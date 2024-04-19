The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Sixth-Round Draft Picks

NOTE: This article was originally published in April of 2023 and has been updated to include last year's draft results.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft with one pick in the sixth round, and the very last one at that. Their own sixth-round pick was included in the trade that netted a third-round pick from the Detroit Lions in exchange for cornerback Carlton Davis. The 220th selection is a supplemental pick based on slightly more losses than gains during the 2023 unrestricted free agency cycle.

Last year, the Bucs picked three times in the sixth round – the first time that had happened in franchise history – and got good returns from their selections. Wide receiver Trey Palmer emerged as the team's third receiver, cornerback Josh Hayes became a core special-teamer and outside linebacker Jose Ramirez has a good shot at cracking the edge rush rotation in 2024 after spending his rookie season on the practice squad. As we'll see below, roughly two-thirds of the sixth-round picks the team has made over the past 48 years have seen some regular-season action for the team, including a handful of eventual starters.

Here are the picks the Bucs currently own in the 2024 NFL Draft:

Round One, 26th Overall

Round Two, 57th Overall

Round Three, 89th Overall

Round Three, 92nd Overall

Round Four, 125th Overall

Round Six, 220th Overall

Round Seven, 246th Overall

When the Buccaneers first joined the league, the draft was 17 rounds long, but it was cut to 12 the next year. It was then shortened to eight rounds in 1993 and then to its current seven-round format in 1994. Below, you will find the full list of every player the Buccaneers have taken in the sixth round in their drafts from 1976 through 2023, followed by some notes about that collection of players.

2023 | Pick No. 196 | Jose Ramirez | OLB | Eastern Michigan

2023 | Pick No. 191 | Trey Palmer | WR | Nebraska

2019 | Pick No. 181 | Josh Hayes | CB | Kansas State

2022 | Pick No. 218 | Ko Kieft | TE | Minnesota

2020 | Pick No. 194 | Khalil Davis | DT | Nebraska

2019 | Pick No. 208 | Scotty Miller | WR | Bowling Green

2018 | Pick No. 202 | Jack Cichy | LB | Wisconsin

2016 | Pick No. 197 | Danny Vitale | TE | Northwestern

2016 | Pick No. 183 | Devante Bond | LB | Oklahoma

2015 | Pick No. 184 | Kaelin Clay | WR | Utah

2014 | Pick No. 185 | Robert Herron | WR | Wyoming

2013 | Pick No. 189 | Mike James | RB | Miami (FL)

