2021 Game Preview: Eagles-Buccaneers, Wild Card Week

TOP STORYLINES

Welcome Back Party – The Bucs hung 'Welcome Back' signs on the lockers of a number of key players to start the Wild Card week, but there are still a lot of question marks regarding who will be coming to the dance on Sunday. Inside linebacker Lavonte David and running backs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard returned to practice Wednesday, which means they could be activated from injured reserve in time to face the Eagles, but that won't necessarily happen. Head Coach Bruce Arians seemed to be more optimistic about Fournette than David as the week began, and it's clear that both players have been sorely missed on their respective sides of the ball. Outside linebackers Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul have missed the last two and three games, respectively, but aren't on injured reserve. Arians expressed confidence in their ability to return to the lineup this weekend. In their absence, the Bucs had just three sacks over their last two games, including two by an ascending Anthony Nelson. Then there's the Buccaneers' secondary, which finally had all five of its anticipated Day One starters (including the slot corner position) available at the start of a game for the regular season finale…only to see Jamel Dean leave with a hamstring injury. Arians said he was concerned about Dean's availability for Sunday's game. How many of those players are able to suit up when it's all said and done on Sunday could make a big difference in how effective the Bucs are on both sides of the ball.

Hold Your Ground – Other than the continuing run of injuries, the other troubling trend for the Buccaneers as they begin their run at a second straight title is frequent holes in what had been an absolutely air-tight run defense for two-and-a-half seasons. In 37 games from the start of 2019 through Week Five of this season, the Buccaneers allowed seven opposing teams to crack 100 rushing yards; in the last 12 games of 2021, they allowed eight of their opponents to hit that mark, including five of the last seven. That trend actually started in Week Six when the Bucs' beat the Eagles in Philadelphia, as Miles Sanders and Jalen Hurts combined to produce exactly 100 rushing yards. Tampa Bay's defense actually handled Hurts' designed runs quite well for most of the game and Sanders had only one yard at halftime, but it was an emphasis on the ground game that allowed the Eagles to mount a second-half comeback and pull within six points. At one point this season, it looked as if the Buccaneers were on their way to finishing first in the NFL's rush defense rankings for the third time in a row. The Bucs did finish third on that list but were 15th in yards allowed per carry (4.30) and allowed seven of their last eight opponents a per-carry mark of 4.2 or better. The aforementioned possibility of returns by David, Barrett and Pierre-Paul could help quite a bit, but the Bucs' run defense has recently been trending in the wrong direction just as the Eagles bring the NFL's top-ranked rushing attack to town.

Home Cooking – The Buccaneers run to Super Bowl glory a year ago was historic and fascinating. By beating Kansas City, 31-9, in the final game of the 2020 season, the Bucs became the first team in league history to win a Super Bowl in its own home stadium. To get there, however, Tampa Bay had to string together road wins in Washington, New Orleans and Green Bay, a rare feat made at least a little less challenging by the thin crowds caused by COVID regulations. This year, playoff stadiums will be packed and while the eventual conference champions may have to go through Lambeau Field again, the Buccaneers know that is the only possible trip they'll be making in this postseason. The good news is that the Buccaneers get to start at home, and as the second seed in the NFC they will get a second contest at Raymond James Stadium if they can defeat the Eagles. While the Buccaneers played at home in Super Bowl LV and were designated as the "home team," last year's crowd for the Super Bowl was neither full nor dominated by Bucs fans. In essence, Sunday will mark the first time that the Bay area has had a chance to pack Raymond James Stadium with red-clad fans all the way to the rafters since 2007. After their 2020 championship season led to the return of sold out crowds at Raymond James Stadium, virtually all of the current Buccaneers got their first real taste of what a full-throated Tampa Bay crowd is like. That kind of backing could make a difference in Sunday's Wild Card contest, and maybe in the Divisional Round as well.

Winning Up Front – There will be a real strength-on-strength matchup in the trenches when the Buccaneers have the football on Sunday. Tampa Bay's offensive line sent three starters (LG Ali Marpet, C Ryan Jensen and RT Tristan Wirfs) to the Pro Bowl and allowed the fewest total sacks (23) and the lowest sacks-per-pass-play rate (3.15%) in the NFL in 2021. With injuries at the offensive skill positions and certain spots on defense piling up down the stretch, the Buccaneers leaned on their O-Line to lead the way as they won seven of their last eight contests. That group will need to continue its very high level of play if the Buccaneers want to have a shot at a second straight title, and they'll start the playoffs with a significant challenge from a loaded Eagles' front. Philadelphia's defense ranked second to last in sack percentage this year but that is misleading because it also finished third in quarterback pressures. Philadelphia has an imposing veteran front four of Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox in the middle and Josh Sweat and Derek Barnett on the edges, a quartet that made the Eagles the only team with four different players who recorded at least 40 pressures. And the Eagles get their pressure without sending extra men, blitzing at the third lowest rate in the league. That means there will be a lot of one-on-one battle of wills in front of Tom Brady on Sunday, and both teams will feel very confident in the men they're sending into those battles.