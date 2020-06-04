The Top Buccaneer in Every Jersey: 31-40

32: RB James Wilder

Whew. I needed an easy one after starting out with 31. To be clear, there have been plenty of good number 32s in Buccaneers history, as one would expect from what is clearly one of the all-time best numbers available to running backs. Louis Carter got it first and was the team's leading rusher during the inaugural 1976 season. Later one, Errict Rhett and Michael Pittman put up big numbers in that jersey, and most recently Jacquizz Rodgers had some of the best games of his career as the Bucs' number 32. Pittman would have a strong argument at many other 30 numbers but he can't unseat Wilder, who is the team's all-time leader with 5,957 rushing yards. His 1,544 yards in 1984 remain a team single-season standard and there's never been a Buccaneer with a bigger share of the offense than Wilder had that year. His 407 carries in '84 were briefly an NFL record and he also caught 85 passes for another 685 yards. Wilder is also second only to Mike Evans in career receptions in Buc annals, with 430.

Level of Difficulty: 2.

It's really more like a 1, but I just wanted to acknowledge once again how good Pittman was. He should have worn 31.

33: S Mark Cotney

Here's where we start to pay tribute to the pillars of the Buccaneers' first great defense, which ranked first in the NFL in 1979 and led the franchise to the NFC Championship Game in just its fourth season. Cotney played one year in Houston before coming to Tampa and holding a starting role for most of the next eight seasons. He finished his career with 17 interceptions, including five in his final NFL campaign. He and the next man on this list were cornerstones of a defense that helped the Bucs make their first three playoff appearances. After Cotney, 33 seemed to be a number that most guys wanted to get away from, for some reason. Reggie Cobb wore it for one season before switching to 34 after Lars Tate departed. Earnest Graham had to toil through two 33 seasons before also changing to 34. Jameel Cook couldn't get 43 back in his second stint with the team because Elbert Mack had it in 2008, so he ended up in 33 for one season. Weirdly, Mack then switched from 43 to 33 after Cook left again. Carlton Davis just had two promising seasons in 33 but now he's moving to 24 and Jordan Whitehead is sliding into 33.

Level of Difficulty: 2.

Might have been tougher if Cobb or Graham had stuck with 33 but as it stands the original is still the king of the hill.

34: S Cedric Brown

I tend to think that 34 is a better number for running backs than defensive backs but Brown would disagree, as would Super Bowl XXXVII MVP Dexter Jackson. And yes, Jackson has an argument here, particularly because of that MVP award, but Brown's tenure as a Buccaneer was longer and more productive. He played in exactly 100 games and started 95 of them, and his 29 interceptions stood as the team's career record until Donnie Abraham finally broke it in 2000 (later to be surpassed by Ronde Barber). Brown made the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in 1976 but only played in one game that season and was then traded to the Raiders. However, the Bucs re-signed him when he was cut before the season by Oakland and he immediately became a long-term starter in a very good secondary. This one wasn't easy; Brown has had to weather number-34 challenges from the likes of Tate, Cobb, Jackson, Graham and Charles Sims. I would have been fine with Cobb, Jackson or Graham here but Brown hasn't been surpassed yet.

Level of Difficulty: 6.