The Buccaneers Select Chris Wilcox with the 251st Pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay drafted the BYU corner with their first pick of the seventh round.

May 01, 2021 at 06:32 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Gabriel Mayberry/BYU/Copyright Brigham Young University - 2019
Photo by Gabriel Mayberry/BYU

As the 2021 NFL Draft nears a close, the Buccaneers continued to stockpile defensive depth, taking cornerback ﻿Chris Wilcox﻿ out of Brigham Young University with the 251st pick. The defensive back was part of a team that lost just one game in the 2020 regular season. Wilcox's best game came against Boise State where he broke up a pass and had four total tackles.

A native of Fontana, Calif., Wilcox also ran track in high school before committing to BYU. He totaled 88 tackles, three for loss, and eight pass breakups in 41 total games as a Cougar.

At BYU's pro day, he ran an incredible 4.31 40-yard dash at 6'2", 195 pounds, showing off his incredible mix of size and speed that could potentially be utilized on special teams for the Buccaneers. He'll join a cornerback room that includes Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Herb Miller as he tries to find his niche.

Wilcox is the sixth player drafted by the Bucs this year, joining Joe Tryon, Kyle Trask, Robert Hainsey, Jaelon Darden and KJ Britt. He makes the third defensive player to give the three on each side of the ball so far. The Bucs have one pick remaining at number 259, more affectionately known as "Mr. Irrelevant."

BYU defensive back Chris Wilcox runs on the field before an NCAA college football game against Houston, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
BYU defensive back Chris Wilcox runs on the field before an NCAA college football game against Houston, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Photo by Gabriel Mayberry/BYU
Photo by Gabriel Mayberry/BYU

Gabriel Mayberry/BYU/Copyright Brigham Young University - 2019
19FTB vs Idaho State
2019 BYU Football
BYU-42 ISU-10
November 16, 2019
Photo by Madeline Mortensen/BYU
19FTB vs Idaho State 03795

19FTB vs Idaho State

2019 BYU Football

BYU-42 ISU-10

November 16, 2019

Photo by Madeline Mortensen/BYU

Copyright Brigham Young University - 2019

Madeline Mortensen/BYU/Copyright Brigham Young University - 2019
BYU defensive back Chris Wilcox walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against Houston, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
BYU defensive back Chris Wilcox walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against Houston, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jaren Wilkey/BYU Photo/COPYRIGHT BYU PHOTO 2020
Arizona wide receiver Shawn Poindexter (19) and Brigham Young defensive back Chris Wilcox battle for the ball in the second half during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. BYU defeated Arizona 28-23. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona wide receiver Shawn Poindexter (19) and Brigham Young defensive back Chris Wilcox battle for the ball in the second half during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. BYU defeated Arizona 28-23. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Boise State running back Andrew Van Buren (21) runs with the ball between BYU linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi (53) and BYU defensive back Chris Wilcox (32) in an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Boise, Idaho.BYU won 51-17. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State running back Andrew Van Buren (21) runs with the ball between BYU linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi (53) and BYU defensive back Chris Wilcox (32) in an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Boise, Idaho.BYU won 51-17. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Steve Conner/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
17FTB Freshman Photo Day
July 19, 2017
Photo by Nate Edwards
BYU Photo
Wilcox, Chris 02

17FTB Freshman Photo Day 17FTB Freshman Suit and Tie

July 19, 2017

Photo by Nate Edwards

BYU Photo

BYU Photo

Nate Edwards/BYU Photo
BYU defensive back Chris Wilcox catches a pass during the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts Friday, March 26, 2021, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
BYU defensive back Chris Wilcox catches a pass during the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts Friday, March 26, 2021, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
BYU defensive back Chris Wilcox brings the ball up field in the school's Pro Day football workout for NFL scouts Friday, March 26, 2021, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
BYU defensive back Chris Wilcox brings the ball up field in the school's Pro Day football workout for NFL scouts Friday, March 26, 2021, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
