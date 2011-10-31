A Camping Trip...To Hawaii!





While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are chasing their playoff dreams in New Orleans this Sunday, Buccaneer fans will be engaging in a competition of their own, with a postseason trip of a different kind on the line.

The Bucs will visit the Superdome this weekend with first place in the NFC South on the line. Meanwhile, back in Tampa, the Bud Light Fan Camp will be coming to Raymond James Stadium, offering competitive Buc fans the opportunity to win a trip to the 2012 Pro Bowl in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The rather intriguing Bud Light Fan Camp offers fans "a taste of an NFL training camp," but the specifics sound like a lot more fun than a real training camp. Teams that choose to enter the competition will test some traditional football skills, such as field goal kicking, but they will also need to bring some less conventional talents to the table. If you can catch a pass, design a good co-ed flag football play and rack up the points in Madden NFL 12, this is the competition for you.

The Bud Light Fan Camp will be hold in Lot 7 outside Raymond James Stadium from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 6. The challenge is open to teams of four, which must consist of two men and two women, and all competitors must be at least 21 years old. The teams will try their hands at five different events, earning points along the way. The top teams will advance to the next round, conducted from 2:00-5:00 p.m. ET, in order to determine a Bay area champion. The winner of that round will receive a trip to the Pro Bowl, where it will compete against teams from 59 other cities at Aloha Stadium the day after the all-star game.

The five events that will determine the Bay area champion are:

Quick Kick: Kick footballs through inflatable uprights.

Kick footballs through inflatable uprights. Precision Pass: Try to hit passing targets.

Try to hit passing targets. EA SPORTS Gaming Zone: Two four-person teams battle in an EA SPORTS Madden NFL 12 competition.

Two four-person teams battle in an EA SPORTS Madden NFL 12 competition. Flag Frenzy: Try to gain the most points in a game of four-on-four flag football.

Try to gain the most points in a game of four-on-four flag football. Cannon Catch: Catch line drives and loft passes.

Teams can register for the Bud Light Fan Camp at any point this week by visiting http://www.facebook.com/BudLight, or on the day of the event in Lot 7 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Last week, Buccaneer fans began helping Tampa Bay players realize their Pro Bowl dreams by participating in the all-star balloting on NFL.com. Now one lucky group from the Bay area will have a chance to not only vote their favorite Bucs into the Pro Bowl, but watch them in person in Honolulu in January. All it takes is a good showing at training camp – camp, that is, with a unique Bud Light twist.

Don't miss the Bud Light Fan Camp outside Raymond James Stadium this Sunday!