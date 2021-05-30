Bucs Find Right Fit, Ideal Situation with Kyle Trask

﻿Kyle Trask﻿ waited a long time and put in a lot of effort to get his shot, and it's what he did when he finally got it that made the Tampa Bay Buccaneers want to give him another one.

On Friday, the Buccaneers made Trask the final pick of the second round in the 2021 NFL draft and the first quarterback the organization had drafted in six years. After five quarterbacks were taken in the first round, Trask was the next passer off the board after a senior season in which he threw a nation-leading 43 touchdown passes for the University of Florida. He only got the starting job for the Gators in 2019 after spending much of his high school and college careers sitting behind the likes of D'Eriq King and Feleipe Franks.

"He got his chance and really ran with it," said Buccaneers Director of Player Personnel John Spytek. "We really appreciate guys who do that – it wasn't an easy road for him to get to where he's at. He's really had to fight and compete and stick with it. A lot of kids, they get buried on the depth chart and the first thing they do is enter the transfer portal. He didn't do that, obviously. We asked him about that and he said it never occurred to him. He said, 'They took a chance on me and my goal was to play at Florida.' And he did, and he played really well.

Indeed, Trask completed 67.9% of his passes at Florida, threw for 7,386 yards in 27 games and finished with a stellar 69-15 touchdown-to-interception ratio. All of this came after he pursued a spot on the Florida roster by going to the school's football camps, eventually attracting an offer but no guarantees of playing time. He was not necessarily expected to produce at the level he did when the got the starting job, but before he was done he was a 2020 Heisman Trophy finalist.

"That was a big question mark that people had on me in college and I feel like I proved them all wrong," said Trask. "Everyone said I hadn't started for a long time, and then I went out on the biggest stage and played at a high level. I feel very confident in my ability to play on any stage."