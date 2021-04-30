Bucs' First-Round Pick Joe Tryon "Jumped Off the Tape"

This marks the second time in the last four years that the Buccaneers have selected a front-seven defender from Washington in the first round. Tampa Bay used the 12th overall pick in 2018 to snare interior lineman Vita Vea, who has become a dominant force on the Bucs' defensive front. Last week, the Buccaneers exercised their fifth-year option on Vea's contract for the 2022 season.

Vea's presence after he returned from an ankle injury in the playoffs last season clearly helped the Bucs' pass-rush as a whole. Tryon believes he can do the same.

"My strengths are getting after the quarterback," he said. "I don't got to come off the field. I can play the run on first and second down, get after the quarterback on third down. My versatility, their scheme – I fit any scheme. Drop me into coverage or anything, I'm an all-around player."

The Buccaneers may not need an immediate impact from its rookie class in 2021, but Tryon will have the opportunity to step right into a rotational role on the edge. Tampa Bay has a star-powered starting duo at outside linebacker in Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul but did not have another OLB with more than one sack in 2020. Tryon and 2019 fourth-round pick Anthony Nelson give the Buccaneers good depth at the position and the possibility of future starters.