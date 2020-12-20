Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What's Next: Bucs Steer to Motown with Playoffs in Sight

The Buccaneers' final regular-season road trip will pit them against a productive Detroit Lions offense as they try to nail down a postseason berth with a win in Week 16

Dec 20, 2020 at 04:25 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

AP20348763184773
Paul Sancya/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Detroit in Week 16 for their final road trip of the 2020 regular season. They could come back home with a playoff spot in hand.

After improving to 9-5 with a dramatic comeback win in Atlanta on Sunday, the Buccaneers will head out of town again for a rate Saturday game against the Lions at Ford Field. The contest kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET and will be the first of a three-game NFL national showcase on that day. If Tampa Bay beats the Lions, who fell to 5-9 with a 45-26 loss at Tennessee on Sunday, they will clinch their first postseason berth since 2007, regardless of what happens elsewhere around the league.

The Bucs rally from a 17-point deficit late in the third quarter proved critical as the rest of the NFL action didn't do much to improve their playoff standing. That included wins by Chicago over Minnesota, Arizona over Philadelphia, Seattle over Washington and Green Bay over Carolina. However, the Kansas City Chiefs did defeat the New Orleans Saints, 32-29, on Sunday, which keeps Tampa Bay's hopes for a NFC South title alive. While that seemed nearly impossible two weeks ago, and is still not terribly likely, all it requires now is for the Bucs to win their last two games and the Saints to lose to Minnesota and Carolina.

First things first, the Buccaneers will look to take care of business in Detroit against a Lions team that can clearly put up a lot of points. Prolific veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford played through a painful ribs injury on Sunday to throw for 252 yards and a touchdown before being lifted in the fourth quarter. He targeted wide receiver Marvin Jones frequently, with Jones catching 10 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown. Detroit racked up 430 yards of offense but couldn't keep up with Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and a Titans offense that had 463 yards and a near-perfect third-down conversion rate.

Detroit is under the direction of interim Head Coach Darrell Bevell after dismissing Matt Patricia and has since beaten a Bears team that is still in the hunt and lost to the Green Bay Packers by just one touchdown before Sunday's game. The Lions' defense has struggled, however, giving up the fourth-most points in the NFL before their high-scoring loss to Tennessee on Sunday.

The most prominent storyline for the Buccaneers in Week 16 is sure to be their persistent slow starts in the first halves of their games since midseason. They've been able to overcome that issue and still win on multiple occasions, most strikingly in Sunday's win in Atlanta, but they've also suffered a couple losses in which their comebacks came up short. The Buccaneers don't expect that formula to be successful in the postseason but they also believe they can solve the issue, hopefully as soon as this coming Saturday in Detroit.

"I think we just have to come out and start fast, come out with more energy, whatever it takes," said wide receiver ﻿Antonio Brown﻿, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass on Sunday on a 46-yard go route in the fourth quarter. "Whatever it takes to get the win. We can't make excuses. I think we can play better. I think when we watch the tape, we'll see some things that we can improve on."

Related Content

news

One Wild Way The Bucs Can Tie Up a Playoff Spot in Week 15

If the Buccaneers win their own game in Atlanta on Sunday, they could have a playoff spot clinched by the end of the afternoon, but it will take a very unlikely outcome in the Bears-Vikings game
news

Tom Brady: 'I Want to be Decisive'

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are seeking to get into an offensive rhythm more quickly in the upcoming games and Brady has analyzed all of his efforts in order to be more decisive with his throws
news

What's Next: Bucs Continue Playoff Hunt in Atlanta

The Bucs continue their final sprint to the end of the regular season and hopefully more football in January with a road game and their first of two meetings with the Falcons in the last three weeks
news

Bruce Arians: Ronald Jones Is 'Where We Start'

As the Buccaneers start down the stretch run to a potential playoff spot, Head Coach Bruce Arians wants to make sure that dynamic RB Ronald Jones remains at the center of the Bucs' attack
news

What's Next: Bucs Get Break Before Facing Vikings

Tampa Bay heads into its bye week needing to refocus for a final four-week run to the end of the regular season, with a potential playoff spot hanging in the balance and the Vikings coming to town in Week 14
news

A.Q. Shipley, Bucs O-Line in State of Transition

Center A.Q. Shipley's neck injury will end his playing career, according to Bruce Arians, but Arians wants to help Shipley move directly into coaching…Also, Donovan Smith and Ali Marpet remain question marks for Sunday's game
news

JPP: Put Me In, Coach (and Leave Me In)

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, who is the only NFL player with multiple sacks, interceptions and forced fumbles this season, never wants to miss a snap, even when his coaches think he should get a rest
news

Go Eagles and Panthers! | A Week 12 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans

Here are some friendly suggestions as to who you should root for in Week 12 if you want the playoff picture to become more favorable for the Buccaneers
news

What's Next: Bucs Get a Shot at the Champs

The Buccaneers play consecutive home games for the first time in 2020, taking on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Week 12
news

What's Next: Bucs Head Back to Home…and Prime Time

The Bucs play host to an NFC playoff contender before a Monday Night Football audience in Week 11, as they seek their eighth win against a 6-3 Rams tie that is tied for the lead in the NFC West
news

What's Next: Bucs Look to Rebound with Trip to Carolina

Having dropped to second in the NFC South with Sunday night's lopsided loss to New Orleans, the Bucs will take on another division opponent in Week 10 when they travel to Charlotte to play the 3-6 Panthers

Advertising