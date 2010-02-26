The Answer Man, Series 6, Vol. 2

Okay, um, on to the answer. This is, of course, subjective to some degree. However, I believe there are enough statistics to back up my answer, which is: Yes, I think the 2002 version was the best defense in team history. (I don't think I'm up for a debate about the best defenses in NFL history, so don't bother sending that follow-up, people.)

Three Buccaneer defenses have finished the year ranked first in the NFL - 1979, 2002 and 2005. That's not necessarily the best trait for judgment, because the rankings are based on yards, and winning the yardage battle doesn't always mean victory. But it's at least a starting point, especially if we compare the three seasons to see just how dominant those teams were in relation to the other teams in the league. Check out this little table I just whipped up. For each of those seasons it shows the Bucs' yards allowed per game, the yards allowed of the next best team and the average yards allowed per team. Season Bucs #2 Team Avg. 1979 246.8 266.9 315.9 2002 252.8 290.4 328.4 2005 277.8 281.9 315.9

This chart shows what many of us Buccaneer fans already knew intuitively; namely that the 2005 defense, while impressive, wasn't in the same league as the other two on the list, both of which led their teams to at least the conference championship game. The 2005 defense took over the top spot on the final weekend, only trumped the #2 team (Chicago) by 1.5% and was only 13.7% better than the league average.

The 1979 team's total was 8.1% better than the second-place team (Pittsburgh) and was 28.0% better than the league average. The 2002 team's total was 14.9% better than the second-place team (Carolina) and a 29.9% better than the league average. The '79 team allowed a slightly lower yardage total than the 2002 team but the game had evolved somewhat over those 23 years, as evidenced by the higher league average overall. The 2002 team was better than its contemporaries by a larger margin, though the difference isn't enormous.

Probably the best argument in favor of the 2002 defense involves scoring, and it's two-fold. First, the Bucs allowed only 196 points during the entire season, its second-lowest total after the 178 allowed in 1982...which was shortened to nine games by a strike and thus obviously is not in the same league. The Bucs allowed just 12.3 points per game that year, easily a team record. Next on the list is neither 1979 nor 2005 but the 1999 defense, which allowed 14.7 points per game. The '79 team does come in third, followed by the '77 and '78 teams, further indicating the difference in the NFL game between those two eras.

The showing of the 1999 defense, which by the way did finish third in the NFL in yards allowed and also had the third-lowest per-game total of any Buccaneer team after the '79 and '02 squads, reminds us that there are other crews that could challenge for the title of top Buccaneer dog even if they didn't lead the NFL that season. If you could follow that run-on sentence, then you might also get something out of this further analysis, which we will use to try to answer K9's second question.

Actually, if you look at how K9's letter is submitted, I technically don't have to answer the second question if I claim 2002 to be the best Bucs defense. But I'm paid by the word (that's my dirty little secret), so I will.

What are the earmarks of a good defense? Points allowed and yards allowed are obviously categories to look at, but what about takeaways and sacks? And isn't a defense that can score on its own - like that '02 squad - particularly valuable? What about getting off the field on third down?

Heck, how about all of it? I entered the numbers for each defense in team history in those six categories - yards allowed per game, points allowed per game, takeaways per game, sacks per game, opponent third-down success rate and defensive touchdowns - and then ranked them in each category from 1 to 34 (there were a few ties along the way). Most of the categories were rendered in "per game" format because I wanted to be able to accurately compare 16-game seasons with the two 14-gamers (1976 and '77), the nine-gamer (1982) and the 15-gamer (1987). I then added all six ranks and averaged them. The lowest total rank is the winner.

No reason to try to build suspense: Yes, the 2002 defense comes out on top, with an average rank of 4.33. The only category in which it fell out of the top 10 was takeaways, where it was 11th. The 2000 defense, which was the best sacks team in Buc history, roared up to take the second spot, followed by 1979. Coming in last was the 1986 crew, which ranked last or tied for last in every category except takeaways.

