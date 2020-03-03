Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2020 Prospect Primer: LB Isaiah Simmons

Next up in the series is a prospect who had everyone talking at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis after he put up insane numbers during on-field testing.

Mar 03, 2020 at 04:32 PM
IsaiahSimmons
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(7) LB/S Isaiah Simmons - Panthers

Name: Isaiah Simmons

Position: Defender?

School: Clemson

Height: 6-4

Weight: 238

NFL Grade: 7.08 ("Pro Bowl Talent")

Stats: Initially, Simmons was classified as a safety and transitioned to the nickel/sam linebacker position in 2018. In 2019, Simmons garnered the Butkus Award – given to the nation's top linebacker, becoming the first Clemson Tiger to do so. It came after a season that saw him record 102 tackles, 16 of which were for loss, and 8.0 sacks. Those 8.0 sacks were the most by far of his career and undoubtedly benefitted from the position change. He also nabbed three interceptions and forced and recovered a fumble. During his Tiger career, Simmons had 236 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, four interceptions, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Though, Simmons didn't exclusively play linebacker even after the designation change. He was used all over the field and is an all-round defensive utility player that can fit just about everywhere. He was a consensus All-American in 2019 and was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

At the Combine, Simmons posted a position-group-best 4.39 40-yard dash. He leapt 39.0 inches in his vertical jump and 132.0 inches in the broad jump. On top of that, he looked incredible during the on-field workout.

Comments: Simmons' ridiculous Combine measurables were just the cherry on top to what many talent evaluators already knew about his capabilities.

"He has a bachelor's at three positions (slot corner, safety, linebacker) but could earn a master's degree in complex workload with a more focused and defined job description than 'jack-of-all-trades,'" writes NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein. "He can handle zone or man coverage from a variety of spots on the field, which gives defensive coordinators a chance to disguise blitz packages and exotic post-snap looks."

His freakish athleticism makes pretty much any game of his look like a highlight reel, playing all over the field. Looking at an actual highlight reel of Simmons' is baffling.

Simmons is extremely physical and he backs that up with excellent play recognition. He can read the quarterback from the box or from the slot – he's regularly assigned to both. Simmons may fit best at the NFL level as a weakside linebacker, but it would be doing him a disservice to solely use him there. He's an extremely unique player that bears really no NFL comparisons right now and should be within the top 10 players taken off the board come April.

Related Content

news

Bucs Wielding Valuable Assets as 2020 Draft Arrives

The Buccaneers are well-equipped to strengthen their roster in the 2020 NFL Draft, which kicks off with the first round on Thursday night

news

Six Draft Storylines that Could Affect the Buccaneers

From the Giants' target at number four to the potential for QB-targeted to trades, there are a number of potential developments on draft night that would have an impact on who the Bucs land with their pick

news

Daniel Jeremiah Talks Trade Up for Buccaneers

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah broke down the top offensive tackle prospects on Thursday and also suggested the Bucs could be exploring the possibility of trading up to get one of them

news

Buccaneers.com 2020 Mock Draft 6.0

Carmen Vitali and Scott Smith drop the gimmicks and combine for one final joint set of predictions for the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and this time the Bucs make a bold move to get their man

news

2020 Prospect Primer: WR Henry Ruggs III

The former Alabama wideout could be one of the first receivers off the board come next week along with former teammate Jerry Jeudy.

news

Draft and Post-Draft Free Agency Offer Receiver Options for the Bucs

Tom Brady has an elite pair of starting receivers to throw to in Tampa but the Bucs may choose to give their new quarterback another pass-catching option either in the draft or in the weeks that follow

news

Bucs Can Afford to Spend Draft Asset on Another QB

As was the case before the signing of Tom Brady, Jason Licht and the Buccaneers are open to the idea of drafting a quarterback this year, if the right prospect is there at the right time

news

Jason Licht: 'Sometimes Best Picks Not at Position of Need'

NFL analysts may or may not be right about the Bucs' biggest needs in the 2020 NFL draft, but in the end it's not always need that swings the final decision

news

Bucs Seven-Round Draft Projection, Challenge Style

In our first Bucs-only draft, you'll find seven selections that hit on some of the team's biggest needs plus an alternate-reality draft class in which the two selectors issued each other challenges that had to be met

news

2020 Prospect Primer: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The former LSU Tiger could be a pass-catching complement to the Bucs stable of running backs that could realistically be available in the second round.

news

Buccaneers.com 2020 Mock Draft 5.0: Two Rounds!

With the first rush of free agency over, NFL attention is now tipping toward this month's draft, and as a result we're going deeper into this draft to see the Buccaneers land a lot of help on offense

news

2020 Prospect Primer: S Grant Delpit

The now former LSU Tiger is touted as one of the best safeties in the draft coming out of a school notorious for its NFL-caliber defensive backs.

Advertising