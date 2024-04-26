 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Top Quotes from Bucs First Round Pick Graham Barton | Brianna's Blitz 

Get a comprehensive look at the newest Buccaneer, Graham Barton, through some of his most notable quotes following draft night

Apr 26, 2024 at 11:56 AM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Blitz Graham Barton

On Thursday night, the Buccaneers bolstered the interior of their offensive line with Duke's Graham Barton. The first-team All-ACC and All-America honoree was a four-year starter at Duke, occupying the left tackle role for three seasons. He served as the Blue Devils' center during his freshman campaign (five starts), anchoring the line. Barton plays with a fiery disposition, balance, body control and second-level skills. He possesses nimble feet, elite play strength and physicality to finish through the whistle. Here are several top takeaways from Barton's media availability on Thursday night and Friday morning from the AdventHealth Training Center:

Disposition on the Field

The Bucs' brass covets tenacity in the trenches. Whether Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa or Luke Goedeke, all have possessed one notable quality: a nasty temperament at the line of scrimmage. The aforementioned names embody physicality on the field and impose their will with violence. Barton now joins that fraternity of past and present gritty linemen. He is an explosive drive blocker and fires out of his stance. The Duke product embraces his fiery demeanor on the field and approaches every snap without reserve.

To, it is about making the right block and displacement and violence; that is how the offensive line position should look. I take a lot of pride in doing that to the best of my ability. You can only play this game so long so why waste a snap? Every rep is foot on the gas, so I think that is why I play with that nastiness and violence because of the passion that I have for the game in how much I love it and appreciate the opportunity to do this."

File (4)
Buy Season Passes

Draft Night

The Buccaneers selected Graham Barton with the 26th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. For Barton, belief, sacrifice, craft enhancement, passion and mental fortitude played a vital role in the pinnacle draft moment. His dream of playing on the grandest stage become reality with a single phone call from Buccaneers' General Manager Jason Licht. In that emotional moment, Barton was surrounded by loved ones.

"Years and years of dedication goes into that moment; it was pretty surreal," noted Barton. "It is kind of still setting in and has been quite the last 24 hours. I am really grateful for having those people [friends and family] around me and enjoying that moment with people that I really care about."

Athleticism is the Name of the Game

Barton's mobility and effectiveness at the second-level were attributing factors to his first-round draft status. The rangy athlete is quick off the line of scrimmage into his blocks and is an aggressive finisher. Barton thrived in Duke's zone-based scheme and is adept at redirecting against counters. The 6-foot-five, 314-pound lineman possesses outstanding balance and core strength to win the leverage game. His short-area quickness will add another dimension for the interior of the Bucs' offensive line. As the Bucs look to revitalize their run game in 2024 under the direction of Liam Coen, Barton will provide a boost.

"I think [my athleticism] is the reason I'm talking to you guys right now," stated Barton. "It helps me get off the ball, it helps me get to my landmarks. It's just kind of what I've built my game around and I'll continue to build my game around my athletic ability. I've added some strength, added some power, continuing to be more consistent, hitting my targets, improving my hand placement, improving my feet – I think those are all things I'll always have to work on, especially transitioning from college to the NFL, those will be big points of emphasis for me. [I look forward to] building on the strength that is my athletic ability."

Related Content

news

How Does Randy Gregory Fit? | Brianna's Blitz 

As veteran outside linebacker Randy Gregory joins the Buccaneers defense, what added dimension will he bring to the defensive line? 
news

Todd Bowles' Gameplan Management, Growth of Young Players & Offensive Conception | Brianna's Blitz 

At the annual NFL Owner's Meetings, General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Todd Bowles addressed a variety of topics leading up to the 2024 Draft
news

Lavonte David, 'He is the Standard' | Brianna's Blitz 

General Manager Jason Licht discusses the standard that linebacker Lavonte David has set for future draft prospects
news

How Does Jordan Whitehead Fit? | Brianna's Blitz

As veteran safety Jordan Whitehead re-joins the Buccaneers defense, what added dimension will he bring to the secondary?
news

Baker Mayfield: The Ultimate Competitor | Brianna's Blitz

Baker Mayfield inks a new three-year deal with the Buccaneers and will continue to build off a sensational 2023 campaign 
news

Buccaneers Re-Sign WR Mike Evans, Place Franchise Tag on S Antoine Winfield Jr. | Brianna's Blitz 

An recap of moves for the Buccaneers over the previous week
news

Additions to Coaching Staff, Bucs Host Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the recent events for the Buccaneers in the offseason
news

OC Liam Coen Dishes on Weaponizing Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs, Along with His Philosophy | Brianna's Blitz 

As Liam Coen gave his introductory press conference, he fielded questions on a variety of topics from his mantra to weaponizing Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs. Here is a look forward
news

