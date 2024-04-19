 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Sixth-Round Draft Picks

The Bucs, who made good use of a trio of sixth-round selections in last year's draft, own the very last pick of that stanza in 2024

Apr 19, 2024 at 08:00 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

sixthround

NOTE: This article was originally published in April of 2023 and has been updated to include last year's draft results.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft with one pick in the sixth round, and the very last one at that. Their own sixth-round pick was included in the trade that netted a third-round pick from the Detroit Lions in exchange for cornerback Carlton Davis. The 220th selection is a supplemental pick based on slightly more losses than gains during the 2023 unrestricted free agency cycle.

Last year, the Bucs picked three times in the sixth round – the first time that had happened in franchise history – and got good returns from their selections. Wide receiver Trey Palmer emerged as the team's third receiver, cornerback Josh Hayes became a core special-teamer and outside linebacker Jose Ramirez has a good shot at cracking the edge rush rotation in 2024 after spending his rookie season on the practice squad. As we'll see below, roughly two-thirds of the sixth-round picks the team has made over the past 48 years have seen some regular-season action for the team, including a handful of eventual starters.

Here are the picks the Bucs currently own in the 2024 NFL Draft:

  • Round One, 26th Overall
  • Round Two, 57th Overall
  • Round Three, 89th Overall
  • Round Three, 92nd Overall
  • Round Four, 125th Overall
  • Round Six, 220th Overall
  • Round Seven, 246th Overall

When the Buccaneers first joined the league, the draft was 17 rounds long, but it was cut to 12 the next year. It was then shortened to eight rounds in 1993 and then to its current seven-round format in 1994. Below, you will find the full list of every player the Buccaneers have taken in the sixth round in their drafts from 1976 through 2023, followed by some notes about that collection of players.

2023 | Pick No. 196 | Jose Ramirez | OLB | Eastern Michigan

2023 | Pick No. 191 | Trey Palmer | WR | Nebraska

2019 | Pick No. 181 | Josh Hayes | CB | Kansas State

2022 | Pick No. 218 | Ko Kieft | TE | Minnesota

2020 | Pick No. 194 | Khalil Davis | DT | Nebraska

2019 | Pick No. 208 | Scotty Miller | WR | Bowling Green

2018 | Pick No. 202 | Jack Cichy | LB | Wisconsin

2016 | Pick No. 197 | Danny Vitale | TE | Northwestern

2016 | Pick No. 183 | Devante Bond | LB | Oklahoma

2015 | Pick No. 184 | Kaelin Clay | WR | Utah

2014 | Pick No. 185 | Robert Herron | WR | Wyoming

2013 | Pick No. 189 | Mike James | RB | Miami (FL)

2012 | Pick No. 174 | Keith Tandy | S | West Virginia

2011 | Pick No. 187 | Allen Bradford | RB | USC

2010 | Pick No. 172 | Brent Bowden | P | Virginia Tech

2008 | Pick No. 175 | Geno Hayes | LB | Florida State

2007 | Pick No. 182 | Adam Hayward | LB | Portland State

2006 | Pick No. 202 | T.J. Williams | TE | North Carolina State

2006 | Pick No. 194 | Bruce Gradkowski | QB | Toledo

2005 | Pick No. 178 | Anthony Bryant | DT | Alabama

2004 | Pick No. 181 | Nate Lawrie | TE | Yale

2003 | Pick No. 205 | Torrie Cox | CB | Pittsburgh

2002 | Pick No. 193 | John Stamper | DE | South Carolina

2001 | Pick No. 183 | Ellis Wyms | DE | Mississippi State

2001 | Pick No. 174 | Jameel Cook | FB | Illinois

2000 | Pick No. 193 | David Gibson | S | USC

1999 | Pick No. 195 | Lamarr Glenn | RB | Florida State

1998 | Pick No. 184 | Shevin Smith | S | Florida State

1998 | Pick No. 175 | James Cannida | DT | Nevada

1997 | Pick No. 197 | Nigea Carter | WR | Michigan State

1997 | Pick No. 169 | Al Harris | CB | Texas A&M-Kingsville

1996 | Pick No. 180 | Nilo Silvan | WR | Tennessee

1995 | Pick No. 179 | Wardell Rouse | LB | Clemson

1994 | Pick No. 165 | Bernard Carter | LB | East Carolina

1993 | Pick No. 145 | Chidi Ahanotu | DE | California

1992 | Pick No. 148 | James Malone | LB | UCLA

1991 | Pick No. 147 | Rhett Hall | DT | California

1990 | Pick No. 141 | Derrick Douglas | RB | Louisiana Tech

1989 | Pick No. 154 | Derrick Little | LB | South Carolina

1989 | Pick No. 146 | Chris Mohr | P | Alabama

1988 | Pick No. 163 | Shawn Lee | DT | North Alabama

1987 | Pick No. 143 | Steve Bartalo | RB | Colorado State

1986 | Pick No. 165 | Kevin Walker | S | East Carolina

1984 | Pick No. 142 | Chris Washington | LB | Iowa State

1983 | Pick No. 158 | Ken Kaplan | T | New Hampshire

1983 | Pick No. 148 | Gene Branton | WR | Texas Southern

1982 | Pick No. 158 | Andre Tyler | WR | Stanford

1978 | Pick No. 162 | Elijah Marshall | WR | North Carolina State

1976 | Pick No. 158 | Curtis Jordan | CB | Texas Tech

Notes:

- Of the 49 players the Buccaneers have selected in the sixth round, 36 went on to play at least one game for the team and 20 started at least one contest (Jose Ramirez could improve those numbers if he sees action in 2024). Ten of those 34 saw action in more than 50 games as a Buccaneer and two – LB Adam Hayward (2007) and DE Chidi Ahanotu (1993) – surpassed 100 games played for Tampa Bay.

