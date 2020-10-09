Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What's Next: Long Weekend Leads to Packers Showdown

The Bucs will enjoy a mini-bye after their Thursday game in Chicago but then return to work against one of the NFC's top Super Bowl contenders

Oct 08, 2020 at 11:31 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

AP20280052661858
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a little extra time to get over their Week Five loss in Chicago and hopefully get some of their key contributors back to full health, but they'll face a stiff challenge when they get back to work.

The 3-2 Buccaneers will enjoy their "mini-bye" following a Thursday night game and then prepare to face the Green Bay Packers, who appear to be one of the NFC's top Super Bowl contenders. The Packers are enjoying a bye week after a 4-0 start and will come out of their break with an offense that currently leads the league with 38 points per game.

Green Bay is led by a resurgent Aaron Rodgers, who has thrown for 13 touchdowns and no interceptions through his four-game start, with an otherworldly passer rating of 128.4. Rodgers has piled up these numbers despite a receiving corps beset by injuries, including one that has kept Davante Adams out of the last two games. Rodgers has been helped by an MVP-type performance from running back Aaron Jones, who already had 509 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns.

The Buccaneers will be looking to get back on track after a disappointing outcome in Chicago in which the offense struggled in red zone and the team was flagged 11 times for 109 yards. The Buccaneers have held three straight opponents below 50 rushing yards for the first time in team history, which sets up an intriguing matchup against Jones. Tampa Bay's offense is hoping to be closer to full strength after playing the last two games without ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ and ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿, and with ﻿Mike Evans﻿ and ﻿Scotty Miller﻿ at less than 100 percent.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady Bombs His Way to First NFC Player of the Week Award

Bucs QB Tom Brady has his first NFC Offensive Player of the Week award after his five-TD performance against the Chargers, but that just adds to his NFL-record 30 POTW awards in New England
news

Scotty Gets Separation | A Next Gen Look at Chargers-Bucs

Second-year WR Scotty Miller got more space between him and the defenders than any other receiver on either team Sunday…Also, the Bucs' defense pulled back on the blitzing in Week Four
news

Game Ball | Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Does Tom Brady deserve the Game Ball in Week Four for his five-touchdown performance in a comeback win, or would you give it to Mike Evans for igniting that comeback with his gritty 122 yards and a score?…Vote below
news

Ke'Shawn Vaughn Was Ready for His Moment

Rookie RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn came up big when the Bucs needed him in crunch time of Sunday's win, and that's because he stayed ready for a moment he didn't know was about to arrive
news

What's Next: Short Week Leads to Prime Time in Chicago

The Bucs will try to stretch their winning streak to four games on Thursday in Chicago when they play the first of five prime-time games in a span of seven weeks.
news

Rookies Tyler Johnson, Ke'Shawn Vaughn Could Get Their Shot

With Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette sidelined, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Tyler Johnson could soon join Tristan Wirfs and Antoine Winfield in helping the Bucs' Class of 2020 make a big impact
news

O.J. Howard Settling Into New Role

Fourth-year TE O.J. Howard has seen his role shift somewhat in 2020 after the arrival of Rob Gronkowski and he's learning how to be productive in it as the Bucs' offense makes steady week-to-week progress
news

Lavonte David Does It All in September, Wins Defensive Player of the Month

The NFL has named Buccaneers ILB Lavonte David the NFC Defensive Player for the Month for September after he put together a stat line unmatched across the league
news

What a Debut | Antoine Winfield, Jr. Named Defensive Rookie of the Month

Second-round S Antoine Winfield, Jr. is the first Buccaneers defensive back ever to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month honors after he put together a robust stat line filled with big plays in September
news

Homecoming King! | Shaq Barrett Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Bucs OLB Shaquil Barrett has won his second NFC Defensive Player of the Week award in 19 games as a Buccaneer after punishing his former team with two sacks and a safety in Denver on Sunday
news

Bowles Brings the House | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Broncos

The Buccaneers' defense dialed up a higher percentage of blitzes than usual on Sunday, and it worked for the most part…Also Tom Brady was particularly good passing to three specific areas, and more

Advertising