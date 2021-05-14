Bucs Will Have 26 in Attendance for Rookie Mini-Camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't have a rookie mini-camp last spring amid the surging pandemic. They will have one this year, but it won't be quite the same as the rookie camps they've had in the past.

Pre-COVID rookie camps generally were conducted with rosters of 50-plus players, with about half of them in town on tryout contracts. This year, each team is only permitted to bring in five players for tryouts, which means the attendance this weekend will be limited to 26 players overall, including 2021 NFL Draft picks, recently-signed undrafted free agents and returning first-year players from the 2020 roster.

The Buccaneers used their five available tryout spots to bring in players who already have NFL experience rather than additional undrafted rookies. Three of the five are offensive skill-position players: former Michigan wide receiver Amara Darboh, former South Carolina tight end Jerell Adams and former Jackson State running back Troymaine Pope. The other two are defensive backs: former South Carolina State cornerback Antonio Hamilton and former Fresno State safety Curtis Riley.