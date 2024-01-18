How Do the 2023 Buccaneers Compare? | S.S. Mailbag

After this season, is there a permanent spot for Baker on the Bucs?

- @megandanielle (via Instagram)

Well, hopefully we don't get any idea of the actual answer to this question for a few more weeks, since it seems clear that the issue is not going to be addressed until the Bucs' season is over. Baker Mayfield has been fielding this question roughly once a week for the last six weeks or so, and his answer is usually along the lines of, "I'm focused on this season right now. We'll figure that out when the season is over."

And, of course, when it comes to NFL rosters, there really is no such thing as "permanent." But I'm not being pedantic; I know what you mean. After playing 2023 on what was essentially a one-year "prove it" contract (and really, really proving it), Mayfield can become a free agent again in March. Will his time in Tampa extend beyond 2023, and if so will it be on a multi-year contract.

My gut feeling. Yes. I start with the belief that both sides want the relationship to continue if there is a way to do so. Mayfield has stated on many occasions that he likes being a Buccaneer and appreciates a lot of what the organization has to offer, including stability and, recently, a winning tradition. Putting myself in his shoes, when I am considering options for next season and beyond, I think I would value continuity over starting over again in another NFL venue, and familiarity with an offensive scheme that appears to be on an upward trajectory.

As for the Buccaneers, what would they do at quarterback if Mayfield moved on in 2024? Kyle Trask has one year left on his contract but it's fair to say he's still an unproven commodity despite an encouraging training camp and preseason. The Bucs could go after a veteran on the open market or via trade, but are they going to find one that is a significant upgrade over Mayfield? There's always the draft, and there are some interesting prospects there beyond the top five picks but the Bucs won't be in position to get, probably, the top three guys on the list.

The Buccaneers got Mayfield on a relatively modest one-year deal, at least as it applies to quarterbacks, in 2023. The team does not routinely share salary numbers so I won't be exact here, but it's easy to look up on Spotrac or OverTheCap. He also made some pretty nice bonuses along the way (which is great), and he has four automatically voiding years after 2023 that helped lower his cap figure this year and will result in a relatively small dead cap hit if he leaves.

That number is going to go up on the next contract thanks to how well Mayfield has played in 2023. It's now been proven – the Buccaneers can be a playoff team with the roster as it is currently constructed and Mayfield as the quarterback. Spotrac also has estimated market values for a lot of potential free agents, and for Mayfield they have it an average annual salary of around $27 million. That seems like a lot but, again, we're talking about quarterbacks here. For successful ones, there's a going rate. Geno Smith's AAV in his new deal after last year's breakout season was $25 million, with some potential bonuses based on performance. Jared Goff, whose 2023 season was in many ways quite similar to Mayfield's, has an AAV of $33.5 million on his current deal. Jimmy Garoppolo's deal with the Raiders last year had a $24.25 million AAV.

The Bucs aren't in quite as bad of a salary cap jail in 2024 as they were in 2023, when they elected to absorb all of the dead cap space on Tom Brady's contract rather than spread it out over two years. Spotrac has them starting with $48 million worth of cap space. Of course, that's not yet including possible deals for Mike Evans, Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Devin White. Also, while Tristan Wirfs still has one year left on his rookie deal (the fifth-year option), the Bucs could be looking to extend him soon, too, and that should include a pretty hefty cap hit.

So it's a little difficult to say exactly how much wiggle room the Bucs have when it comes to working out a contract with Mayfield. But I am of the belief that, if both sides are motivated enough, there won't be too much trouble figuring out how to make it work.

Whatever the final outcome (I'm rooting for an extended relationship), I'm glad we're having this discussion because it means that the Mayfield signing was a resounding success. Personally, I've thoroughly enjoyed the Baker Mayfield experience and would gladly sign up for a few more years.

What is the Bucs all time record in the divisional round of the playoffs?

- @abimarinberg (via Instagram)

I'm liking the strategy of this particular question-asker. Last week, abimarinberg asked me for the Bucs' all-time record in Wild Card round games and I included it in the mailbag. So why not come back with the same question for the Divisional Round? It worked!

The Bucs first made the Divisional Playoffs in 1979, back when there were three divisions in each conference and no division winners had to play in the Wild Card Round. They beat the Eagles (déjà vu), 24-17, to advance to the NFC Championship Game. Same thing was true in 1981 and the Bucs lost at Dallas, 38-0. Not good times. There were no Wild Card or Divisional Round distinctions in 1982 when the Bucs made the playoffs due to the players' strike that took seven games out of the schedule.

In 1997, the Bucs beat Detroit as a Wild Card team but then lost in Green Bay in the Divisional Playoffs, 21-7. In 1999, Tampa Bay had a bye and then beat Washington in the Divisional Round, 14-13. Similarly, the Bucs beat San Francisco, 31-6, in the Divisional Round in 2002 after a first-round bye.

In 2020, Tampa Bay went to New Orleans for the Divisional Round and came away with a 30-20 victory on their way to a second Super Bowl title. In 2021, the Bucs topped the Eagles in the Wild Card round but then lost a heartbreaker to the Rams on the Divisional weekend, 30-27.