Here's a chart of the top 10: Season Pts. Yards TOs TDs Sacks 3rd% Avg. 2002 1 2 11 1 5 6 4.33 2000 9 14 5 1 1 5 5.83 1979 3 1 11 8 10 3 6.00 1977 4 10 1 4 18 12 8.17 1999 2 3 21 16 5 4 8.50 2003 7 9 15 8 13 2 9.00 1978 5 4 3 23 20 7 10.33 2001 12 13 8 16 7 11 11.17 2005 11 7 22 8 13 9 11.67 2004 15 11 28 8 2 10 12.33

As you can see, every season from 1977-79 is on the list, as is every season from 1999-2005. Obviously, those teams shared a lot of the same standout players and were able to maintain the team's defensive strength for a good number of years. I think it's fair to say that the 2002 defense was the best single-season crew in team history, but it certainly had a lot of competition from those years around it.

That was fun, but I hope the next question requires a little less data entry.

Gur Samuel of Edgware (suburb of London)/Nottingham, U.K. asks:

As a Bucs fan (even if I AM UK based), it is of course a source of pride that Ronde Barber is the only cornerback in NFL history in the fabled 20/20 club. I was wondering if there are any other cornerbacks in the NFL which have come close to matching Ronde's membership of this 20/20 club, or are likely to do so in the future. As a second question, I was just wondering what Answer Man's opinion was of whether or not Ronde would be able to make another 5 sacks during the remainder of his career, in order to join Rodney Harrison as the only people in NFL history to make the 30/30 club?

Answer Man: Okay, good. Here's one where somebody else has already done the stats compilation and I just have to wade through it for the relevant bits. First I should fill in the blanks in Gur's question, in case there is anyone out there wondering what the 20/20 club is.

Only 10 players in NFL history (so far) have totaled at least 20 sacks and 20 interceptions in their careers: Ronde Barber (37 interceptions, 25.0 sacks), LeRoy Butler (38, 20.5), Brian Dawkins (36, 21.0), Donnie Edwards (28, 23.5), Rodney Harrison (34, 30.5), Seth Joyner (24, 52.0), Ray Lewis (28, 36.5), Wilber Marshall (23, 45.0), William Thomas (27, 37.0) and Adrian Wilson (23, 20.5). As you can see, the list is dominated by linebackers (Edwards, Joyner, Lewis, Marshall and Thomas), with four of the other five being safeties (Butler, Dawkins, Harrison and Wilson). Our very own Barber is the only cornerback on the list.

Who else has gotten close? Concerning ourselves only with players who have at least 15 of both, here are players whose careers are over but at one time had a shot at the mark: Ray Crockett (36 interceptions, 15.5 sacks), Dennis Smith (30, 15), John Anderson (25, 19.5), Woodrow Lowe (21, 15), Dave Duerson (20, 16), Mike Merriweather (18, 41), Bill Romanowski (18, 39.5), Monte Coleman (17, 43.5), Marvcus Patton (17, 27.5), Zach Thomas (17, 20.5), Carnell Lake (16, 25.0), Clay Matthews (16, 69.5), Reggie Williams (16, 41.0), Bryan Hinkle (15, 22.5) and Billy Ray Smith (15, 26.5).

That list, too, is dominated by linebackers, 11 of the 16, in fact. That's not surprising, since the 'backers are the middle level of the defense and are often charged with both pass-rushing and coverage. Smith, Milloy, Duerson and Lake all played safety, which leaves us with Ray Crockett, the only cornerback on the list.

Who might still have a shot? Well, there are any number of young players in the league who might eventually have 20/20 in them, but that's pretty much impossible to predict. So, sticking with the limitations of players who already have at least 15 sacks and 15 interceptions in their careers, we find eight men who were still active in 2009 and meet those criteria: Lawyer Milloy (25 interceptions, 17 sacks), Deshea Townsend (21, 15.5), Keith Bulluck (19, 18), Junior Seau (18, 56.5), Brian Urlacher (17, 37.5), Mike Peterson (16, 20.5), London Fletcher (15, 30) and Takeo Spikes (15, 27.5).

