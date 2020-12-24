Week 16 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Lions

News broke today of the Detroit Lions, well, adjusted coaching staff due to COVID-19 concerns. Interim Head Coach Darrell Bevell will not be able to be on the sidelines due to a close contact that tested positive so it will be wide receivers coach Robert Prince will take over as interim, interim Head Coach, along with a host of other substitutions.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have the opportunity to clinch their first postseason berth since 2007 with a win over the Lions. It seems like they have a good chance with all of the uncertainty in Detroit but it is 2020 and stranger things have happened, after all.