2012 | Pick No. 174 | Keith Tandy | S | West Virginia

2011 | Pick No. 187 | Allen Bradford | RB | USC

2010 | Pick No. 172 | Brent Bowden | P | Virginia Tech

2008 | Pick No. 175 | Geno Hayes | LB | Florida State

2007 | Pick No. 182 | Adam Hayward | LB | Portland State

2006 | Pick No. 202 | T.J. Williams | TE | North Carolina State

2006 | Pick No. 194 | Bruce Gradkowski | QB | Toledo

2005 | Pick No. 178 | Anthony Bryant | DT | Alabama

2004 | Pick No. 181 | Nate Lawrie | TE | Yale

2003 | Pick No. 205 | Torrie Cox | CB | Pittsburgh

2002 | Pick No. 193 | John Stamper | DE | South Carolina

2001 | Pick No. 183 | Ellis Wyms | DE | Mississippi State

2001 | Pick No. 174 | Jameel Cook | FB | Illinois

2000 | Pick No. 193 | David Gibson | S | USC

1999 | Pick No. 195 | Lamarr Glenn | RB | Florida State

1998 | Pick No. 184 | Shevin Smith | S | Florida State

1998 | Pick No. 175 | James Cannida | DT | Nevada

1997 | Pick No. 197 | Nigea Carter | WR | Michigan State

1997 | Pick No. 169 | Al Harris | CB | Texas A&M-Kingsville

1996 | Pick No. 180 | Nilo Silvan | WR | Tennessee

1995 | Pick No. 179 | Wardell Rouse | LB | Clemson

1994 | Pick No. 165 | Bernard Carter | LB | East Carolina

1993 | Pick No. 145 | Chidi Ahanotu | DE | California

1992 | Pick No. 148 | James Malone | LB | UCLA

1991 | Pick No. 147 | Rhett Hall | DT | California

1990 | Pick No. 141 | Derrick Douglas | RB | Louisiana Tech

1989 | Pick No. 154 | Derrick Little | LB | South Carolina

1989 | Pick No. 146 | Chris Mohr | P | Alabama

1988 | Pick No. 163 | Shawn Lee | DT | North Alabama

1987 | Pick No. 143 | Steve Bartalo | RB | Colorado State

1986 | Pick No. 165 | Kevin Walker | S | East Carolina

1984 | Pick No. 142 | Chris Washington | LB | Iowa State

1983 | Pick No. 158 | Ken Kaplan | T | New Hampshire

1983 | Pick No. 148 | Gene Branton | WR | Texas Southern

1982 | Pick No. 158 | Andre Tyler | WR | Stanford

1978 | Pick No. 162 | Elijah Marshall | WR | North Carolina State

1976 | Pick No. 158 | Curtis Jordan | CB | Texas Tech

Notes:

- Of the 49 players the Buccaneers have selected in the sixth round, 36 went on to play at least one game for the team and 20 started at least one contest (Jose Ramirez could improve those numbers if he sees action in 2024). Ten of those 34 saw action in more than 50 games as a Buccaneer and two – LB Adam Hayward (2007) and DE Chidi Ahanotu (1993) – surpassed 100 games played for Tampa Bay.

- Ahanotu, a high sixth-round pick in 1993, was originally listed as a defensive tackle during the draft process but spent most of his long Buccaneer career playing left defensive end. Among the 49 players the Buccaneers have drafted in the sixth-round, he is the leader in both games played (121) and starts (109). Ahanotu is tied with Ring of Honor members Lee Roy Selmon and Jimmie Giles at 21st on the franchise's all-time games played list. He ranks seventh in team history with 34.5 career sacks. Ahanotu had the franchise tag applied to him in 1999.

- After Ahanotu, the sixth-round pick with the most starts for Tampa Bay is LB Chris Washington, a 1984 selection who went on to open 52 of the 76 games in which he played for the Buccaneers. Another linebacker, 2008 selection Geno Hayes, is next with 42 starts among his 56 games played.

- Two of the Bucs' sixth-round picks, DE Ellis Wyms and FB Jameel Cook (both selected in the 2001 draft), played for the team in Super Bowl XXXVII at the end of the 2002 season. Wyms notched one of the Bucs' five sacks of QB Rich Gannon. S David Gibson was on the roster to begin the 2002 campaign but was later traded to the Indianapolis Colts during the season.

- WR Scotty Miller (2019) was the only player drafted by the Bucs in the sixth round to play in Super Bowl LV after the 2020 season. DT Khalil Davis (2020) was on the roster but inactive for the game. LB Jack Cichy (2018) was on injured reserve at the time. Miller turned in one of the biggest plays of the Bucs' four-game postseason run to the title in 2020, catching a 39-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady just before time expired in the first half of the NFC Championship Game in Green Bay. Miller, who signed with the Falcons as an unrestricted free agent in 2023, played in 50 games with eight starts for Tampa Bay, recording 74 catches for 924 yards and four touchdowns.

- Chris Mohr, one of only two punters the Buccaneers have drafted in the sixth round, played just a single season in Tampa after being drafted in the sixth round in 1989, but went on to a 15-year NFL career that saw him play in 239 regular-season games plus three Super Bowls with the Buffalo Bills.

- CB Al Harris, a sixth-round pick in 1997, landed on injured reserve as a rookie and then failed to make the active roster in 1998. He too went on to a very long NFL career, playing 14 seasons, primarily for the Eagles and Packers, making two Pro Bowls and winning a Super Bowl with Green Bay. In a 2003 Wild Card game, he returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown in overtime, creating the first playoff game ever won by an overtime defensive score.

- S Keith Tandy, a sixth-round choice out of West Virginia in 2012, is currently a defensive/special teams assistant on the Buccaneers' coaching staff. He also played six of his seven NFL seasons for Tampa Bay, appearing in 84 games with 15 starts. In 2016, he recorded four interceptions despite starting only five games.

- Toledo's Bruce Gradkowski is the only quarterback the Buccaneers have ever drafted in the sixth round. He started 11 games as a rookie in 2006, finishing with a 3-8 record. He went on to play eight seasons in the NFL, also getting starts in Cleveland and Oakland.

- The most common positions the Buccaneers have targeted in the sixth round are linebacker and wide receiver, with a total of nine selections each. The Bucs have never used a sixth-round pick on a kicker.