Search for OC Continues, Baker Mayfield and Tristan Wirfs Head to Pro Bowl | Brianna's Blitz 

An overview of the list of coaches who have interviewed for the Buccaneers' vacant offensive coordinator position, along with a Pro Bowl outlook featuring Baker Mayfield and Tristan Wirfs
news

Baker Mayfield Named Finalist for AP Comeback Player of the Year, Top 2023 Plays | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at Baker Mayfield's sensational 2023 campaign for the Buccaneers and some of his most memorable plays down the stretch
news

Rookies Spark Surge Against Eagles | Brianna's Blitz 

First-year players Calijah Kancey and Trey Palmer set the tone against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card matchup
win monthly prizes, download the app and turn on push alerts to score

Download the Buccaneers app and turn on push alerts for your chance to win

Download the App

Latest Headlines

Bucs Juice Edge Rush with Second-Round Pick Chris Braswell

Tampa Bay's second-round pick in the 2024 draft is Alabama's Chris Braswell, an ultra-competitive edge rusher who never backs away from a challenge

5 Things to Know About Bucs Second Round Pick Chris Braswell

Get to know the Bucs' 57th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft 

Photos of OLB Chris Braswell | Bucs Second Round Draft Pick

View pictures of University of Alabama OLB Chris Braswell, who Tampa Bay selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Watch Pick & View Highlights: Bucs Select Chris Braswell 57th Overall in the 2024 Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Alabama OLB Chris Braswell in Round 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 57 overall pick.

Catch the 2024 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 25-27!

Graham Barton Wants to Fit with the Bucs as a Person, Not Just a Player

Former Duke center Graham Barton, the Bucs' first-round pick in this year's draft, valued relationships above all else during his collegiate career and he wants to be part of building a winning culture with his new team

Draft Grade Roundup: Bucs 2024 First Round Selection Proves Popular 

The Buccaneers received high praise on their first-round report card from a variety of NFL analysts

Bucs Go Back to the Lab with First-Round Pick Graham Barton

The Buccaneers used the 26th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Duke center Graham Barton, who reminds the team of several other very successful linemen

Graham Barton on Protecting Baker Mayfield, Joining Bucs | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Center Graham Barton spoke to the media during his introductory press conference with General Manager Jason Licht & Head Coach Todd Bowles at AdventHealth Training Center. C Barton discussed his love for the game of football, playing with violent intent and earning the respect of QB Baker Mayfield along with the rest of his teammates.

Five Possible Targets for the Bucs' Second-Round Pick

 After landing Duke center Graham Barton on Thursday night, the Bucs now turn their attention to the second round, where their 57th pick could net help at such positions as cornerback, wide receiver and linebacker

Graham Barton Will Wear #62 for Bucs | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of April

Top Quotes from Bucs First Round Pick Graham Barton | Brianna's Blitz 

Get a comprehensive look at the newest Buccaneer, Graham Barton, through some of his most notable quotes following draft night

Photos of Graham Barton's First Day as a Buccaneer

View photos of C Graham Barton's first day as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

Todd Bowles & Jason Licht Call First Round Draft Pick Graham Barton

Listen as GM Jason Licht and HC Todd Bowles call to select Duke C Graham Barton in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Catch the 2024 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 25-27!

View Highlights of Graham Barton | 2024 NFL Draft

Watch some of Duke center Graham Barton's top plays from his college career.

Catch the 2024 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 25-27!

5 Things to Know About Bucs First Round Pick Graham Barton 

Get to know the Bucs' 26th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft 

Jason Licht on Energy Graham Barton Brings to Bucs | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht spoke to the media following his selection of Duke Center Graham Barton in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. GM Licht discussed his thought process behind the selection, QB Baker Mayfield's reaction to the pick and how C Barton reminds him of former offensive linemen Ali Marpet and Ryan Jensen.

Graham Barton: 'I Play With Grit, I Play With Passion' | Press Conference 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Center Graham Barton spoke to the media following being selected by the Bucs 26th overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. C Barton discussed heading to Tampa Bay, what he brings to the table and his excitement to play alongside the Buccaneers' offensive line.

Photos of Center Graham Barton | Bucs First Round Draft Pick

View pictures of Duke center Graham Barton, who Tampa Bay selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Watch Pick & View Highlights: Bucs Select Graham Barton 26th Overall in the 2024 Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Duke Center Graham Barton in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 26 overall pick.

Catch the 2024 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 25-27!

Breaking Down Graham Barton's College Highlights

Take a look at a highlight breakdown of the newest Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Center Graham Barton, who was selected 26th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Guess the 2024 Schedule Contest- You could win a gameday getaway, autographed jerseys, or gift cards! - Play Now
Advertising