Buccaneers Place DL Will Gholston on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed defensive lineman Will Gholston on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Gholston is the first Buccaneers player to be placed on that list during the regular season. Running backs Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Raymond Calais and Aca'Cedric Ware all spent time on the COVID list during training camp.
Gholston was the first to reveal that he will be going into self-isolation, noting on Twitter that he has not tested positive for COVID-19 but that he came into contact with a person who tested positive. He also said he expects to be able to play on Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints.
The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
Gholston has played in all eight games so far this season, starting seven of them on the Buccaneers' defensive line. He is a key part of the team's top-ranked rush defense, which is allowing only 70.4 yards per game. Gholston has also tallied 2.0 sacks and four tackles for loss and is second on the team with 11 quarterback hits.
The Buccaneers are scheduled to play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday evening at 8:20 p.m. ET.