The Buccaneers Select Grant Stuard with the 259th Pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

Linebacker Grant Stuard rounds out the 2021 Buccaneers draft class that includes outside linebacker Joe Tryon, quarterback Kyle Trask, offensive tackle Robert Hainsey, wide receiver Jaelon Darden, linebacker KJ Britt and cornerback Chris Wilcox.
Stuard played four years at the University of Houston and was a team captain in 2020. He led the team with 61 tackles, giving him an 8.7 tackle-per-game average. He led the team in tackles in four games this past year and registered 5.0 tackles for loss. His career-best came in 2019 when he had 15 tackles at UConn.
The Conroe, Texas native was also on kick return duties for Houston. His best return came in 2018 when he had 31 kickoff return yards against Army. He will likely compete for a special teams role as he joins a linebacker room at the Bucs that include Lavonte David, Devin White and Kevin Minter, along with fellow draft pick K.J. Britt.