- Ahanotu, a high sixth-round pick in 1993, was originally listed as a defensive tackle during the draft process but spent most of his long Buccaneer career playing left defensive end. Among the 49 players the Buccaneers have drafted in the sixth-round, he is the leader in both games played (121) and starts (109). Ahanotu is tied with Ring of Honor members Lee Roy Selmon and Jimmie Giles at 21st on the franchise's all-time games played list. He ranks seventh in team history with 34.5 career sacks. Ahanotu had the franchise tag applied to him in 1999.

- After Ahanotu, the sixth-round pick with the most starts for Tampa Bay is LB Chris Washington, a 1984 selection who went on to open 52 of the 76 games in which he played for the Buccaneers. Another linebacker, 2008 selection Geno Hayes, is next with 42 starts among his 56 games played.

- Two of the Bucs' sixth-round picks, DE Ellis Wyms and FB Jameel Cook (both selected in the 2001 draft), played for the team in Super Bowl XXXVII at the end of the 2002 season. Wyms notched one of the Bucs' five sacks of QB Rich Gannon. S David Gibson was on the roster to begin the 2002 campaign but was later traded to the Indianapolis Colts during the season.

- WR Scotty Miller (2019) was the only player drafted by the Bucs in the sixth round to play in Super Bowl LV after the 2020 season. DT Khalil Davis (2020) was on the roster but inactive for the game. LB Jack Cichy (2018) was on injured reserve at the time. Miller turned in one of the biggest plays of the Bucs' four-game postseason run to the title in 2020, catching a 39-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady just before time expired in the first half of the NFC Championship Game in Green Bay. Miller, who signed with the Falcons as an unrestricted free agent in 2023, played in 50 games with eight starts for Tampa Bay, recording 74 catches for 924 yards and four touchdowns.

- Chris Mohr, one of only two punters the Buccaneers have drafted in the sixth round, played just a single season in Tampa after being drafted in the sixth round in 1989, but went on to a 15-year NFL career that saw him play in 239 regular-season games plus three Super Bowls with the Buffalo Bills.

- CB Al Harris, a sixth-round pick in 1997, landed on injured reserve as a rookie and then failed to make the active roster in 1998. He too went on to a very long NFL career, playing 14 seasons, primarily for the Eagles and Packers, making two Pro Bowls and winning a Super Bowl with Green Bay. In a 2003 Wild Card game, he returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown in overtime, creating the first playoff game ever won by an overtime defensive score.

- S Keith Tandy, a sixth-round choice out of West Virginia in 2012, is currently a defensive/special teams assistant on the Buccaneers' coaching staff. He also played six of his seven NFL seasons for Tampa Bay, appearing in 84 games with 15 starts. In 2016, he recorded four interceptions despite starting only five games.

- Toledo's Bruce Gradkowski is the only quarterback the Buccaneers have ever drafted in the sixth round. He started 11 games as a rookie in 2006, finishing with a 3-8 record. He went on to play eight seasons in the NFL, also getting starts in Cleveland and Oakland.

- The most common positions the Buccaneers have targeted in the sixth round are linebacker and wide receiver, with a total of nine selections each. The Bucs have never used a sixth-round pick on a kicker.

- The college that has produced the most sixth-round picks in Buccaneer history is Florida State, with three (FB Lamarr Glenn, LB Geno Hayes and S Shevin Smith). Tampa Bay has made two sixth-round picks each from Alabama, California, East Carolina, Nebraska, North Carolina State, South Carolina and USC.

Related Content

news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Seventh-Round Draft Picks

When and where have the Buccaneers found the most success with their seventh-round picks throughout franchise history? 
news

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 10.0

With a run on edge rushers developing before their pick, the Buccaneers flip to the other side of the trenches and land a potential Day One starter for the offensive line
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 12.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round
news

Draft Musings: Quarterbacks, Return Men on Bucs' Radar?

