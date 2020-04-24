Versatility, Pro-Level Readiness What Drew Bucs to Wirfs

His athleticism undoubtedly contributes to his versatility, another reason the Bucs were so high on the Big Ten big man. Throughout his collegiate career, Wirfs played both right and left tackle. In 2019, he split the season making 10 starts on the right side and three on the left. And his power from either side is evident, as is his ability to climb to the second level. That's enough for Arians and Licht.

"I can honestly say I don't think I've seen one do the things that he does athletically as far as numbers," Arians said. "On the tape he's a powerful, powerful run-blocker – extremely light-footed. You see everything you're looking for, it's just when is he going to be ready. We did spend a lot of time talking to him. We did virtual interviews. Did everything to get to know him. He's a very, very humble, quiet guy. I really like the guy. I think it's going to be a really good fit."

Wherever that fit may be.

"We think he's a versatile guy," Licht said. "He's started at both right and left tackle and he's done a good job at both positions. I'm sure Bruce can tell you more on this, but the plan right now is to put him at right tackle. He's an incredible athlete and I think he still has a huge ceiling. He also has a high floor. He's a very good player, but I think he's got a tremendous amount of upside in front of him, as well."

As far as the upside of playing in Tampa Bay (other than of course blocking for the greatest quarterback of all time who was drafted a year before Wirfs was born, oh by the way)?

"Playing at Raymond James, it's a pretty awesome stadium," said Wirfs, who played inside the Bucs' stadium against Mississippi State in the 2019 Outback Bowl. "I love the ship they've got [in the North] endzone or something like that, with the big boat."