Bucs Sign Cody Mauch, Complete Draft Class Deals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have 90 players under contract as they prepare to open their 2023 training camp, including all eight men selected in this year's draft. Guard Cody Mauch, a second-round pick out of North Dakota State, inked his first NFL deal on Monday, the same day that rookies were scheduled to report for camp.

Mauch signed the standard four-year contract given to all players drafted after the first round. While unsigned draft picks are permitted to take part in offseason activities by signing a waiver, they cannot participate in training camp without a signed deal.

The Buccaneers had previously reached agreement on rookie deals for first-round defensive lineman Calijah Kancey, third-round outside linebacker Yaya Diaby, fifth-round inside linebacker SirVocea Dennis, fifth-round tight end Payne Durham and a trio of sixth-round picks in defensive back Josh Hayes, wide receiver Trey Palmer and outside linebacker Jose Ramirez. As a first-round selection, Kancey signed a four-year contract with a fifth-year team option.

On the second night of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers sent a sixth-round pick to the Green Bay Packers in order to move up two spots in the second round and nab Mauch with the 48th-overall selection. Mauch played offensive tackle at North Dakota State but is considered the front-runner to start at right guard and replace Shaq Mason, who was traded to Houston in the offseason.

The 6-5, 302-pound Mauch started 39 consecutive games at left tackle for the Bison and in 2022 was named the FCS Offensive Lineman of the Year. He combines power and an attacking mindset with nimble feet and impressive athleticism. Due to his ability to block on the move, Mauch is considered a perfect fit for the sort of zone running schemes that new Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales is expected to emphasize.