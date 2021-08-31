Ryan Griffin, Antonio Hamilton Among Bucs' Cuts to Get to 53

All of the players the Buccaneers waived on Saturday will be subject to the waiver claim system over the next 24 hours. Those who clear will be prime candidates to return to the Buccaneers' practice squad. Just like last year, each team has 16 available practice squad spots, six more than in 2019. Though some of those spots could be filled by players from other teams, the Buccaneers' initial practice squad of the season is usually made up largely of players the team cut the day before.

Watson was eligible for the reserve/PUP list because he started training camp on the active/PUP list. The 2018 fifth-round draft pick has played in 39 games and made significant contributions over the past three seasons, but a knee injury that required surgery kept him out of camp. A player who starts the season on the reserve/PUP list must remain there for at least six weeks, after which the team has up to five weeks to let him return to practice. Once he begins practicing, the team has a 21-day window during which he does not count against the active roster; by the end of that time the team must either activate him or place him back on the reserve list for the rest of the season.