2021 Draft Wrap: Speed, Special Teams and the Future

The Bucs started their third day of drafting by trading up in the fourth round, sending a sixth-round compensatory pick to Seattle to make an eight-spot jump before landing Darden. The Bucs spent much of the weekend snagging players from the nation's biggest programs but also mixed in the first player taken out of North Texas in 17 years. Darden could be the first North Texas player to suit up for Tampa Bay since defensive end Reggie Lewis and safety Beasley Reece in the early '80s, when the school was known as North Texas State.

Darden is undersized but possesses impressive speed and elusiveness in his run-after-the-catch (RAC), and that's not all the Bucs liked about his tape.

"He's got great hands," said Licht. "That's one of the things when we were watching him with Bruce – he loves the hands, loves the ability to track the ball and catch the ball away from his body. He has just great quickness. He's very fast but he's actually quicker than fast. He can really put his foot in the ground and explode out of his breaks. He's got great RAC and then we also think he has a chance to be a very good returner."

Britt has a similar opportunity to the one facing Trask, as he can learn from entrenched starters Lavonte David and Devin White while potentially working to become a starter in a few years.

"We love the way that he plays, as well," said Licht. "He plays with a lot of passion, he's a big thumper, he's an Alpha, he's a leader. He's the man there. Anybody you talk to at Auburn, that's the first thing they'll say: 'He's the man here.' We're very excited about him, like we are about all our picks today."

The Buccaneers had two of the last nine picks of the draft and used them on a pair of defenders who, as noted above, could be special teams contributors right away. Wilcox came off the board at pick number 251 while Stuard had the unusual honor of being named Mr. Irrelevant, long the unofficial and well-meaning title given to the last player selected.

The 6-2, 198-pound Wilcox has the frame the Buccaneers look for in a cornerback and ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at his Pro Day. While that combination obviously profiles as a good special teams candidate the Bucs also believe he could eventually help on defense.

"We definitely see some ability there as a gunner," said Licht. "We liked him as a corner because of his length and his speed. He fits the profile of the guys that we have here. Our guys are long, have long arms and can run. He's going to fit right in with them. He can learn from them and hopefully develop into a good player."

Finally, the 259th pick brought in Stuard, who made Licht think of another player who made a very long career in the NFL out of excelling in the third phase of the game.