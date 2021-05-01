The Buccaneers Select Chris Wilcox with the 251st Pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

As the 2021 NFL Draft nears a close, the Buccaneers continued to stockpile defensive depth, taking cornerback ﻿Chris Wilcox﻿ out of Brigham Young University with the 251st pick. The defensive back was part of a team that lost just one game in the 2020 regular season. Wilcox's best game came against Boise State where he broke up a pass and had four total tackles.

A native of Fontana, Calif., Wilcox also ran track in high school before committing to BYU. He totaled 88 tackles, three for loss, and eight pass breakups in 41 total games as a Cougar.

At BYU's pro day, he ran an incredible 4.31 40-yard dash at 6'2", 195 pounds, showing off his incredible mix of size and speed that could potentially be utilized on special teams for the Buccaneers. He'll join a cornerback room that includes Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Herb Miller as he tries to find his niche.