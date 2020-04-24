No Risk It, No Biscuit: Bucs Take No Chances with Tristan Wirfs Pick

The Buccaneers didn't take any chances hitting on what was widely perceived, and eventually acknowledged, to be their number-one need. That didn't mean that they were locked into taking an offensive tackle in the first round, but with Wirfs within striking distance it was too good of a marriage of need and top-notch talent. Not only is he a good bet to step right in at right tackle as a rookie but he could also have a future on the other end of the line. Left tackle isn't currently an issue for the Buccaneers, who are high on stalwart Donovan Smith, but Wirfs' flexibility is still a plus.

"We think he's a versatile guy," said Licht. "He's started at both right and left tackle and he's done a good job at both positions. I'm sure Bruce can tell you more on this, but the plan right now is to put him at right tackle. He's an incredible athlete and I think he still has a huge ceiling. He also has a high floor. He's a very good player, but I think he's got a tremendous amount of upside in front of him, as well."

If the Bucs had stayed put at number 14 and the 49ers had drafted Wirfs or dealt the pick to another tackle-hungry team, Tampa Bay had plenty of other attractive options. The 49ers eventually took South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw with the 14th pick, and Kinlaw could have helped beef up the Bucs' interior line. Tampa Bay also could have gotten a potential edge-rushing star in LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson or they could have dipped into the next tier of offensive tackles. The Bucs were also in position to grab a difference-making receiver, but Arians said that was not nearly the first-round priority as nabbing one of the top tackles. Other needs, like receiver, could still be met later.