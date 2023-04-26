The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Second-Round Draft Picks

Fifty-eight games. Forty-one starts.

Based on the historical output of all the second-round picks in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history, at least in the simplest terms of being on the field, that's what the team should expect to get out of whatever player it nabs in Round Two on Friday night.

The Buccaneers have previously made 55 second-round selections over the course of 47 college drafts. There is, of course, the usual mix of hits and misses in that group. Mike Alstott and Lavonte David are two of the greatest players in franchise history. James Wilder is still the team's all-time leading rusher. Donovan Smith was an iron man at one of the game's most important positions for nearly a decade. Brian Kelly and Ricky Reynolds were very good cornerbacks for a very long time.

On the flip side, a second-round flyer on Appalachian State's Dexter Jackson (not to be confused with Super Bowl MVP Dexter Jackson) as a return man did not work out at all. Defensive end Booker Reese was the unfortunate outcome of a very bad draft process in 1982. Neither tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (2014) nor kicker Roberto Aguayo (2016) stuck around long.

Still, the baseline for the average second round pick is that he's going to play at least four or five seasons for your team and he's probably going to be a starter for a good portion of that time. Will the Bucs' two second-rounders from last year, defensive lineman Logan Hall and guard Luke Goedeke emerge as full-season starters in their second season this fall. Time will tell, but history suggests they will at some point.

As we near the end of our seven-part series of the Bucs' history of draft picks, we find ourself in Round Two. All 55 players the Bucs have landed with a second-round pick are listed below, followed by a round of notes.

Here are the picks the Bucs currently own in the 2023 NFL Draft:

· Round One, 19th Overall

· Round Two, 50th Overall

· Round Three, 82nd Overall

· Round Five, 153rd Overall

· Round Five, 175th Overall

· Round Six, 179th Overall

· Round Six, 181st Overall

· Round Six, 196th Overall

· Round Seven, 252nd Overall

When the Buccaneers first joined the league, the draft was 17 rounds long, but it was cut to 12 the next year. It was then shortened to eight rounds in 1993 and then to its current seven-round format in 1994. Below, you will find the full list of every player the Buccaneers have taken in the fifth round in their drafts from 1976 through 2022, followed by some notes about that collection of players. We started this exercise with the seventh round, since that is how the modern NFL Draft is shaped, but we did note some particularly strong picks in the eighth through 17th rounds in our seventh-round analysis.

2022 | Pick No. 57 | Luke Goedeke | G | Central Michigan

2022 | Pick No. 33 | Logan Hall | DL | Houston

2021 | Pick No. 64 | Kyle Trask | QB | Florida

2020 | Pick No. 45 | Antoine Winfield Jr. | S | Minnesota

2019 | Pick No. 39 | Sean Murphy-Bunting | CB | Central Michigan

2018 | Pick No. 63 | Carlton Davis | CB | Auburn

2018 | Pick No. 53 | M.J. Stewart | CB | North Carolina

2018 | Pick No. 38 | Ronald Jones | RB | USC

2017 | Pick No. 50 | Justin Evans | S | Texas A&M

2016 | Pick No. 59 | Roberto Aguayo | K | Florida State

2016 | Pick No. 39 | Noah Spence | DE | Eastern Kentucky

2015 | Pick No. 61 | Ali Marpet | G | Hobart

2015 | Pick No. 34 | Donovan Smith | T | Penn State

2014 | Pick No. 38 | Austin Seferian-Jenkins | TE | Washington

2013 | Pick No. 43 | Johnthan Banks | CB | Mississippi State

2012 | Pick No. 58 | Lavonte David | LB | Nebraska

2011 | Pick No. 51 | Da'Quan Bowers | DE | Clemson

2010 | Pick No. 39 | Arrelious Benn | WR | Illinois

2010 | Pick No. 35 | Brian Price | DT | UCLA

2008 | Pick No. 58 | Dexter Jackson | WR | Appalachian State

2007 | Pick No. 64 | Sabby Piscitelli | S | Oregon State

2007 | Pick No. 35 | Arron Sears | G | Tennessee

2006 | Pick No. 59 | Jeremy Trueblood | T | Boston College

2005 | Pick No. 36 | Barrett Ruud | LB | Nebraska

2003 | Pick No. 64 | Dewayne White | DE | Louisville

2000 | Pick No. 51 | Cosey Coleman | G | Tennessee

1999 | Pick No. 50 | Shaun King | QB | Tulane

1998 | Pick No. 45 | Brian Kelly | CB | USC

1998 | Pick No. 34 | Jacquez Green | WR | Florida

1997 | Pick No. 37 | Jerry Wunsch | T | Wisconsin

1996 | Pick No. 35 | Mike Alstott | FB | Purdue

1995 | Pick No. 43 | Melvin Johnson | S | Kentucky

1994 | Pick No. 34 | Errict Rhett | RB | Florida

1993 | Pick No. 34 | Demetrius DuBose | LB | Notre Dame

1992 | Pick No. 44 | Courtney Hawkins | WR | Michigan State

1990 | Pick No. 30 | Reggie Cobb | RB | Tennessee

1989 | Pick No. 33 | Danny Peebles | WR | North Carolina State

1988 | Pick No. 53 | Lars Tate | RB | Georgia

1987 | Pick No. 51 | Don Smith | RB | Mississippi State

1987 | Pick No. 50 | Winston Moss | LB | Miami (FL)

