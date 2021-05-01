The Buccaneers Select K.J. Britt with the 176th Pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers continued their Day Three picks by selecting linebacker ﻿K.J. Britt﻿ from Auburn with the 176th pick in the fifth round. The two-year starter was voted team captain for the 2020 season, though it was cut short to only two games due to injury. He returned to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl and participated in Auburn's pro day.

Britt amassed 119 tackles, 13.0 of which for loss in his Tiger career and marked a career single-game high of 12 against Georgia before his injury in 2020.

The Alabama native will be providing depth to a Bucs linebacker room that includes Lavonte David, Devin White and Kevin Minter. He is Tampa Bay's fifth pick of the 2021 draft, joining fellow rookies Jaelon Darden, Robert Hainsey, Kyle Trask and Joe Tryon.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein had this to say of Britt: