Bucs Will Have 26 in Attendance for Rookie Mini-Camp

There will be 15 rookies in the Bucs' brief mini-camp this weekend, plus six first-year players from the team's existing roster and five veterans participating on tryout contracts

May 14, 2021 at 10:32 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't have a rookie mini-camp last spring amid the surging pandemic. They will have one this year, but it won't be quite the same as the rookie camps they've had in the past.

Pre-COVID rookie camps generally were conducted with rosters of 50-plus players, with about half of them in town on tryout contracts. This year, each team is only permitted to bring in five players for tryouts, which means the attendance this weekend will be limited to 26 players overall, including 2021 NFL Draft picks, recently-signed undrafted free agents and returning first-year players from the 2020 roster.

The Buccaneers used their five available tryout spots to bring in players who already have NFL experience rather than additional undrafted rookies. Three of the five are offensive skill-position players: former Michigan wide receiver Amara Darboh, former South Carolina tight end Jerell Adams and former Jackson State running back Troymaine Pope. The other two are defensive backs: former South Carolina State cornerback Antonio Hamilton and former Fresno State safety Curtis Riley.

Here's the roster for this weekend's rookie mini-camp at the AdventHealth Training Center:

Table inside Article
Player Pos. College Category
Jerell Adams TE South Carolina Tryout
Calvin Ashley T Florida A&M UDFA
Jose Borregales K Miami UDFA
K.J. Britt ILB Auburn Draft Pick
Augie Contressa DS Stony Brook UDFA
Amara Darboh WR Michigan Tryout
Jaelon Darden WR North Texas Draft Pick
Javon Hagan DC Ohio Current Roster
Robert Hainsey C/G Notre Dame Draft Pick
Antonio Hamilton DC South Carolina State Tryout
Ladarius Hamilton LB North Texas Current Roster
Sadarius Hutcherson G South Carolina UDFA
Cameron Kinley DC Navy UDFA
Nick Leverett T Rice Current Roster
Elijah Ponder OLB Cincinnati UDFA
Troymaine Pope RB Jackson State Tryout
Sam Renner DE Minnesota Current Roster
Curtis Riley DS Fresno State Tryout
T.J. Simmons WR West Virginia UDFA
Kobe Smith DT South Carolina Current Roster
Donnell Stanley C South Carolina Current Roster
Grant Stuard ILB Houston Draft Pick
Kyle Trask QB Florida Draft Pick
Joe Tryon OLB Washington Draft Pick
Lawrence White DS Iowa State UDFA
Chris Wilcox DC BYU Draft Pick

All five of the Bucs' tryout players have previous regular-season NFL experience, and all entered the league between 2015 and 2017:

  • Adams was a sixth-round pick in 2016 by the Giants. He has played in 30 games for the Giants and Texans and was most recently on the Lions' practice squad last year.
  • Darboh was a third-round pick in 2017 by the Seahawks. He played in 13 games for Seattle as a rookie and was most recently with Carolina for several months this offseason.
  • Hamilton signed as an undrafted free agent with Oakland in 2016. He has seen action in 58 games for the Raiders, Giants and Chiefs and played in all 19 games for Kansas City last year, including Super Bowl LV against the Buccaneers.
  • Pope signed as an undrafted free agent with Seattle in 2016. He had played in 24 games with the Jets, Seahawks and Chargers and split last year between the practice squad and active roster in Los Angeles.
  • Riley was an undrafted free agent with the Titans in 2015. He has played in 49 games for the Titans, Cardinals, Vikings, Raiders and Giants and mostly split six games between Minnesota and Arizona last year.

The Buccaneers selected seven players in last month's draft and officially signed nine more undrafted rookies on Thursday. Six players who were on the 2020 offseason roster prior to this weekend round out the roster for the rookie mini-camp. All are considered "first-year players," meaning they have been on an NFL roster but have yet to accrue a season of free agency credit.

Hagan and Leverett spent the entire 2020 regular season on the Buccaneers' practice squad and Smith was on that same crew for the last 10 weeks. Renner and Stanley were signed in February and Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the Cowboys last week.

Photos of 2021 Bucs Rookies Arriving in Tampa

View photos of Buccaneers rookies arriving in Tampa for the first time.

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Wide Receiver Amara Darboh #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Wide Receiver Amara Darboh #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Inside linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Inside linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Kicker Jose Borregales #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Kicker Jose Borregales #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Kicker Jose Borregales #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Kicker Jose Borregales #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Inside linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Inside linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Inside linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Inside linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
210513_TR_RookieArrivals_0018
14 / 33
Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Safety Curtis Riley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Safety Curtis Riley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Safety Curtis Riley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Safety Curtis Riley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Tackle Calvin Ashley #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Tackle Calvin Ashley #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Outside linebacker Elijah Ponder #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Outside linebacker Elijah Ponder #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Running back Troymaine Pope #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Running back Troymaine Pope #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Cornerback Cameron Kinley #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Cornerback Cameron Kinley #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Safety Augie Contressa #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Safety Augie Contressa #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Safety Lawrence White #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Safety Lawrence White #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Guard Sadarius Hutcherson #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Guard Sadarius Hutcherson #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 33

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives prior to Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