What do we have on that list? Six linebackers, one safety and Mr. Townsend, the only cornerback in the discussion. Is Townsend a threat? Well, he's 4.5 sacks short of the mark, but he hasn't had a sack since 2006. He's spent his entire career in Pittsburgh, but hasn't been a regular starter the last two seasons. His single-season high is four sacks, set back in 2004. The threat level just doesn't seem that high. Townsend has always been a good rusher off the edge for a cornerback, but his reduced role in recent years and his lack of sacks for some time now would apparently make him a long shot to get those last 4.5 QB takedowns.

So Barber is likely to stay the only 20/20 cornerback for awhile. But could he, as the second part of your question asks, join Rodney Harrison as the only 30/30 players - at any position - in league history? Well, my Buccaneer bias is likely to make me more bullish on Barber than I was on Townsend, even though Barber has already played 13 seasons. There are a few reasons why I can defend that bullishness, however.

One, Barber is still an entrenched starter and still playing at a high level. He didn't add to his team-record interception total last year, but he played extremely well and even added a pair of sacks. Take a look at Barber's sack totals going backward from last season through 1998: 2.0, 2.0, 1.0, 0, 2.0, 3.0, 1.5, 3.0, 1.0, 5.5, 1.0, 3.0.

Barber needs five more sacks to make the 30/30 club, and he's only reached that total in a single season once, and that was back in 2000. As biased as I am, it doesn't seem likely he'll get all five in one season. However, he's had at least two sacks in four of the last six years, including the last two. Two more seasons at that rate and he'd be right on the cusp; it's not so hard to imagine one extra sack thrown in there over the next two seasons. One thing in Barber's favor is that he continues to move into the slot position when the Bucs go from their base defense to the nickel package, and a slot corner is more likely to blitz the quarterback.

On the other side of the argument, however, is a more sobering note: The collective bargaining agreement. If negotiations on the next CBA lead to a work stoppage in 2011, that would obviously do severe damage to Barber's chances. That, of course, is only one of a million reasons we're all hoping that doesn't occur.

Douglas Nix of Tampa, Florida asks:

Is there a reason why you do NOT give us [FANS] the option to make your video screen open up to "FULL SCREEN?" It just makes watching your videos more enjoyable! Thank you for your time.

Answer Man: Douglas was very persistent with this question, sending it three or four times over a span of a few days, and you can tell by the selective CAPS that he's serious.

And you know what? It's a darn good question. Let me ask you this, Douglas, spokesperson for the [FANS]:

What is the most exciting thing to happen on Buccaneers.com in a long time?

The answer, of course, is the return of the Answer Man. Amiright?! But coming in a close second is the launching of a brand new, completely awesome Buccaneers.com this spring. Due to touch down in mid-April (look for a sneak preview at some point before that, and some 'leaked' photos of the graphics on our Facebook page), the new Buccaneers.com will be our best one yet. You will find more fan-friendly material, more video and simply more options overall. You won't have to wait long for the specifics.

And one more thing the new Buccaneers.com will have: An option to open the video to full screen. Sorry, I mean FULL SCREEN.

So, thanks for your questions, Doug, and the kind words about our videos overall. It won't be long until they're filling your entire screen.

Al of Fredericksburg, Virginia asks:

Where have you been, Answer Man? Welcome back! Why does the NFL restrict the number of players active for a game? Why not activate the full 53-man roster?

Answer Man: You have to look at this thing from a historical perspective, Al, and realize that the 53/45-man roster was considered an expansion, not a restriction.

When the NFL first set a roster limit, in 1925, you know what it was? Sixteen. Sixteen! Can you imagine? Obviously, it was a two-way game back then. Over the years, the rosters expanded gradually; the limit went to 18 in 1926, 20 in 1930, 24 in 1935, and so on. It held pretty steady in the mid-30s until the '60s, during which it expanded to 40. It held there until 1974, when it made a sudden jump to 47, returning the following year to 43 and then inching back up to 45 in 1978. It has essentially been 45 ever since, though it briefly went up to 49 from 1982-84, and the eight-man inactive concept was added in 1991.

