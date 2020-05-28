The Top Buccaneer in Every Jersey: 11-20

14: QB Brad Johnson

This is an extremely quarterback number. When the Buccaneers activated former cornerback John Franklin at the very end of last season and gave him 14 because they were going to put him on offense, he became the first non-QB ever to wear 14 in a game for the Buccaneers. History! Anyway, this one comes down to Johnson vs. Vinny Testaverde, and while Testaverde had more yards and touchdowns (though not by as much as you would think), Johnson has that Super Bowl ring as a very effective counterargument. Johnson also has far superior numbers in all the non-counting statistical categories.

Level of Difficulty: 3.

It really wasn't that hard to choose "The Bull" over Testaverde, but we wanted to give the latter some credit, too. And Ryan Fitzpatrick had a "Fitzmagic" heat check but it's not enough to put him above the only Super Bowl-winning quarterback in team history.

15: QB Mike Rae

Mike Rae started five games for the Buccaneers in 1978, won one of them and had five touchdown passes and nine interceptions over two years in Tampa. And he's really the only choice. Eric Zeier got exactly one start in 1999 and lost it, getting hurt in the process. Otherwise we're talking about a couple quarterbacks who never saw the field and a handful of cup-of-coffee receivers. Mike Rae it is.

Level of Difficulty: 2.

It wasn't a tough decision, but it was an act of will not to say "pass."

16: P Tom Blanchard

If the NFL had allowed receivers to wear numbers in the 10-19 range prior to 2004, this would probably be a more interesting decision. As it is, we're in a bit of a dead zone in our countdown. The history of 16 for the Buccaneers is essentially as empty as 15. Freddie Martino is the most recognizable of three receivers to wear it and quarterback Blair Kiel got into 10 games without throwing a pass in 1984. So it's Blanchard by default, since he was the team's punter for two seasons and part of a third, and the first Buc to punt in a playoff game.

Level of Difficulty: 1.

17: QB Steve DeBerg

DeBerg played six seasons in Tampa over two different stints (1984-87 and 1992-93) and while he didn't get to be on any particularly good Bucs teams he did make 37 starts and he ranks as the seventh-leading passer in team history. That's easily enough to take the number 17 slot over Chris Chandler, Arrelious Been and a couple other short-term receivers. (In Justin Watson's case, that's short term so far.) Micheal Spurlock did have one unforgettable moment in the 17 jersey when he recorded the first kickoff return for a touchdown in franchise history in 2007. Spurlock later had another kickoff return for a score when he returned to the team in 2009, and that might have been enough to win this slot if he hadn't worn 81 during that second stint in Tampa. Anyway, DeBerg can counter that with his performance in the 1987 season opener when he became the first Bucs quarterback to throw five touchdown passes in a game.

Level of Difficulty: 3.