurate or not, I think it's true he is currently the shortest Buccaneer. That's likely the reason he wasn't drafted despite putting up 102 catches for 1,704 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior at Utah State. And that's also why he's a very easy guy to root for as he continues to prove his lack of height won't stop him from being an impact player in the NFL.

Again, going by their listed heights, the next guy on the list would be the 5-9 Antoine Winfield Jr., followed by safety Christian Izien and running backs Sean Tucker and Ke'Shawn Vaughn, all listed at 5-10. In case you are wondering, the tallest player currently listed on the Bucs' roster is outside linebacker Anthony Nelson, at 6-7.

By the way, the NFL released its annual breakdown of all the teams' 53-man rosters after the first week of games were played, and the Bucs are listed as having seven players under six feet tall. That's not even close to the most of any team in the league; the Houston Texans had 13 such players on opening day, and the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins had 12 each.

The Bucs had eight players who weighed fewer than 200 pounds; the NFL high is 13, by Denver. Conversely, the Bucs had nine players who weighed more than 300 pounds; the NFL high was a whopping 15 for the New York Giants. The average height and weight among all players on those 53-man rosters was 6-1.9 and 244.17 pounds. The Bucs were pretty much right at those averages with an average height of 6-1.9 and an average weight of 244.25.

The one category in which the Bucs ranked near the top was the number of rookies and first-year players on the roster. (A first-year player is one who was in the league prior to 2023 but had not yet accrued a season of free agency credit – a good example is defensive lineman Mike Greene, who was on the Bucs' practice squad as a rookie last year.) The Bucs opened the season with 15 rookies and first-year players. That wasn't the most in the league because the Packers had 17 of them, but it was tied for second with the Rams and Seahawks.

How has Baker changed the atmosphere of the team?

- @lynley.jano (via Instagram)

It's fair to say that the last three Buccaneers seasons were defined by the presence of Tom Brady, and that era will be very fondly remembered. It's still hard to believe that Brady came here after all those years in New England, but it actually happened and it was a wild ride. Three playoff appearances, two division titles and a Super Bowl championship, not to mention some of the most prolific passing attacks the franchise has ever seen.

But that era did come to an end when Brady retired this past January, and that was necessarily going to lead to a very different sort of atmosphere at team headquarters. Not necessarily better or worse, but definitely different.

And, you know what? So far, so good! The Buccaneers have gotten quite a bit younger in quick fashion – see the note above about the number of rookies and first-year players on the roster – and they have had to put that roster together under some difficult salary cap circumstances. Head Coach Todd Bowles has noted on several occasions that there are a lot of good young players on the team whom fans simply don't know much about yet. In many ways, it's a team that's growing up together.

Mayfield has fit right in, and as the starting quarterback he was inevitably going to be looked at as a leader. It's clear already that the rest of the players on the Bucs' offense absolutely love playing with him. He's a natural leader and a guy who plays with both a fiery spirit and the kind of grit that teammates love to see in action. As I'm sure most readers are aware, the national expectations for the 2023 Buccaneers weren't particularly high. There were many more predictions that the Bucs would be battling for the first pick in the 2024 draft than for the NFC South title. That team has shot out of the gate with a 3-1 record and has obviously embraced a "nobody believes in us" attitude. Since Mayfield himself is rising back out of a dip in his career, he is a perfect illustration of that ethos.

There's a long, long way to go in 2023 and a 3-1 record doesn't guarantee a team anything in the long run. But this is a team that is clearly having a lot of fun, and Mayfield is a big part of that, in my opinion.

Who was your favorite player growing up?

- @joshuakalarical (via Instagram)

Well, I can tell you that it wasn't a Buccaneer, Josh, because I wasn't a Tampa Bay fan as a child. In fact, I knew almost nothing about them. Until I started working in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs in 1991, I didn't know a whole lot about any team in the NFL, except maybe the Cardinals since I grew up in St. Louis. Even then, I pretty much knew who the quarterback, running back and receivers were, and that was about it. Like the majority of people in St. Louis, I was a much bigger baseball fan (and I'm still a diehard baseball Cardinals supporter).

I now know Buccaneers history very well, including the years before I got here in 1992. If I had been a Tampa Bay fan, it would have been a bit of a rough go since my sweet spot for paying attention to the NFL would have been in the mid-80s, which weren't kind to the Buccaneers. I'm pretty sure I would have loved Lee Roy Selmon like pretty much everyone in Tampa did back then. My favorite position has always been cornerback, so I'm guessing I would have liked Ricky Reynolds a whole lot, maybe Mike Washington before that.

As for the Cardinals, like I said my knowledge wasn't particularly deep and my fandom wasn't terribly strong, but I do remember liking wide receiver Mel Gray a whole lot. And running back Ottis Anderson, who really was more famous as a Super Bowl champ with the Giants. My favorite quarterback from back then was Neil Lomax. Thanks for the trip down memory lane, Josh!

What's your favorite creamsicle memory? Mine is when we beat the packers in 2009.

- @dan_the_man_loves_sports_ (via Instagram)

This mailbag is about the Bucs, not me, so I don't like to answer too many of this type of question. However, this is really just an opportunity to bring up some great moments from the team's past, and since we're about to head into Creamsicle week, it's a fitting topic to discuss.

As I noted above, I got here in 1992 and had virtually no history of paying attention to the Buccaneers before that. So I've got five seasons of in-person memories of the team wearing its Creamsicle uniforms, plus four previous throwback games, one of which Dan notes in his question. Here are some of my fondest memories from that span (1992-96), in no particular order other than how they came to mind:

- Mike Alstott's first career touchdown, which was a catch by the way. In retrospect, it's kind of surprising it took him until his sixth game to get into the end zone, but he sure made a habit of it after that. And this particular score is a perfect encapsulation of what was to come because he powered through three Vikings defenders to get it in.

- Also, that Alstott touchdown came for an 0-5 team that beat the 5-1 Vikings – Tony Dungy's former team – for Dungy's first victory as the Buccaneers' head coach in 1996. That was cool.

- Warren Sapp's pick-six against Atlanta in his 1995 rookie season.

- The Bucs' Week Two win over Green Bay in 1992, which was just the second game I worked. It's memorable because it was the start of Brett Favre's run for the Packers when Santana Dotson knocked Don Majkowski out of the game just before halftime with a sack. I also remember Vinny Testaverde having a shot at what was then the NFL's single-game record for completion, as he was sitting at 22-24 (91.7%) late in the game. If my memory is accurate, I think we tried to call down to the sideline to let them know Vinny had the record, but we didn't get the word out in time and he threw one more incompletion to finish at 22-25. Also, if you ever want to wow someone with a trivia question, ask them who caught Brett Favre's first career completion. The answer: Brett Favre, as Ray Seals batted it in the air and Favre caught it and was tackled for a loss of seven.

- Vernon Turner recording the first punt return for a touchdown in franchise history against the Lions in 1994 – breaking an unbelievably long drought – and Special Teams Coach George Stewart running down to the end zone to hug him.

- Dave Moore catching a touchdown pass in Denver the day after Christmas in 1993, on a play in which he purposely fell down while making a block so the defense would forget about him. I really don't know why that one sticks with me, because it was a fairly unremarkable game (the Bucs won, 17-10), but it does.

- Tyji Armstrong catching a pass against the Rams on a Sunday night appearance (rare for the Bucs back then) and having two defenders hit him at the exact same moment from opposite sides. Both defenders bounced right off and Tyji kept running for an 81-yard touchdown.

- Horace "Hi-C" Copeland's backflips in the Georgia Dome.