Buccaneers Launch Year Two of Mentorship Program

The first event also included a virtual chat with players as the team was coming off a Thursday night win in Philadelphia. Students then got to the discussion topic of the evening: one's identity and the qualities and characteristics that make each individual special and unique. The students, staff and players then worked together in small groups to create logos and taglines that best represented their favorite personality traits before having the opportunity to present them to the larger group.

"It's always a great time, being able to FaceTime or zoom with them and go over different things just to hear their stories and their perspectives and just get to know them a little bit better," said safety Antoine Winfield Jr. "It's important because I mean they see us, but they don't know who we are. And so being able to have that like, intimate time with them so they can see our face and get to know us a little bit better. I feel like that's important and especially when we have a platform, it's good for them to see us doing some good for them so hopefully they inspire the next generation."