I'm sure any football fan can guess the two main reasons for this gradual expansion: player specialization and greater interest in the game (also creating a greater pool of players interested in playing). Two-way players are a thing of the past, so teams already have a base need of 22 starters plus kickers. The remainder of the roster is for depth and specialists - e.g., return men, nickel-backs, third-down running backs, blocking tight ends, etc.

Specialization and substitution are obviously big parts of the NFL game, but the league doesn't want it to get out of hand. So the move to the 53/45 system in 1991 didn't take anything away from teams; rather, it gave them eight more players they could keep on their roster and potentially use on game day. As injuries occur, that eight-man roster cushion becomes very important. Often, a team's list of eight inactive players for a mid-season game will be at least half full of injured players, with formerly inactive men stepping in to take their places.

The 53/45 system does force teams to make some tough decisions on the morning of the game (for years, it was even more difficult, because the league required teams to submit four of their inactives on Friday and the other four on game day). A team might carry 10 offensive linemen and nine linebackers on their 53-man roster, for instance. When it comes to game day, do you keep a third backup lineman active in case of multiple injuries on the line, or do you use that 45th active spot on a reserve linebacker who can help you on special teams.

Given that, couldn't the league tweak the system again and make it, say, 47 or 48 active players? That would allow the team in the above example to keep both the lineman and the linebacker active. That very idea is discussed by the NFL's rule-making Competition Committee not infrequently, but so far it has always been shot down. One counterargument: If one team needs those 46th and 47th active spots to increase depth at a spot with injuries, but the opposing team is healthier and can use the spots to keep up an extra receiver or defensive back, then isn't the second team getting an advantage?

Essentially, the NFL has drawn a line at 45 players and kept it there for two-and-a-half decades, Al. Given the fluctuation of the roster limits for the rest of the league's history before 1985, that's an extraordinarily long time to stick with one system. I wouldn't expect a change any time soon.

By the way, do you ever get déjà vu? I just did while writing that answer. I have a feeling I've tackled this subject before, but a long time ago. I suppose I could go through my archive and check. Let's see, how much time have a I spent on this column already? A year? Yeah, I think I'll skip the stroll through the past and just hope I haven't contradicted myself.

Christopher Roberts of Tampa, Florida asks:

Do the Bucs plan on wearing their throwback uniforms again in 2010?

Answer Man: Yes!

I hope that answer is as exciting for you as it is for me! Those orange uniforms the team wore against Green Bay last year were fantastic, were they not? The fact that it coincided with the first start for Josh Freeman and Tampa Bay's first win of the year made the day even more memorable. I remember hearing people say the team should just keep wearing them the rest of the year, given that the game went so well.

Of course, you can't do that. Teams have to submit their uniform choices well in advance of the season. In addition, you can only wear throwbacks twice during the regular season, though you can add a third game to the mix by choosing to wear them in the preseason.

The other thing: When you choose to include a throwback day on your schedule, as the Bucs did for the first time in 2009, you actually commit to doing it at least once a year for the next five season. So get ready to see the orange again not only in 2009 but all the way through 2013 at the least.

Robert Wygant of Port Richey, Florida asks:

Feel free to edit the length of this question. During the Super Bowl when Tracy Porter made the great interception and return for a touchdown, it clearly shows that DE #91 Will Smith made a block in the back to Peyton Manning, who was the last hope for a tackle. Is this a penalty only when an offensive player is guilty or should the touchdown have been called back to the spot of the penalty? I was rooting for the Saints to win for the NFC South but have to wonder about that play. Thank you.

Answer Man: Edit? Oh yeah, because I'm obviously all about brevity. The only thing I did edit in your question was MAKING SUPER BOWL TWO WORDS!!! Have I mentioned that pet peeve before? Seeing "superbowl" makes me grind my teeth.

Anyway, I'm not interested in getting either Saints or Colts fans riled up, so I'm going to skip whether or not the block really was in the back. Watch the video and view the stills from several angles (and from several different deep-seated biases, if we're to be honest) and you can interpret it both ways. Does Manning turn just as the block is beginning, or does he start to turn because Porter has cut behind him and is then blocked in the back? To the Answer Man, it looks as if Manning has overrun the play anyway after Porter's cut back to the middle and had no shot at making the tackle (not that that would invalidate a penalty, if one was called).

