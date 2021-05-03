By the Numbers: Bucs' Rookies Enter Franchise History

The NFL relaxed its jersey number restrictions in a 2021 rules change, but not quite enough to allow Grant Stuard to keep the final number he wore in college.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected the University of Houston linebacker with the final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, which made him this year's honorary "Mr. Irrelevant." It also meant the first NFL jersey in his honor bore the number "259," indicating the final spot in the draft. That bit of memorabilia was held up on the draft stage in Cleveland after Stuard was selected.

He will obviously not wear that jersey in the NFL, nor will he be able to transition seamlessly from his preferred number in college. Stuard had already taken advantage of a rules change when the NCAA allowed players to adopt "0" on their jerseys, which he did as a senior at Houston. The NFL is now allowing a much wider array of number options to most positions, starting in 2021, but they didn't go so far to allow zeroes.

So what number will Stuard wear as a professional? Read on. All seven players drafted by the Buccaneers over the weekend have been assigned their jersey numbers, and some of them have a chance to make a dent in franchise history. Only two of them are wearing the same number they had in college, and neither would have been able to do so without the new rule.

First-Round OLB ﻿Joe Tryon﻿: 9

This is, without question, the most unique number choice in franchise history. Without the new rule in 2021, Tryon would have had to choose something either in the 40-59 range or in the 90-99 range, as he is classified as an (outside) linebacker. Had he been drafted by a team with a 4-3 base defense and classified as a defensive end, he would have had to choose from among the 50-79 or 90-99 options.

Now, however, linebackers are free to adopt anything from 1-59 plus 90-99, and the former University of Washington star took advantage. He wore jersey number 9 for the Huskies and will now do so for the Buccaneers, as well. Tryon will be the first defensive player in franchise history to wear a single-digit number on his back.

Fortunately for Tryon, no returning Buccaneer had the number 9. As it was, he only had to worry about punters, kickers and quarterbacks in that range. And that number has not been a popular choice among quarterbacks in franchise history. The only passer to own that number while on the active roster across 45 seasons was Mike Pawlawski in 1992, and Pawlawski never actually appeared in a game.

Nine has been a preferred choice among punters in Buccaneer annals, including some of the best the team has employed at the position. That includes Super Bowl XXXVII punter Tom Tupa, Pro Bowl punter Josh Bidwell and relatively recent standouts Michael Koenen and Bryan Anger.

Second-Round QB ﻿Kyle Trask﻿: 2

Trask wore the number 11 jersey at Florida and that is technically available with the Buccaneers at the moment. However, perhaps out of deference to the potential return of free agent quarterback Blaine Gabbert, Trask and the Bucs agreed to give him jersey number 2. If you can't have 11, at least you can have the number that its two digits add up to.

The number 2 jersey has been available to quarterbacks all along, but the only one ever to choose it was Chris Simms, the 2003 third-round draft pick. Simms wore that number in 20 Tampa Bay games, including the postseason, from 2003-07.