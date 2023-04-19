The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Seventh-Round Draft Picks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began play in 1976, and a few months before their first game they took part in their first NFL Draft. They spent the first-overall pick in the 1976 draft on Oklahoma defensive end Lee Roy Selmon, who would eventually find his way into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was the first of 439 draft picks the Buccaneers have made in the 46 years since (not counting supplemental drafts or the USFL dispersal draft in 1984).

That number is about to go up, as the 2023 NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 27. At the moment, Tampa Bay owns nine picks in this year's version of what is officially titled the "Player Selection Meeting," though trades during the proceedings could push that number up or down a little bit. Here is where those picks currently fall:

· Round One, 19th Overall

· Round Two, 50th Overall

· Round Three, 82nd Overall

· Round Five, 153rd Overall

· Round Five, 175th Overall

· Round Six, 179th Overall

· Round Six, 181st Overall

· Round Six, 196th Overall

· Round Seven, 252nd Overall

When the Buccaneers first joined the league, the draft was 17 rounds long, but it was cut to 12 the next year. It was then shortened to eight rounds in 1993 and then to its current seven-round format in 1994. Over the next week, leading right up to the beginning of this year's draft, we are going to look at those first seven rounds, one by one, and examine the Buccaneers history of selections in each one. We start today with Round Seven. Below you will find the full list of Buccaneer seventh-rounders followed by some notes about that collection of players overall.

(Since this format excludes players taken after the seventh round in the 1976-1993 drafts, here for posterity are some of the picks in Rounds 8-17 that worked out well: RG George Ragsdale, 12th, 1976; WR Larry Mucker, 9th, 1977; DT David Logan, 12th, 1979; LB Andy Hawkins, 10th, 1980; WR Gerald Carter, 9th, 1980; RB/KR Michael Morton, 12th, 1982; K Donald Igwebuike, 8th, 1985; DT Reuben Davis, 9th, 1988; S Marty Carter, 8th, 1991; FB Anthony McDowell, 8th, 1992).