So the gist of your question is essentially, is a block-in-the-back, something you usually see called on an offensive player, still a penalty if it is performed by a defensive player after a turnover. The answer, as I imagine many NFL fans would be screaming at the screen right now, is yes.

Rule 12, Section 1, Article 4, part (b) states:

An offensive blocker cannot charge or fall into the back of an opponent above the waist, or use his hands or arms to push an opponent from behind in a manner that affects his movement, except in close-line play.

It goes on to note that this applies to players of the kicking team while the ball is in flight. That might seem irrelevant to this discussion, but it's not. Why point this out about the ball being in flight? Because nobody is yet in possession of said ball. I know that definition above says "offensive blocker," which might make it seem like the block-in-the-back prohibition doesn't apply to a defensive player like Smith. However, much earlier in the rulebook the "Offense" is defined as whichever team has possession the ball, and the "Defense" is defined as the other team. For purposes of the rulebook, Smith became an offensive player when his teammate took possession of the ball.

The result of the penalty, had it been called, would have been 10 yards from the spot of the foul for illegal use of hands. Smith makes contact with Manning at about the Indianapolis 48, so it would have been New Orleans' ball (it would have been a post-possession foul) at the Saints' 42 with approximately 3:15 left in the game and the Saints up, 24-17.

And now, I will finish the main Q&A section (a few quickies follow below) with what I believe might be the most pointless question I have ever received. Not uninteresting, mind you. Just pointless. I mean, it's so...it's just... I can't help myself! I have to answer this one!

Kyle Calkins of Edmonton, A.B. Canada asks:

Hello Answer Man, I have a question for you. [Editor's note: That's kind of the point.] How many seconds has it been since the Bucs won the Super Bowl? It's 5:40 and 36 seconds in the PM right now in Mountain Standard Time.

Answer Man: Kyle, did you know that January 11 of this year was the last Ambigram Day we'll see for 50 years? I made up that term, Ambigram Day, when I noticed that if you wrote the date as such - 01-11-10 - it became a piece of text that read exactly the same if you flipped it 180 degrees. It's more than a palindrome (example: 04-22-40 or radar); it's a word picture that reads the same from different perspectives. The next time you'll be able to take a date, write it in that six-digit, two-dash format, then flip it 180 degrees and have it read the same is September 11, 2060, or 09-11-60. Try it out.

I bring this up because I have to imagine you're the type of person who would like such trivial but (to some of us) interesting number play. Why else would you need to know the number of seconds since the Bucs' win in Super Bowl XXXVII? I mean, by the time I get you the answer, it's already several weeks outdated.

But, like I said, I can't help myself.

The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on January 26, 2003. The game started at 4:26 p.m. in the Mountain Time Zone and lasted three hours and 50 minutes. I'm going to set the time the Bucs officially won the Super Bowl as the moment the game ended. There are no seconds listed on the NFL's documents, so we'll have to start with 8:16:00 p.m. MT.

Seven years passed from the date of the Super Bowl win to January 26, 2010; multiply that by 365 days per year and you have 2,555 days. You also have to add one extra day each for the Leap Years of 2004 and 2008, so we're at 2,557 days. Kyle's e-mail was sent on February 14 of this year (what a romantic guy, huh?), so we'll add 18 days to get to February 13, and then figure out the hours to his specific time on the 14th. So right now we're at 2,575 days, which when multiplied by 24 hours per day returns a nicely round number of 61,800 hours.

From February 13 at 8:16 p.m. to February 14 at 5:16 p.m. is another 21 hours, so we're at 61,821 hours now. Multiply that by 60 minutes in an hour and you get 3,709,260 minutes to that point. From 5:16 p.m. to 5:40 p.m., the time you set for this exercise, is another 24 minutes, so our minutes total is 3,709,284.

