Jaelon Darden Inks Rookie Deal

Wide receiver ﻿Jaelon Darden﻿ has his first NFL contract.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Darden, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, to a four-year deal on Wednesday. This came less than a week after Darden first set foot in the AdventHealth Training Center to prepare for last weekend's rookie mini-camp.

The Buccaneers are now more than halfway through the process of getting their 2021 draft class under contract. Last Thursday, fifth-round linebacker K.J. Britt, seventh-round cornerback Chris Wilcox and seventh-round linebacker Grant Stuard all signed their rookie deals. Still to go: first-round outside linebacker Joe Tryon, second-round quarterback Kyle Trask and third-round offensive lineman Robert Hainsey.