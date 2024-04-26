Five Possible Targets for the Bucs' Second-Round Pick

WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

The Bucs might have had a whole different focus in the first round of this year's draft if they hadn't been able to re-sign franchise icon Mike Evans in March. With Evans hopefully becoming a "Buc for Life" and Chris Godwin also under contract, the Buccaneers have one of the better starting wideout duos in the NFL. In addition, 2023 sixth-rounder Trey Palmer showed some promise with his field stretching speed as a rookie and undrafted receiver Rakim Jarrett could prove to be a find. Still, Licht opined on the attractive possibility of adding more pass-catching depth during his pre-draft press conference two weeks ago.

"It's another position that you can't have too many of those," said Licht. "I think [Offensive Coordinator] Liam [Coen] can find a way to use a lot of very good receivers and playmakers. We really like Trey and we like what 'Rock' was showing before he got injured last year. Like I said, it's another position that I would consider a need and you can't fill them all right now in the draft, but we'd love to get one."

Day Two might be the chance to get one. After the consensus top three receivers came off the board in the first nine picks on Thursday, followed by the expected fourth one in LSU's Brian Thomas, there seemed to be little consensus as to how the rest of another deep class of receivers should be arranged. Xavier Worthy, Ricky Pearsall and Xavier Legette also came off the board in the first round but that still leaves the likes of Franklin, Ladd McConkey, Adonai Mitchell, Roman Wilson, Keon Coleman, Malachi Corley and Ja'Lynn Polk for teams to sort through, and they could all get the call in the second round.

Franklin is slender but tall and he has both the speed and surprising acceleration to get past defenders quickly and get open deep, as shown by his 17.1 yards per catch and 14 touchdown receptions for Oregon in 2023. He's also quite good after the catch, with the ability to make sharp cuts without decelerating and get past waiting defenders. His 25 touchdown grabs over the past two seasons were second in that span only to Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr.

LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

The Buccaneers watched one of their two off-ball starters depart in free agency as 2019 first-round pick Devin White signed with the Eagles. After re-signing long-time star Lavonte David for another season in March, the team will presumably let a pair of former fifth-round picks, K.J. Britt and SirVocea Dennis, battle it out for White's vacated spot. Britt drew several starts late last season after White suffered an injury, and continued to see significant play time when White came back. Dennis has an intriguing skill set that could make him a valuable blitzer from the middle or the edge.

That said, the depth chart is not particularly deep at this spot and the Bucs will probably need to plan for the future at some point. A newcomer like Cooper would likely get the chance to compete for a starting spot right away but would almost certainly be an immediate core contributor on special teams.

The 6-2, 230-pound Texas A&M product ran a 4.51 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and showed smooth feet and natural agility in the other drills. The speed shows up on his game tape, as he is a very rangy linebacker who can cover a lot of ground. He's smooth in coverage as well and projects as a potential three-down linebacker in the NFL. The Buccaneers really leaned into White's skills as a blitzer during his time with the team, and Cooper could prove to be a force in that regard, too. He had 8.0 sacks last season while earning first-team All-America honors.

S Javon Bullard, Georgia

The Buccaneers were delighted to bring Jordan Whitehead back after his two seasons with the Jets, and with Antoine Winfield Jr. getting the franchise tag (and hopefully a long-term extension soon), the team has its starting duo from the Super Bowl season in place, with both still in their prime. They don't necessarily need another safety who has to be plugged into the starting lineup anytime soon.

That said, the Buccaneers had a capable starting duo of Whitehead and Mike Edwards already in place when they drafted Winfield. Generally, Bowles has tried to stock his safety depth chart with at least three potential starters, and has usually found a way to get them all into the mix in some way or another.