We're almost there. Multiply the minutes total by 60 seconds per minute and you get 222,557,040 seconds. You said that it was 36 seconds past the minute when you set the time, so we actually have 222,557,076 seconds.

So there's your answer, right? WRONG!

I know, I know, I know that if I had stopped there I would have received a follow-up e-mail or two from some smarty-pants telling me I had forgotten about Leap Seconds. Well, I didn't forget about Leap Seconds! So there. Every so often, a positive or negative one-second adjustment is made to the Coordinated Universal Time time scale, as determined by the International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service, in order to keep the official time we use coordinated with mean solar time. Since the Bucs won the Super Bowl, one Leap Second was added to the end of December 31 in 2005 and 2008. So throw those suckers on the pile, too.

So, Kyle, from the moment the Buccaneers won Super Bowl XXXVII to the second you asked your question, a total of 222,557,078 seconds passed. Two-hundred-twenty-two million, five-hundred-fifty-seven thousand and 78 seconds. Now you know.

I just spent a half-hour on that. When you read through this entire thing and realize that your own great question wasn't answered, blame Kyle. He put a piece of catnip in front of my face and I couldn't resist.

As always, let's finish this up with a handful of quickies. These are questions that don't really require the sort of elaborate write-ups you just slogged through. We also use this section to include questions that have already been answered in previous columns.

11. Dave of Tampa, Florida asks:When is the first FanFest of 2010?* *

Answer Man: Get used to this question in our quickies section, because I will continue to get it in my mailbag all spring no matter how many times I answer it. That said, this is the first time in 2010, so congratulations, Dave!

I only know of one FanFest, so I'm not sure what the "first" in your question means. This year it will be held on Saturday, June 19 at Raymond James Stadium and, like always, it is an amazing opportunity for fans to meet players and cheerleaders, get autographs, hear from the coaches about the upcoming season, play games on the field, sample Pewter Partner products, watch cool videos on BucVision and generally immerse oneself in Buccaneerness for a few hours.

But wait, I have news of a very cool new development: For the first time, FanFest will be in the evening this year! How great is that? All the fun of FanFest, with hopefully some cooler temperatures. Stay tuned for an announcement of the exact event times and other details.

12. Nick of Orlando, Florida asks:Who was the highest drafted defensive player in buccaneer history?

Answer Man: None other than Hall of Fame DE Lee Roy Selmon, also the first college draft pick in franchise history. Selmon went first overall in 1976. Good pick. The Bucs other three first-overall picks have all been offensive players: RB Ricky Bell, RB Bo Jackson, QB Vinny Testaverde.

13. Adam of Sudbury, Ontario asks:What are the logos by the sidelines, near midfield at Gillette Field?

Answer Man: What am I, the Patriots Answer Man? Even though I really don't feel obligated to answer this one, I will because it's easy. That's the logo for the stadium itself. Visit the stadium's web site and you'll see the logo right up in the upper left. Of course, the logo on the web site includes the words "Gillette Stadium," which certainly makes it less mysterious. On the field, it's just the part representing the structure. The vertical part of the logo jutting toward the middle of the field is a stylized version of the stadium's iconic lighthouse.

14. Bogdan of Galati, Romania asks: Hey Answer Man. I'm writing all the way from Europe asking about the number of picks in the '10 draft. Weren't we supposed to pick 3 times in the 2nd round this year? I mean we have our pick plus the one from Chicago but as I remember we got a 2nd-round pick from the Patriots for Alex Smith. I must be mistaken, but where is that pick? Thanks a lot A.M. and Go BUCS all the way from Romania!

Answer Man: You're right about us having our own pick (#35) and one from Chicago (either #42 or #44 depending upon a coin flip at the Combine) for the Gaines Adams trade. However, the Alex Smith trade brought back a fifth-round pick in 2010, not a second.

Okay, truth be told I had hoped to get to two more questions. One, from Chris in Apopka, Florida regarded what I would call an attempt at "goaltending" on a field goal in the NFL. The other came from a Nathaniel up in Maine and asked about the Bucs' early history as an AFC West and then NFC Central team.