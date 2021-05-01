Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers Select Grant Stuard with the 259th Pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay bestowed the “Mr. Irrelevant” title on the linebacker out of Houston.

May 01, 2021 at 06:51 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Linebacker ﻿Grant Stuard﻿ rounds out the 2021 Buccaneers draft class that includes outside linebacker Joe Tryon, quarterback Kyle Trask, offensive tackle Robert Hainsey, wide receiver Jaelon Darden, linebacker KJ Britt and cornerback Chris Wilcox.

Stuard played four years at the University of Houston and was a team captain in 2020. He led the team with 61 tackles, giving him an 8.7 tackle-per-game average. He led the team in tackles in four games this past year and registered 5.0 tackles for loss. His career-best came in 2019 when he had 15 tackles at UConn.

The Conroe, Texas native was also on kick return duties for Houston. His best return came in 2018 when he had 31 kickoff return yards against Army. He will likely compete for a special teams role as he joins a linebacker room at the Bucs that include Lavonte David, Devin White and Kevin Minter, along with fellow draft pick K.J. Britt.

Photos of LB Grant Stuard | Bucs Seventh Round Draft Pick

View pictures of Houston LB Grant Stuard, who Tampa Bay selected in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

American Team linebacker Grant Stuard of Houston (0) catches during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
American Team linebacker Grant Stuard of Houston (0) catches during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Houston linebacker Grant Stuard (0) carries the ball after a fumble recovery for a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Central Florida on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Houston linebacker Grant Stuard (0) carries the ball after a fumble recovery for a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Central Florida on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Houston safety Grant Stuard, right, celebrates his sack of Prairie View quarterback Trazon Connley during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday. Sept. 7, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Houston safety Grant Stuard, right, celebrates his sack of Prairie View quarterback Trazon Connley during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday. Sept. 7, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Houston safety Grant Stuard during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Houston safety Grant Stuard during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Houston linebacker Grant Stuard (0) carries the ball after a fumble recovery for a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Central Florida on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Houston linebacker Grant Stuard (0) carries the ball after a fumble recovery for a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Central Florida on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Houston safety Grant Stuard is seen during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Houston safety Grant Stuard is seen during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

American Team linebacker Grant Stuard of Houston (0) during the first half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
American Team linebacker Grant Stuard of Houston (0) during the first half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Central Florida running back Otis Anderson (2) carries the ball as Grant Stuard (0) looks to tackle during an NCAA football game against Houston on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Central Florida running back Otis Anderson (2) carries the ball as Grant Stuard (0) looks to tackle during an NCAA football game against Houston on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Houston linebacker Grant Stuard (0) carries the ball after a fumble recovery for a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Central Florida on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Houston linebacker Grant Stuard (0) carries the ball after a fumble recovery for a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Central Florida on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

National Team punter James Smith of Cincinnati (38) is nearly blocked by American Team linebacker Grant Stuard of Houston (0) during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
National Team punter James Smith of Cincinnati (38) is nearly blocked by American Team linebacker Grant Stuard of Houston (0) during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

