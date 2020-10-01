Trending Up | S.S. Mailbag

What's one area that needs to improve the most before hosting the Chargers?

- @tonymarino33

I feel like this is getting greedy after that Denver game. There really wasn't much that the Bucs did poorly in that game. The pass rush was great, the coverage was tight, they won the turnover battle, the offensive line gave good protection, Tom Brady was on the money, the football got spread around, the red zone production continued to be outstanding, the special teams were a winning edge and the Bucs didn't let the Broncos get back into the game after they built a big lead.

But whatever, let's go ahead and get greedy. I've got two answers to your question.

One, I think the Buccaneers would like to be more effective running the ball on first downs. It's clear that they are going to continue to try to keep the offense balanced, and in the first two games that translated into a lot of runs on first-and-10. Byron Leftwich mixed in more first-down play-action in Denver but the overall numbers indicate that the Buccaneers are trying to establish the run on first down but aren't having as much success as they would like.

The Buccaneers have run the ball on 53.0% of their first-down plays this year, which is the 11th-highest percentage in the NFL. Unfortunately, their yards-per-carry on first-down runs is just 3.59, which is the seventh-worst average in the league. You could say that the Bucs rank as the top team that is still trying to run the ball a lot on first downs despite not getting optimal results. I say that because all 10 teams ahead of them in first-down run percentage have better per-carry averages, and only one of those teams has an average below four yards per carry. Six of them are better than 4.5 yards per carry, which is very good.

The advantage to frequently getting four to five yards per carry on first down, obviously, is that it makes for easier conversions on second and third down. Tampa Bay has been good on third down, converting 45.0% of their tries (12th in the NFL) but would probably be great if a higher percentage of their third-down tries were of the one to five-yard variety.

My second answer would seem to have a less specific answer, but it's pretty clear that the Buccaneers have not been sustaining their offensive momentum in the second half the last couple weeks. They led 23-3 in the second quarter in Denver and 23-10 at halftime but only finished at 28-10 by the end. The defense made sure that didn't matter but the Bucs would like to keep scoring after a fast start. In the win over Carolina, a 21-0 lead became 21-14 and the Bucs didn't really put the game away until Leonard Fournette ripped off a 46-yard touchdown run in the final two minutes.

Some of that may be related to my first issue. Tampa Bay's first and second-half splits on third downs are pretty stark so far this year. In the first half, the Buccaneers have converted a rather impressive 60.9% of their third down attempts, which is second only to what Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have done. That's very good. In the second half, the Bucs' third-down success rate is 23.5%, and only the Jets and Colts have been worse. That's quite bad.

What's going on here? Do the Bucs forget how to draw up a good third-down play at halftime? Are they not trying as hard? Are they letting up on the gas? Are opponents figuring them out midway through the afternoon. Of course not. Players and coaches will simply tell you that this is a matter of execution, and for whatever reason they haven't executed their plays as well in the second half. Fortunately, it's a small sample size and there's every reason to believe the Bucs can reverse that second-half trend.

All great defenses have had a nickname.. what would you name this Bucs defense?

- @erikmp86 (via Instagram)

Have all of them had nicknames, really? There's the big ones, of course, like the Steel Curtain and the Monsters of the Midway. The Fearsome Foursome. The Cowboys had the Doomsday Defense. More recently the Legion of Boom. I just looked up a couple more: The Broncos' Orange Crush. The Dolphins' No-Name Defense in the '70s. I can't say anything else is coming to mind.

I mean, could you really say the Buccaneers' incredible 2002 defense had a nickname. Everybody called it "The Tampa Two," but that was really more of an acknowledgment that they had perfected the Cover Two under Monte Kiffin. It's not really a nickname and I'm sure the Buccaneer players never referred to themselves as the Tampa Two. The famous Baltimore Ravens defense of 2000 featuring Ray Lewis never really had a nickname that caught on, either.

The thing is, I think these things need to happen organically. It just spills out of somebody's mouth, people here and realize it's great and it starts to get adopted. I don't think you sit around brain-storming a nickname. And if that sounds like me making an excuse because I have never been good at coming up with nicknames, that's not entirely of the mark.

I don't know. They're a young group; maybe the Young Bucs? Ugh, lame. The Bowles Blitz? I'm sorry, that's the best I've got so I don't think you want me to continue.