The Buccaneers are still scouting this year's quarterback draft class despite locking in Baker Mayfield as their starter long-term, and they also could pay more attention to prospects with return skills
news

Bucs Could Eye Running Back Depth in Draft | Brianna's Blitz 

General Manager Jason Licht addressed a variety of questions during his pre-draft press conference and discussed adding depth at running back to fortify the room for 2024
news

Bucs Will Have Trade-Up Strategies Ready When Draft Begins

GM Jason Licht would prefer to make as many picks as possible in the 2024 draft, but if a trade in the first round emerges as a possible strategy, the Bucs will have a pre-formed plan to handle multiple scenarios
news

GM Jason Licht Dishes on Biggest Draft Needs

During his pre-draft press conference on Thursday, General Manager Jason Licht discussed the team's greatest needs as the spectacle approaches
news

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 9.0 

Prospects rise and fall following the offseason frenzy. Trades are now included but the Buccaneers stay at 26 and bolster the trenches
news

What Positions Might the Bucs Target on Day Two of the Draft?

The Bucs have three picks to spend on Friday night during the 2024 NFL Draft, and there are several positions that could match up quite nicely between team needs and available talent
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 11.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round
news

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 8.0: All Bucs Take Two

A second stab at a seven-round All Bucs draft nets the team a highly-productive edge rusher in the first round plus Day Two additions at receiver and linebacker
win monthly prizes, download the app and turn on push alerts to score

Download the Buccaneers app and turn on push alerts for your chance to win

Download the App

Latest Headlines

Bucs' Yaya Diaby Honored by Senior Bowl Following Sensational Rookie Campaign | Brianna's Blitz 

The Senior Bowl announced the 2024 Hall of Fame class and rookie awards. Bucs' outside linebacker Yaya Diaby earned co-defensive rookie of the year honors

An NFL Super League? | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about a hypothetically shrunken NFL, an infamous fumble rule, the most likely positions the team will target in the draft, and more

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Sixth-Round Draft Picks

The Bucs, who made good use of a trio of sixth-round selections in last year's draft, own the very last pick of that stanza in 2024

Photos: Best From First Week of 2024 Offseason Phase 1

View the best photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers being back in the building for Phase 1 of the 2024 Offseason Program.

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Seventh-Round Draft Picks

When and where have the Buccaneers found the most success with their seventh-round picks throughout franchise history? 

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 10.0

With a run on edge rushers developing before their pick, the Buccaneers flip to the other side of the trenches and land a potential Day One starter for the offensive line

Jason Licht's Master Plan for Another Boat Parade | In the Current

QB Baker Mayfield, WR Mike Evans, LB Lavonte David, S Antoine Winfield Jr. & more need contracts to keep the core of the team intact. Watch as GM Jason Licht sets up "one of the best free agency hauls ever." In the Current is back for a historic 2024 season.

Will Gholston Signs On for 12th Bucs Season

William Gholston, who has played in more games than any other defensive lineman in franchise history, signed a third straight one-year deal with the Buccaneers on Monday

Bucs Sign International OL Lorenz Metz

On Monday, the Buccaneers added German offensive lineman Lorenz Metz, who starred at the University of Cincinnati after first being introduced to American football at the age of 18

Bucs' Run Game Emphasis in Reimagined Offense  

Running back Rachaad White reflects on growth in 2023 and excitement for retooled run game under the tutelage of Liam Coen

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 12.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round

Rachaad White Excited to Play in Liam Coen's Offense | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back Rachaad White spoke to the media at the beginning of the Bucs' 2024 Offseason Program. RB White discussed continuing to expand his game under OC Liam Coen, the art of making people miss in open space and building off a strong finish in 2023.

Calijah Kancey's Goals Preparing for His Sophomore Season | Press Conference 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey spoke to the media at the beginning of the 2024 Bucs' Offseason Program. DL Kancey discussed diving into film to pinpoint where he can improve, the benefits of learning under NT Vita Vea and his bond with OLB Yaya Diaby.

Zyon McCollum Using His Opportunity as Motivation | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cornerback Zyon McCollum spoke to the media at the beginning of the Bucs' 2024 Offseason Program. CB McCollum discussed his drive to become a playmaker, how his confidence has grown each year and how nothing is given to you in this league; you have to earn it.

Calijah Kancey: Draft Process is Stressful But Fun | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of April

Phase 1 of the Bucs 2024 Offseason Program Has Arrived

A rundown of the Buccaneers' 2024 offseason schedule, outlining Phase 1

Draft Musings: Quarterbacks, Return Men on Bucs' Radar?

The Buccaneers are still scouting this year's quarterback draft class despite locking in Baker Mayfield as their starter long-term, and they also could pay more attention to prospects with return skills

Bucs Could Eye Running Back Depth in Draft | Brianna's Blitz 

General Manager Jason Licht addressed a variety of questions during his pre-draft press conference and discussed adding depth at running back to fortify the room for 2024

In Jason Licht We Trust | In the Current Returns

Jason Licht and team focuses on keeping the core of QB Baker Mayfield, WR Mike Evans and more in Tampa Bay. Catch the first episode of In the Current 2024 on April 16 at 7 p.m.

Bucs Will Have Trade-Up Strategies Ready When Draft Begins

GM Jason Licht would prefer to make as many picks as possible in the 2024 draft, but if a trade in the first round emerges as a possible strategy, the Bucs will have a pre-formed plan to handle multiple scenarios
Guess the 2024 Schedule Contest- You could win a gameday getaway, autographed jerseys, or gift cards! - Play Now
Advertising