2020 Prospect Primer: DT Derrick Brown

His athleticism jumps out right away when watching his highlight reels. You can see his quickness off the line and his 'get off' to really get to blockers and get them off their mark. It's allowed him to get into the backfield, judging by his 33.5 tackles for loss during his collegiate career – 12.5 of which came in 2019. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein has this to say about the three-year starter:

"Brown's snap quickness allows him to take muddy running lanes by re-setting the line of scrimmage. He has the ability to power into gaps, but he really shines when he drops his anchor to stall double-teams or punch, press and prey on runners as a two-gapper. Brown's upright rush style means he might be more of a pressure rusher than a sack-man, but he should keep improving as a rusher with more dedication to the craft."