Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers Select K.J. Britt with the 176th Pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay used its fifth-round pick to go back to defense and select linebacker K.J. Britt out of Auburn.

May 01, 2021 at 03:26 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Photos of ILB K.J. Britt | Bucs Fifth Round Draft Pick

View pictures of Auburn ILB K.J. Britt, who Tampa Bay selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sep 26, 2020; Auburn, AL, USA; XXXXX during the game between Auburn and Kentucky at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics
1 / 13

Sep 26, 2020; Auburn, AL, USA; XXXXX during the game between Auburn and Kentucky at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics

Shanna Lockwood/Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics
Oct 3, 2020; Athens, GA, USA; K.J. Britt (33) tackles Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) during in the second half between Auburn and Georgia at Samford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
2 / 13

Oct 3, 2020; Athens, GA, USA; K.J. Britt (33) tackles Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) during in the second half between Auburn and Georgia at Samford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Todd Van Emst/Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Auburn Football homecoming vs Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
3 / 13

Auburn Football homecoming vs Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
K.J. Britt (33) Auburn at Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 in Athens, GA. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
4 / 13

K.J. Britt (33) Auburn at Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 in Athens, GA. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
K.J. Britt (33) Auburn Football homecoming vs Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
5 / 13

K.J. Britt (33) Auburn Football homecoming vs Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
K. J. Britt 2019 Auburn Football headshots on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletic
6 / 13

K. J. Britt 2019 Auburn Football headshots on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletic

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
K. J. Britt Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in College Station, TX. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
7 / 13

K. J. Britt Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in College Station, TX. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
KJ Britt Auburn Football homecoming vs Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
8 / 13

KJ Britt Auburn Football homecoming vs Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
American Team linebacker KJ Britt of Auburn (33) runs during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
9 / 13

American Team linebacker KJ Britt of Auburn (33) runs during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
10 / 13

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
11 / 13

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team linebacker KJ Britt of Auburn (33) runs downfield during the second half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
12 / 13

American Team linebacker KJ Britt of Auburn (33) runs downfield during the second half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2019, file photo, Auburn linebacker K.J. Britt (33) reacts after making a stop against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in College Station, Texas. Britt was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)
13 / 13

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2019, file photo, Auburn linebacker K.J. Britt (33) reacts after making a stop against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in College Station, Texas. Britt was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Buccaneers continued their Day Three picks by selecting linebacker ﻿K.J. Britt﻿ from Auburn with the 176th pick in the fifth round. The two-year starter was voted team captain for the 2020 season, though it was cut short to only two games due to injury. He returned to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl and participated in Auburn's pro day.

Britt amassed 119 tackles, 13.0 of which for loss in his Tiger career and marked a career single-game high of 12 against Georgia before his injury in 2020.

The Alabama native will be providing depth to a Bucs linebacker room that includes Lavonte David, Devin White and Kevin Minter. He is Tampa Bay's fifth pick of the 2021 draft, joining fellow rookies Jaelon Darden, Robert Hainsey, Kyle Trask and Joe Tryon.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein had this to say of Britt:

"Ultra-aggressive inside linebacker with densely muscled frame and a throwback demeanor. His alpha personality is on display whether on defense or on special teams. He plays a downhill, attacking style that can clog run lanes, but also causes him to lose sight of the ball and get trapped behind blocks, limiting his ability to flow with the runner. He has tight hips and lacks the desired sideline-to-sideline range, but when he hits, opponents definitely feel it. He doesn't have functional coverage ability and could be pegged as an early-down backup with core special-teams value."

Related Content

news

2021 Draft Wrap: Speed, Special Teams and the Future

The Bucs had the luxury of targeting "wants" rather than "needs" in this year's draft and ended up with a seven-man class boasting a lot of speed, a chance to help immediately on special teams and a group of men with passion for the game
news

5 Things to Know About the Bucs Day Three Picks

Get to know more about the four picks that round out Tampa Bay's 2021 draft class.
news

Bucs' First-Round Pick Joe Tryon "Jumped Off the Tape"

Tampa Bay has the luxury of taking its time with first-round pick Joe Tryon, but the 2021 first-round pick has speed, fluid movements and a high motor and could make his mark on the Bucs' defense early
news

Bucs Find Right Fit, Ideal Situation with Kyle Trask

The Buccaneers appreciated the journey Florida QB Kyle Trask took to the 2021 NFL Draft and thought he was a perfect fit for their system and their culture, making him the final pick of the second round
news

The Buccaneers Select Grant Stuard with the 259th Pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay bestowed the "Mr. Irrelevant" title on the linebacker out of Houston.
news

The Buccaneers Select Chris Wilcox with the 251st Pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay drafted the BYU corner with their first pick of the seventh round.
news

Bucs Get 'Throwback' Hammer in ILB K.J. Britt

The Bucs addressed a clear depth need at inside linebacker in the fifth round Saturday by selecting Auburn's K.J. Britt, a tough, physical and smart defender who can support Lavonte David, Devin White and Kevin Minter
news

Jaelon Darden Adds New Dimension to Bucs Loaded Receiving Corps

North Texas WR Jaelon Darden, chosen in the fourth round after an eight-pick traded up by the Buccaneers, is very elusive with the ball in his hands and could help in the return game as well
news

Buccaneers Trade Up, Select Jaelon Darden with the 129th Pick

Tampa Bay started the third and final day of the 2021 NFL Draft with a bang, taking the North Texas standout by trading up with the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Buccaneers Trade Up in Round Four to Nab WR Jaelon Darden

GM Jason Licht's first trade in the 2021 draft came in the fourth round, as he sent a sixth-round pick to Seattle to move up eight spots and secure North Texas WR Jaelon Darden
news

Robert Hainsey Won Bucs Over with Impressive Versatility

Notre Dame's Robert Hainsey started at right tackle throughout his college career but took to several different positions without difficulty at the Senior Bowl and greatly improved his stock on the Bucs' draft board
Advertising