Antoine Winfield Jr. Rallies Defense in Week Seven Loss

In a high-stakes divisional matchup, the Buccaneers faltered and lost to the visiting Falcons, 16-13. Missed opportunities in critical moments, pre-snap penalties, two-minute defensive woes and a lack of efficiency in the red zone on offense attributed to the Bucs' loss in Week Seven. Despite the outcome of the rivalry game, safety Antoine Winfield Jr.'s high-effort play energized the defense and kept the Buccaneers in the clash.

Winfield finished the game with seven tackles, a pass defensed and a forced fumble. Early in the second quarter, a 45-yard pass from Desmond Ridder to Scotty Miller set the Falcons up at the Tampa Bay 21-yard line, shifting the momentum in their favor. However, Winfield made his presence felt. He broke up a pass in the end zone intended for Drake London on third down, which forced Atlanta to settle for a Younghoe Koo 24-yard field goal. His most notable play of the afternoon came in the fourth quarter. Winfield punched the ball out of Desmond Ridder's hand at the 1-yard line, forcing a touchback. It marked Winfield's third forced fumble of the 2023 season, which is tied for the most in the NFL. Since entering the NFL in 2020, Winfield has eight career forced fumbles, tied for second most among defensive backs over that span.

"Winfield kept us in the game from that aspect," said Zyon McCollum. "We rally around him. He's a great player. When you're making those plays and this defense gets takeaways, we're always going to be in games, in close games. We've just got to figure out how to close, especially against a divisional opponent."

Winfield flew to the football, preventing two Falcons' touchdowns single-handedly. Winfield played with urgency and has thrived in his new role. In order to generate more takeaways, the Bucs' coaching staff moved Winfield back to a full-time role at free safety this season. Last year, Winfield split time at nickel corner in certain packages, which maximized his prowess near the line of scrimmage. Despite his role on paper manning the post, the staff has continued to feature Winfield in the box on occasion, utilizing his physicality and blitz ability. Against the Falcons, Winfield displayed effective angles to the ball against both the run and pass, which spearheaded the unit. His ballhawking-twitch, recognition of play designs, pursuit leverage and anticipation in space put him in prime positioning. Winfield played like his hair was on fire, revitalizing the defense.

"If everybody plays like that, we will be fine," stated Head Coach Todd Bowles on Winfield's impact. "We have to lock in and refocus."