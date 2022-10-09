Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Antoine Winfield Jr. Spark First-Half Shutout 

Throughout the course of the game, Tryon-Shoyinka's pursuit forced Mariota into a hurry-up mode. Late in the second quarter, it was Winfield's time to strike. From second-and-ten, Winfield sacked Mariota on a corner blitz for a loss of eight, punching the ball out in the process. Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, Mariota was able to recover the fumble at Tampa Bay's 34-yard line. Winfield led the team in tackles with seven and consistently wreaked havoc near the line of scrimmage. He also accumulated two tackles for loss and a pass defensed, adding to an impressive Week Five resume.

"I was having fun," Winfield exclaimed. "I love playing football and whenever I get a chance to make plays, that is my goal and that is why I am here."

In Tryon-Shoyinka's first year in a full-time role and Winfield's debut campaign in 2022 as the nickelback, both have been catalysts on the field, bolstering the Bucs' defense. Against the Falcons, three other Bucs added to the mix. Rookie defensive lineman Logan Hall forced a third-quarter punt with a takedown of Mariota, and defensive linemen Vita Vea and Deadrin Senat registered sacks.