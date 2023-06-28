Training Days: Bucs Announce 2023 Camp Practice Viewing Dates

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot to accomplish during their 2023 training camp, including the naming of a starting quarterback, the installation of a brand new offensive scheme and the integration of first-round draft pick Calijah Kancey into a revamped defensive front. What makes these tasks unique to training camp is that they will all play out directly in front of thousands of Buccaneers fans.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers announced the dates of 10 training camp practices at the AdventHealth Training Center that will be open to public viewing, the first nine of which will feature access for Krewe members, premium Krewe members, corporate partners, and select groups. The 10th practice will be open to the general public, the team's first such full-access training camp date in four years.

"Training camp is always an exciting time for our fans to support our players and coaches as they prepare for the upcoming season," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "This year, we made sure it would be a possibility for all our fans to attend in person. In addition to keeping up our long-standing tradition of hosting various members of the community and military, we are opening up an additional practice day to the general public for the first time since 2019. The energy our Krewe members bring will offer an incredible experience for everyone in attendance."

Open training camp dates begin on Sunday, July 30 with season pass members invited to the third annual Training Camp: Back Together Weekend, a league-wide initiative. The following day, Monday, July 31, is Military Day and will feature the first fully-padded, full-contact practice of the year. The team will wrap up camp on Monday, August 14 with a workout open to all fans before heading to New Jersey for a pair of joint practices with the New York Jets later that week.

As in previous summers, fans will need a digital ticket to enter training camp practices, which will include a reservation fee. Proceeds from the reservation fee will benefit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, whose goal is to uplift the local community, inspire youth and drive social change. Tickets for the practices open to Krewe Members and special groups will be available starting July 13; tickets for the general admission practice will go on sale on July 18. Fans can sign up here to be notified when general tickets officially go on sale.

Eight of the 10 open practices will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will be conducted on the practice fields at the AdventHealth Training Center. There will be be covered bleacher seating for those in attendance. The practice on Sunday, August 13 has been designated as Women of Red Day at Training Camp presented by AdventHealth and will kick off at 1:00 p.m., also on the outdoor practice fields. On Tuesday, August 1, the Buccaneers will hold a night practice inside the team's indoor practice facility, beginning at 7:00 p.m. and featuring a crowd of season pass members.

Here are the dates, times and featured groups for the 10 open practices during the Buccaneers' 2023 training camp:

Sunday, July 30, 8:30 a.m.: Krewe Members

Monday, July 31, 8:30 a.m.: Military Day

Tuesday, August 1, 7:00 p.m.: Premium Krewe Members

Thursday, August 3, 8:30 a.m.: Krewe Members

Friday, August 4, 8:30 a.m.: Premium Krewe Members

Monday, August 7, 8:30 a.m.: Krewe Members

Tuesday, August 8, 8:30 a.m.: Krewe Members

Wednesday, August 9, 8:30 a.m.: Jr. Bucs and Community Impact Day

Sunday, August 13, 1:00 p.m.: Women of Red at Training Camp presented by AdventHealth

Monday, August 14: General Public

Once again, parking for training camp practices will be free, with the lots adjacent to the AdventHealth Training Center opening 1.5 hour prior to practices. The gates to enter practice will then open one hour before the scheduled start time. As in past seasons, parking for training camp will be free of charge. There will also be a no-bag policy in effect for training camp with the exception of small clutch-style purses and diaper bags.

Buccaneers fans will be able to purchase official team merchandise from the Fanatics Buccaneers Team Store that will be located on-site during training camp. There will also be a Fan Activation Zone that includes local food offerings and appearances by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and Captain Fear. Additional activities include the Jr. Bucs Kids Zone, the Bucs Street Team RV, and various Buccaneers sponsor activations.