Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2020 Prospect Primer: QB Justin Herbert

Following a strong Senior Bowl outing and the inevitable rise of quarterbacks in the draft, Oregon's Justin Herbert is looking at potentially being the third, if not second, quarterback off the board come April.

Feb 19, 2020 at 06:45 AM
AP_20001822335911 (1)
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert passes against Wisconsin during first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Name: Justin Herbert

Position: Quarterback

School: Oregon

Height: 6-6

Weight: 227

NFL Grade: 6.45 (Between 'Will be a starter in the first two seasons' and 'Boom or bust prospect')

Stats: Herbert finished the 2019 season completing 286 of 428 passes (66.8%) for 3,471 yards and 32 touchdowns against just six interceptions. He had perhaps his best game of the season on one of the biggest stages when Oregon took on USC in The Coliseum. Herbert completed 21 of 26 passing attempts for an 80% completion rate, throwing for 225 yards and three touchdowns. In his four-year Oregon career, he threw for 10,541 yards and 95 touchdowns in 44 games played, upping his passing totals year over year.

Herbert began collecting awards early at Oregon, earning First-Year Player of the Year award from his Duck teammates in 2016. He won Oregon's Offensive MVP award the next year and in 2018, was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors and Academic All-American notice. It culiminated in 2019 where he not only was an Academic All-American, but Academic All-American of the Year. He also earned another honorable All-Pac-12 mention and added a Rose Bowl victory to cap off his collegiate career against Wisconsin. Herbert scored three rushing touchdowns that game.

Comments: NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compares Herbert to Carson Wentz, for whatever NFL comps are worth. He's cautious to sign off on Herbert, though. Every pro has a caveat in the description he offers on his NFL draft profile. Herbert has a high ceiling and is the most physically gifted quarterback in the draft," says Zierlein. "But he doesn't have as many "wow" plays as expected for someone with his traits, experience and potential."

The big thing Zierlein stresses about Herbert is that he reads the full field, which is a pro-ready trait that will help Herbert tremendously at the NFL level. Getting through progressions is what Herbert is already used to. He said at the Senior Bowl that he dissects defenses by essentially looking at them through a scientific lens, which was his major at Oregon. He said he loves science because he likes to understand how things work, and that method of thinking carries over onto the field. You can see it in his tape.

Oh, and he can sling it, too. His arm strength was something that was on full display at the Senior Bowl, too. He looked the most comfortable of any quarterback in attendance, which included Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and Utah State's Jordan Love. He aired a few deep balls to various receivers, that he notably didn't have any sort of rapport with prior to the week, which reflects favorably on his adaptability.

Judging from his Senior Bowl outing, he's also more mobile than he gets credit for. Zierlein picked up on that too, writing, "Has zone-read ability and can roll downhill once he's flushed from the pocket."

But he qualifies it later, concluding his list of weaknesses with Herbert's struggles with sudden pressure. However, if recent mock drafts are any indication, Herbert should be the third, and could even be the second quarterback off the board in the first round.

Related Content

news

Bucs Wielding Valuable Assets as 2020 Draft Arrives

The Buccaneers are well-equipped to strengthen their roster in the 2020 NFL Draft, which kicks off with the first round on Thursday night

news

Six Draft Storylines that Could Affect the Buccaneers

From the Giants' target at number four to the potential for QB-targeted to trades, there are a number of potential developments on draft night that would have an impact on who the Bucs land with their pick

news

Daniel Jeremiah Talks Trade Up for Buccaneers

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah broke down the top offensive tackle prospects on Thursday and also suggested the Bucs could be exploring the possibility of trading up to get one of them

news

Buccaneers.com 2020 Mock Draft 6.0

Carmen Vitali and Scott Smith drop the gimmicks and combine for one final joint set of predictions for the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and this time the Bucs make a bold move to get their man

news

2020 Prospect Primer: WR Henry Ruggs III

The former Alabama wideout could be one of the first receivers off the board come next week along with former teammate Jerry Jeudy.

news

Draft and Post-Draft Free Agency Offer Receiver Options for the Bucs

Tom Brady has an elite pair of starting receivers to throw to in Tampa but the Bucs may choose to give their new quarterback another pass-catching option either in the draft or in the weeks that follow

news

Bucs Can Afford to Spend Draft Asset on Another QB

As was the case before the signing of Tom Brady, Jason Licht and the Buccaneers are open to the idea of drafting a quarterback this year, if the right prospect is there at the right time

news

Jason Licht: 'Sometimes Best Picks Not at Position of Need'

NFL analysts may or may not be right about the Bucs' biggest needs in the 2020 NFL draft, but in the end it's not always need that swings the final decision

news

Bucs Seven-Round Draft Projection, Challenge Style

In our first Bucs-only draft, you'll find seven selections that hit on some of the team's biggest needs plus an alternate-reality draft class in which the two selectors issued each other challenges that had to be met

news

2020 Prospect Primer: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The former LSU Tiger could be a pass-catching complement to the Bucs stable of running backs that could realistically be available in the second round.

news

Buccaneers.com 2020 Mock Draft 5.0: Two Rounds!

With the first rush of free agency over, NFL attention is now tipping toward this month's draft, and as a result we're going deeper into this draft to see the Buccaneers land a lot of help on offense

news

2020 Prospect Primer: S Grant Delpit

The now former LSU Tiger is touted as one of the best safeties in the draft coming out of a school notorious for its NFL-caliber defensive backs.

Advertising