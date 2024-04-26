Top Quotes from Bucs First Round Pick Graham Barton | Brianna's Blitz 

Draft Night

The Buccaneers selected Graham Barton with the 26th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. For Barton, belief, sacrifice, craft enhancement, passion and mental fortitude played a vital role in the pinnacle draft moment. His dream of playing on the grandest stage become reality with a single phone call from Buccaneers' General Manager Jason Licht. In that emotional moment, Barton was surrounded by loved ones.

"Years and years of dedication goes into that moment; it was pretty surreal," noted Barton. "It is kind of still setting in and has been quite the last 24 hours. I am really grateful for having those people [friends and family] around me and enjoying that moment with people that I really care about."

Athleticism is the Name of the Game

Barton's mobility and effectiveness at the second-level were attributing factors to his first-round draft status. The rangy athlete is quick off the line of scrimmage into his blocks and is an aggressive finisher. Barton thrived in Duke's zone-based scheme and is adept at redirecting against counters. The 6-foot-five, 314-pound lineman possesses outstanding balance and core strength to win the leverage game. His short-area quickness will add another dimension for the interior of the Bucs' offensive line. As the Bucs look to revitalize their run game in 2024 under the direction of Liam Coen, Barton will provide a boost.