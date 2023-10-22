Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antoine Winfield Jr. Rallies Defense in Week Seven Loss

Antoine Winfield Jr.’s sense of urgency on the field in Week Seven kept the Buccaneers in the divisional matchup

Oct 22, 2023 at 05:04 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

winny

In a high-stakes divisional matchup, the Buccaneers faltered and lost to the visiting Falcons, 16-13. Missed opportunities in critical moments, pre-snap penalties, two-minute defensive woes and a lack of efficiency in the red zone on offense attributed to the Bucs' loss in Week Seven. Despite the outcome of the rivalry game, safety Antoine Winfield Jr.'s high-effort play energized the defense and kept the Buccaneers in the clash. 

Winfield finished the game with seven tackles, a pass defensed and a forced fumble. Early in the second quarter, a 45-yard pass from Desmond Ridder to Scotty Miller set the Falcons up at the Tampa Bay 21-yard line, shifting the momentum in their favor. However, Winfield made his presence felt. He broke up a pass in the end zone intended for Drake London on third down, which forced Atlanta to settle for a Younghoe Koo 24-yard field goal. His most notable play of the afternoon came in the fourth quarter. Winfield punched the ball out of Desmond Ridder's hand at the 1-yard line, forcing a touchback. It marked Winfield's third forced fumble of the 2023 season, which is tied for the most in the NFL. Since entering the NFL in 2020, Winfield has eight career forced fumbles, tied for second most among defensive backs over that span.

"Winfield kept us in the game from that aspect," said Zyon McCollum. "We rally around him. He's a great player. When you're making those plays and this defense gets takeaways, we're always going to be in games, in close games. We've just got to figure out how to close, especially against a divisional opponent." 

Winfield flew to the football, preventing two Falcons' touchdowns single-handedly. Winfield played with urgency and has thrived in his new role. In order to generate more takeaways, the Bucs' coaching staff moved Winfield back to a full-time role at free safety this season. Last year, Winfield split time at nickel corner in certain packages, which maximized his prowess near the line of scrimmage. Despite his role on paper manning the post, the staff has continued to feature Winfield in the box on occasion, utilizing his physicality and blitz ability. Against the Falcons, Winfield displayed effective angles to the ball against both the run and pass, which spearheaded the unit. His ballhawking-twitch, recognition of play designs, pursuit leverage and anticipation in space put him in prime positioning. Winfield played like his hair was on fire, revitalizing the defense. 

"If everybody plays like that, we will be fine," stated Head Coach Todd Bowles on Winfield's impact. "We have to lock in and refocus." 

The final score did not swing in the Bucs favor but one thing is abundantly clear – Winfield is playing at an elite level, establishing himself as one of the best safeties in the NFL.

Related Content

news

Falcons Nip Bucs to Take Over First Place in the South

Despite the Bucs' best defensive efforts in the red zone, Atlanta moved ahead of the Buccaneers in the division standings with a 16-13 win on Sunday that ended in Younghoe Koo's 51-yard walkoff field goal
news

Rapid Reaction: Falcons 16, Buccaneers 13

The Buccaneers fell to the Falcons 16-13 in Week Seven 
news

Falcons vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 7 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 7 game vs. The Atlanta Falcons
news

Falcons-Bucs Inactives | Vita Vea Cleared to Play

Despite a foot ailment that limited him in practice during the week, Pro Bowl DL Vita Vea will suit up against the Falcons on Sunday…OLB Anthony Nelson has also overcome concussion to play in the game
news

How to Watch: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Falcons on Sunday in a divisional battle. Find out how to view the action
news

Countdown to Kickoff: Buccaneers-Falcons, Week 7 2023 

In a battle for first place in the NFC South, the Buccaneers and Falcons will face-off in Week Seven … Key stats, lineup notes and more
news

Falcons-Buccaneers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week Seven

With first place in the NFC South at stake, the Bucs will take on the Falcons on Sunday and try to contain rookie RB Bijan Robinson while making some explosive plays of their own against the league's fourth-ranked pass defense
news

2023 Game Preview: Falcons-Buccaneers, Week 7

The Bucs will be trying to protect first place when the division rival Falcons come to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, sporting a host of young rising stars on offense and a defense significantly improved by offseason additions
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Oct. 20: Vea, Nelson Questionable for Week 7 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week Seven matchup
news

Week 7 Expert Picks: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

See which team is favored by league-wide experts 
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Falcons in Week 7

The Buccaneers will face the Falcons in a high-stakes divisional matchup in Week Seven and here are five players to watch
Advertising