Breaking Down the Bucs 2019 Draft Class: Scotty Miller

"Yeah, so Scotty. Our scouts did a great job with him. Bowling Green didn't have a rated prospect going into the season by any publication so when you go into a school that doesn't, you try to find a sleeper. Scouts weren't going through Bowling Green because of that. We did. I know some other teams did. We see a productive guy who we know is really fast, so you try to keep him under the radar as long as you can. We were in contact with him quite often during the spring here, making sure nobody else has talked to him. When we found out a couple teams did, and brought him in, we went there and had a private workout. Our receivers coach went and spent time with him. We just felt very comfortable in going ahead and drafting him in the sixth round. He's very fast. To say he's [former Buccaneers slot receiver] Adam Humphries, it's tough to do that right now. He's got to fight to make the team. He's different. He's not as thick, he's not as big, he's more of a speed guy. In fact, he's very, very fast. I think he's one of the faster guys in the draft. It's going to be fun to have him out here and see what he can do."

"I'm excited about Scotty. The one thing that jumps out is his speed. We saw that on film. I had a chance to meet with him in the pre-draft meetings and stuff. We were very intrigued by him. In fact, it was one of our scouts that found him initially. He wasn't on any of my initial lists or anything so there was a lot of excitement about him that came down and checking this guy out. It was kind of a buzz around the office. I went up there and spent some time with him and really had a chance to get to know him. I went to the pro day and got to see him work out there. You know, it's going to be a curve. There is going to be a learning curve for him. He's a rookie, every one of those guys is going to have a learning curve to them. But I like that he's himself. When we met, he was himself. He's got a little bit of swag to him. I think if you guys go and watch the film and stuff, you'll see some of those things. If you get a chance to see the pro day, he's got the headband on and stuff. We want guys to be themselves. We want guys to have personality and be able to go out there and make plays and I think that's something he's going to be able to do. It's going to be about his approach to the game; his ability to play fast and really react on the field to what's happening."