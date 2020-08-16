Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2020 Training Camp Takeaways: Day 4

It’s the last day before the pads come on and we have some takeaways from Sunday morning’s practice at AdventHealth Training Center.

Aug 16, 2020 at 02:30 PM
Carmen Vitali

Not quite easy like Sunday morning around here. It was a hot one for the fourth and last day of the Buccaneers' ramp-up period. The team was allowed limited offense vs. defense scrimmaging sans pads for the last day on Sunday, after the players had an off-day on Saturday.

Practice on the fields of AdventHealth Training Center began promptly at 8:30 a.m. and lasted until just about 10:30 a.m. before the players embarked on another full day of meetings and walk-through.

Pads come Monday, but here are a few takeaways from the last of the ramp-up period.

  • Not only does quarterback Tom Brady encourage the guys that are in the huddle with him, he's paying attention to the second-team as their run their drills that follow. The first period of team drills, Brady gave a, "Great job fellas!" as the second team was trotting off the field.
  • Running back Ronald Jones II looks good in the receiving game. His hands look more natural and sure as he convincingly hauled in a short pass from Brady.
  • Cornerback Jamel Dean had a good day, starting with the first period as he broke up a long pass from Brady down the sideline
  • Brady fired a pass over the middle where wide receiver Mike Evans quite literally snatched it out of the air mid-stride.
  • A couple plays later, Evans nabbed himself a nifty one-hander down the far sideline from Brady.
  • Tight end Rob Gronkowski isn't the only player Brady is now comfortable throwing in tight windows to – he threw a dart to wide receiver Chris Godwin over the middle that Godwin hauled in. It got the offense, and Brady in particular, amped up, with Brady yelling a '#$&% YEAH BOYS!" to the offense.
  • Evans and Brady connected for multiple red zone touchdowns, even one where Evans initially tripped up on his route but then recovered to still make the grab. It earned him a 'Good job 1-3!"

  • The overall energy of practice was awesome, especially during the red zone period, which coincided with some much-appreciated cloud cover. I don't think that's a coincidence.
  • Rookie safety and birthday boy Antoine Winfield Jr. got in front of a pass from Brady and almost had himself a birthday gift.
  • Brady to Gronk is just absolutely automatic. Brady dropped it right in the basket for Gronkowski in the back corner of the end zone. It was so smooth.
  • In the seven-on-seven period, completions were hard to come by with the defensive backs not letting anyone get open.
  • At one point, quarterback ﻿Blaine Gabbert﻿ said, 'watch 5-3' nodding toward rookie ﻿Chapelle Russell﻿ and sure enough, Russell ended up getting in front of the pass to break it up.
  • Ever the vet, inside linebacker ﻿Lavonte David﻿ was encouraging his defense, yelling out, "Technique, technique, technique!"
  • Tight end ﻿Cameron Brate﻿ came down with the catch of the day, provided you're in the camp that he caught it in-bounds. It was a back of the end-zone dart from Brady but it looked like Brate managed get both feet down before falling out of bounds. The DBs disagreed. Shocker.
  • At one point, running back ﻿LeSean McCoy﻿ pulled some of his trademark shiftiness to get free but not before defensive tackle ﻿Vita Vea﻿ got in his way. Had there been contact allowed, I don't think McCoy would have gotten past him. Vea's lateral quickness continues to be super impressive.
  • Winfield broke up another pass from Gabbert to which outside linebacker ﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿ yelled from the sideline, "No catches over here!"
  • Cornerback ﻿Sean Murphy-Bunting﻿ was everywhere. He had multiple pass breakups throughout the day.
  • Outside linebacker ﻿Anthony Nelson﻿ almost had an interception as he dove for a ball over the middle that was just off his fingertips during the two-minute drill period.
  • It was Dean that ended the two-minute period from the first team with a leaping pass breakup on a long throw from Brady to the corner of the end zone.

