What's Next: Long Weekend Leads to Packers Showdown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a little extra time to get over their Week Five loss in Chicago and hopefully get some of their key contributors back to full health, but they'll face a stiff challenge when they get back to work.

The 3-2 Buccaneers will enjoy their "mini-bye" following a Thursday night game and then prepare to face the Green Bay Packers, who appear to be one of the NFC's top Super Bowl contenders. The Packers are enjoying a bye week after a 4-0 start and will come out of their break with an offense that currently leads the league with 38 points per game.