2022 | Pick No. 248 | Andre Anthony | OLB | LSU

2021 | Pick No. 259 | Grant Stuard | ILB | Houston

2021 | Pick No. 251 | Chris Wilcox | CB | BYU

2020 | Pick No. 245 | Raymond Calais | RB | Louisiana-Lafayette

2020 | Pick No. 241 | Chapelle Russell | ILB | Temple

2019 | Pick No. 215 | Terry Buckner | DT | Missouri

2017 | Pick No. 223 | Stevie Tu'ikolovatu | DT | USC

2015 | Pick No. 231 | Joey Iosefa | FB | Hawaii

2012 | Pick No. 233 | Drake Dunsmore | TE | Northwestern

2012 | Pick No. 212 | Michael Smith | RB | Utah State

2011 | Pick No. 238 | Daniel Hardy | TE | Idaho

2011 | Pick No. 222 | Anthony Gaitor | CB | Florida International

2010 | Pick No. 253 | Erik Lorig | DE | Stanford

2010 | Pick No. 217 | Dekoda Watson | LB | Florida State

2010 | Pick No. 210 | Cody Grimm | S | Virginia Tech

2009 | Pick No. 233 | Sammie Stroughter | WR | Oregon State

2009 | Pick No. 217 | E.J. Biggers | CB | Western Michigan

2008 | Pick No. 238 | Cory Boyd | RB | South Carolina

2007 | Pick No. 246 | Kenneth Darby | RB |Alabama

2007 | Pick No. 245 | Marcus Hamilton | CB | Virginia

2007 | Pick No. 214 | Chris Denman | T | Fresno State

2006 | Pick No. 244 | Tim Massaquoi | TE | Michigan

2006 | Pick No. 241 | Charles Bennett | DE | Clemson

2006 | Pick No. 235 | Justin Phinisee | CB | Oregon

2005 | Pick No. 253 | J.R. Russell | WR | Louisville

2005 | Pick No. 231 | Hamza Abdullah | S | Washington State

2005 | Pick No. 225 | Paris Warren | WR | Utah

2005 | Pick No. 221 | Rick Razzano | FB | Mississippi

2004 | Pick No. 252 | Lenny Williams | CB | Southern

2004 | Pick No. 228 | Casey Cramer | FB | Dartmouth

2004 | Pick No. 206 | Mark Jones | WR | Tennessee

2002 | Pick No. 255 | Zack Quaccia | C | Stanford

2002 | Pick No. 254 | Aaron Lockett | WR | Kansas State

2002 | Pick No. 251 | Tracey Wistrom | TE | Nebraska

2002 | Pick No. 233 | Tim Wansley | CB | Georgia

2001 | Pick No. 234 | Joe Tafoya | DE | Arizona

2001 | Pick No. 223 | Than Merrill | S | Yale

2001 | Pick No. 205 | Dauntaé Finger | TE | North Carolina

2000 | Pick No. 234 | Joe Hamilton | QB | Georgia Tech

1999 | Pick No. 240 | Darnell McDonald | WR | Kansas State

1999 | Pick No. 233 | Autry Denson | RB | Notre Dame

1999 | Pick No. 226 | Robert Hunt | G | Virginia

1998 | Pick No. 212 | Chance McCarty | DE | TCU

1997 | Pick No. 209 | Anthony DeGrate | DT | Stephen F. Austin

1996 | Pick No. 221 | Reggie Rusk | CB | Kentucky

1995 | Pick No. 227 | Jeffrey Rodgers | DE | Texas A&M-Kingsville

1995 | Pick No. 215 | Steve Ingram | G | Maryland

1994 | Pick No. 200 | Jim Pyne | C | Virginia Tech

1993 | Pick No. 176 | Tyree Davis | WR | Central Arkansas

1992 | Pick No. 184 | Ken Swilling | S | Georgia Tech

1991 | Pick No. 174 | Calvin Tiggle | LB | Georgia Tech

1990 | Pick No. 171 | Donnie Gardner | DE | Kentucky

1988 | Pick No. 167 | Kerry Goode | RB | Alabama

1987 | Pick No. 190 | Harry Swayne | T | Rutgers

1987 | Pick No. 169 | Curt Jarvis | DT | Alabama

1985 | Pick No. 176 | Mike Prior | S | Illinois State

1984 | Pick No. 169 | Jay Carroll | TE | Minnesota

1983 | Pick No. 185 | Weldon Ledbetter | RB | Oklahoma

1982 | Pick No. 185 | Tom Morris | S | Michigan State

1980 | Pick No. 186 | Jim Leonard | C | Santa Clara

1976 | Pick No. 183 | Parnell Dickinson | QB | Mississippi Valley State

Notes:

- Of the 61 players the Buccaneers have drafted with a seventh-round pick so far, 31 went on to play at least one regular-season game with the team. Of those 31, 15 also started at least one game.

- Florida State LB Dekoda Watson has tallied the most games played for the Buccaneers among the team's all-time seventh-round picks, with 60. Watson played four seasons with the team (and another six with six other clubs) and was a core special teams player during his tenure. Stanford's Erik Lorig, who was Watson's draft mate in 2010, is next on the list with 56 games played for Tampa Bay, which is tied with Santa Clara center Jim Leonard from the 1980 draft for second.

- Virginia Tech C Jim Pyne, a 1994 seventh-rounder, leads this group of 61 with 38 starts as a Buccaneer. Alabama DT Curt Jarvis is just behind with 36 starts after he was taken in the seventh round in 1987. Lorig is third with 25.

- Lorig is one of two Buccaneers seventh-rounders who eventually switched positions while playing in Tampa. Lorig was drafted as a defensive end and played that position as a rookie but switched to fullback the next season and ended up making 23 starts over the 2011-13 campaigns. Harry Swayne, who the Bucs nabbed out of Rutgers in the seventh round in 1987, played two seasons as a defensive end before switching to offensive tackle. Though he remained in a reserve role for the Bucs for the next two seasons, he would go on to a 15-year NFL career that included 110 starts on the offensive line for four other teams.

- Houston ILB Grant Stuard was "Mr. Irrelevant" in the 2021 draft as the 259th and final player selected. He played for one season for the Buccaneers on special teams before being traded to Indianapolis.

- The Buccaneers made five seventh-round selections over the 2009-10 drafts combined – Lorig, Watson, S Cody Grimm, CB E.J. Biggers and WR Sammie Stroughter – and all five of them not only made the active roster but spent multiple seasons with the team, saw action in at least 23 games and made at least four starts. Those five combined to play in 217 games and make 71 starts as Buccaneers.

- In stark contrast, the Buccaneers made a whopping 20 seventh-round picks from 2001 through 2007 and only seven of them played even a single game for Tampa Bay. Only one of those 20 – Georgia CB Tim Wansley, taken in the 2002 draft – started a single game for the Bucs, as he opened six of the 13 games in which he appeared. Only two of those 20, Wansley and Tennessee WR/KR Mark Jones (2004 draft) played 10 or more games for Tampa Bay.

- The last player the Bucs drafted in the seventh round who eventually started at least one game for the team was Florida International CB Anthony Gaitor, taken in the 2011 draft.

- Cody Grimm, the Virginia Tech safety drafted in the seventh round in 2010, is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Russ Grimm, who played on Washington's vaunted offensive line for 12 years. Grimm, who notched a pick-six in a narrow Bucs win in Cincinnati during his rookie season, was also on the Buccaneers' coaching staff from 2019-21.

- The only quarterback ever drafted by the Buccaneers in the seventh round to make a start for the team was Mississippi Valley State's Parnell Dickinson, drafted in 1976. Dickinson appeared in eight total games and became just the second quarterback ever to make a start for Tampa Bay after veteran Steve Spurrier opened the first five contests of the 1976 season. Georgia Tech QB Joe Hamilton, drafted in 2000, played in just one game and didn't throw a pass, but he was on the Buccaneers' 2002 Super Bowl-winning roster, on injured reserve.

- The most common position on which the Buccaneers have used a seventh-round pick is cornerback, with eight selections. Running back, wide receiver and defensive end have all had seven each. The Bucs have yet to take either a punter or a kicker in the seventh round.