Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Launch Year Two of Mentorship Program

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their second year of the Youth Leadership Program with both staff and player participants providing mentorship to local students.

Oct 22, 2021 at 06:59 AM
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Amidst a pandemic in 2020, the Buccaneers launched a first-of-its-kind mentorship program involving staff and players to help connect with local students at Young Middle Magnet School in Tampa. Though virtual, the program helped 25 middle-school-aged children learn from some of their favorite players on the field, as well as mentors that became friends from the front office bi-weekly video call sessions throughout last year.

The Buccaneers kicked off the second year of the team's Youth Leadership Program, a joint effort between Bucs players and staff to uplift students in East Tampa through mentorships, after-school support and community events. The program includes another 25 students and mentors, along with players like Ali Marpet, Donovan Smith, Bradley Pinion, Will Gholston, Cam Gill, Tyler Johnson, Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Whitehead, Tristan Wirfs and Alex Cappa, and this time, staff mentors were able to meet with their mentees in person at Young Middle Magnet. The launch event was held Monday, as Bucs staffers met their young friends for the first time this year.

Mentors provide homework assistance, lend a friendly ear and help students navigate their school and home environment, while players take time on off days during the season to speak with students in small groups and breakout sessions.

Photos of the Buccaneers Youth Leadership Program 2021

Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program.

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to students at Young Middle School and their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to students at Young Middle School and their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speak to students at Young Middle School and their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speak to students at Young Middle School and their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to students at Young Middle School and their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to students at Young Middle School and their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to students at Young Middle School and their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to students at Young Middle School and their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to students at Young Middle School and their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to students at Young Middle School and their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8, Safety Jordan Whitehead #33, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, and Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speak to students at Young Middle School and their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8, Safety Jordan Whitehead #33, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, and Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speak to students at Young Middle School and their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to students at Young Middle School and their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to students at Young Middle School and their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to students at Young Middle School and their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to students at Young Middle School and their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to students at Young Middle School and their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to students at Young Middle School and their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to students at Young Middle School and their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to students at Young Middle School and their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to students at Young Middle School and their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to students at Young Middle School and their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to students at Young Middle School and their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to students at Young Middle School and their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to students at Young Middle School and their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to students at Young Middle School and their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 61

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2021 - Students at Young Middle School work with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The first event also included a virtual chat with players as the team was coming off a Thursday night win in Philadelphia. Students then got to the discussion topic of the evening: one's identity and the qualities and characteristics that make each individual special and unique. The students, staff and players then worked together in small groups to create logos and taglines that best represented their favorite personality traits before having the opportunity to present them to the larger group.

"It's always a great time, being able to FaceTime or zoom with them and go over different things just to hear their stories and their perspectives and just get to know them a little bit better," said safety Antoine Winfield Jr. "It's important because I mean they see us, but they don't know who we are. And so being able to have that like, intimate time with them so they can see our face and get to know us a little bit better. I feel like that's important and especially when we have a platform, it's good for them to see us doing some good for them so hopefully they inspire the next generation."

The Youth Leadership Program has been a focal point of the team's Social Justice Initiative, which supports year-round player efforts dedicated to achieving social justice through purposeful dialogue and impactful programs that effect positive change in the community and is just one of a few ways the Buccaneers are aiding Young Middle Magnet. Last year, it was actually Winfield Jr. who helped fund a new school store, where students can hang out and be rewarded for good grades and behavior. He matched the total of a fine he incurred in Super Bowl LV and gave it to the school. That amount was then matched by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Social Justice Fund and staff mentors helped transform the permanent space in the offseason, along with their mentee helpers.

At the beginning of the 2021 season, the Buccaneers Social Justice Initiative donated more than $50,000 in new technology to the school to help bridge the digital divide and allow students more access to STEM resources. It included more than 100 brand-new digital devices.

"Technology is more important than ever before in enhancing processes for communication and learning, and the number one place we want to bridge the digital divide is in our schools," said Buccaneers Co-Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz. "These devices will have an immediate impact at Young Middle School, where we are proud to support the STEM curriculum through our Youth Leadership Program and improved technology, resources and mentorship that strengthen the student experience."

