Bucs Get 'Throwback' Hammer in ILB K.J. Britt

"He's going to have to carve out his role," said Spytek. "Obviously we have Devin and Lavonte and they're going to be entrenched as the starters. K.J. can follow Kevin Minter's lead as to how you do it and how you carve out a role on [special] teams. We think he's the kind of person who is going to do whatever it takes to help the team and do it as well and as hard as he can. That's exactly what we're looking for around here."

Specifically, the Buccaneers appreciate Britt's style of play and his commitment to the team, as well as his strong production when he was on the field the last two seasons.

"He's a classic, inside hammer, kind of an old-school MIKE almost," said Spytek. "He's hard-hitting, tough, aggressive, physical, very smart. He's a very mature person, very driven, loves football. You could probably give him the old 'throwback' moniker. He could have played the game 20 years ago, as well, and fit right in."

After two years as primarily a special-teamer at Auburn, Britt got his chance to start in 2019 and made the most of it, racking up 68 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles and proving to be a force against the run. His 2020 season started well, too, but ended after two games due to a thumb injury. He did return to action for the Senior Bowl in January, and his teammates for the week voted him the best linebacker at the game.

The Bucs had much more tape on Britt to study from 2019 than 2020, but before he got hurt he put one play on his reel that Spytek and Bucs scouts enjoyed. On the opening kickoff of the season, Britt was part of the cover team and before the play he pointed at the Kentucky return team that was tasked with blocking him. After the kick, Britt promptly sprinted down the field and knocked that player to the ground.