1987 | Pick No. 36 | Ricky Reynolds | CB | Washington State

1986 | Pick No. 40 | Kevin Murphy | LB | Oklahoma

1986 | Pick No. 28 | Jackie Walker | LB | Jackson State

1984 | Pick No. 30 | Keith Browner | LB | USC

1983 | Pick No. 45 | Randy Grimes | C | Baylor

1982 | Pick No. 32 | Booker Reese | DE | Bethune-Cookman

1981 | Pick No. 34 | James Wilder | RB | Missouri

1980 | Pick No. 49 | Kevin House | WR | Southern Illinois

1979 | Pick No. 34 | Gordon Jones | WR | Pittsburgh

1979 | Pick No. 33 | Greg Roberts | G | Oklahoma

1978 | Pick No. 44 | Brett Moritz | G | Nebraska

1978 | Pick No. 30 | Johnny Davis | RB | Alabama

1977 | Pick No. 29 | David Lewis | LB | USC

1976 | Pick No. 60 | Dewey Selmon | LB | Oklahoma

1976 | Pick No. 30 | Jimmy DuBose | RB | Florida

Notes:

- FB Mike Alstott, selected early in Round Two in 1996, is the only player on this list who is in the Buccaneers' Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium. He played in 158 games and made 137 starts, ranking eighth and sixth in those categories, respectively, in team history. Alstott is all over the Bucs' all-time charts, ranking second in touchdowns (71), fifth in points scored (432), second in rushing yards (5,088) and sixth in receptions (305).

- Alstott was named to six Pro Bowls during his career, the most by any offensive player in franchise history. The second round has produced a total of five Pro Bowlers for the Buccaneers. The first was RB James Wilder, who was drafted in 1981 and made the Pro Bowl in 1984. Alstott came next on a run from 1997-2002. LB Lavonte David, drafted in 2012, made the Pro Bowl in 2015. More recently, G Ali Marpet (a 2015 pick) and S Antoine Winfield Jr. (a 2020 selection) were named all-stars together in 2021.

- Alstott was an Associated Press All-Pro selection four times, three times on the first team. David landed first-team honors in 2013 and later added second-team selections in 2016 and 2020. Wilder was a second-team AP All-Pro in 1984.

- As noted, Wilder is the franchise's all-time leader in rushing yards, with 5,957. He also ranks third in team history with 430 receptions and third in touchdowns with 46. Wilder's 1,544 rushing yards in 1984 remains the team's single-season record, as well, and his 1,300 yards in 1985 ranks fourth.

- Every single player the Bucs have drafted with a second-round pick went on to play at least one game for the team. At the moment, the player on the list with the fewest game regular-season appearances is 2021 selection QB Kyle Trask, with one. However, Trask will be competing for the starting job this year and could see that number rise quickly. Of those who have completed their careers in Tampa, the second-round pick with the fewest games played is G Brett Moritz, a 1978 pick who only got into six games for the Bucs. Next is WR Dexter Jackson, a 2008 selection with a total of seven games played.

- Fifty of the 55 players above started at least one game for Tampa Bay. One of the five who did not was a kicker, Roberto Aguayo, so he's on the list on a technicality. The other four are Moritz, Jackson, Trask and 2022 selection Logan Hall. Trask and Hall, obviously, have a very good chance of getting off that list soon.

- Of the 55 players on the second-round list, 29 of them appeared in 50 or more games for the Buccaneers. David has the most games played with 166, which already ranks fifth in team history and his career in Tampa is not over. Alstott is next at 158, followed by CB Brian Kelly (1998 draft) at 130 and T Donovan Smith (2015) at 124. Five other players also topped 100 games played for Tampa Bay: C Randy Grimes (1983 draft, 118 games), Wilder (1981, 113), CB Ricky Reynolds (1987, 105), LB Barrett Ruud (2005, 101) and Marpet (2015, 101).

- David also has the most starts in the group, with 166, ranking fourth in team history, and Alstott is once again second at 137. The other five to top 100 starts in a Bucs uniform were Smith (124), Grimes (104), Reynolds (103), Wilder (102) and Marpet (101).

- The Bucs have drafted a linebacker in the second round eight different times, though none since David in 2012. Of those eight, six went on to become multi-season starters, with David joined by Ruud, Winston Moss (1987), Kevin Murphy (1986), Keith Browner (1984) and David Lewis (1977). The two exceptions were Demetrius DuBose (1993), who made only five starts, and Jackie Walker (1986), who made only nine starts. Walker did log 57 games played and saw some action on offense as a tight end.

- Until the defending champions took Trask with the last pick of the second round in 2021, the only quarterback the Buccaneers had ever selected in that stanza was Tulane's Shaun King in 1999. King was thrust into the starting lineup late in his rookie season due to injuries to Trent Dilfer and Eric Zeier and he helped the Bucs win four of their last five regular season games plus a Divisional Round playoff game to advance to the NFC Championship Game in St. Louis. King then started every game in the 2000 season before the Buccaneers signed Brad Johnson to take over the offense the following year. King's career winning percentage as a starter of .636 is second among all quarterbacks in team history, behind only Tom Brady.