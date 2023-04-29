Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Select SirVocea Dennis With 153rd Pick of the 2023 NFL Draft

The Bucs take LB SirVocea Dennis with the 153rd overall pick

Apr 29, 2023 at 02:33 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis with the 153rd overall pick in the fifth round. Dennis accumulated 94 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks and four passes defensed in 2022, earning first team All-ACC honors. The Butkus Award semifinalist is rangy and only recorded four missed tackles in 2022, showcasing his tackling form. Dennis is fast downhill, posting 36.0 tackles for loss over his last 35 games.

Photos of Linebacker SirVocea Dennis | Bucs Fifth Round Draft Pick

View pictures of SirVocea Dennis, who Tampa Bay selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against Massachusetts during the second half of an NCAA college football game , Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 51-7.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
1 / 32

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against Massachusetts during the second half of an NCAA college football game , Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 51-7.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against Massachusetts during the second half of an NCAA college football game , Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 51-7.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
2 / 32

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against Massachusetts during the second half of an NCAA college football game , Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 51-7.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against Massachusetts during the second half of an NCAA college football game , Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 51-7.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
3 / 32

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against Massachusetts during the second half of an NCAA college football game , Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 51-7.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against Massachusetts during the second half of an NCAA college football game , Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 51-7.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
4 / 32

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against Massachusetts during the second half of an NCAA college football game , Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 51-7.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against Tennessee during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
5 / 32

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against Tennessee during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against Western Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
6 / 32

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against Western Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against Western Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
7 / 32

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against Western Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against Western Michigan during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
8 / 32

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against Western Michigan during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against Western Michigan during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
9 / 32

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against Western Michigan during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against Western Michigan during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
10 / 32

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against Western Michigan during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) and defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre (5) play against Western Michigan during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
11 / 32

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) and defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre (5) play against Western Michigan during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) celebrates with head coach Pat Narduzzi after returning an interception for a touchdown against Clemson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 27-17. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
12 / 32

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) celebrates with head coach Pat Narduzzi after returning an interception for a touchdown against Clemson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 27-17. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) celebrates with defensive lineman David Green (2) after returning an interception for a touchdown against Clemson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 27-17. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
13 / 32

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) celebrates with defensive lineman David Green (2) after returning an interception for a touchdown against Clemson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 27-17. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) celebrates with defensive back Brandon Hill (9) after returning an interception for a touchdown against Clemson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 27-17. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
14 / 32

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) celebrates with defensive back Brandon Hill (9) after returning an interception for a touchdown against Clemson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 27-17. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) celebrates with defensive lineman David Green (2) after returning an interception for a touchdown against Clemson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 27-17. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
15 / 32

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) celebrates with defensive lineman David Green (2) after returning an interception for a touchdown against Clemson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 27-17. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) celebrates with head coach Pat Narduzzi after returning an interception for a touchdown against Clemson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 27-17. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
16 / 32

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) celebrates with head coach Pat Narduzzi after returning an interception for a touchdown against Clemson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 27-17. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) celebrates by leading the band and students singing the Pitt Fight song after defeating Clemson in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 27-17. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
17 / 32

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) celebrates by leading the band and students singing the Pitt Fight song after defeating Clemson in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 27-17. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) celebrates by leading the band and students singing the Pitt Fight song after defeating Clemson in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 27-17. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
18 / 32

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) celebrates by leading the band and students singing the Pitt Fight song after defeating Clemson in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 27-17. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against Miami during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
19 / 32

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against Miami during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against Miami during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
20 / 32

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against Miami during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against Miami during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
21 / 32

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against Miami during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) readies for the play during an NCAA college football game against Duke Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
22 / 32

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) readies for the play during an NCAA college football game against Duke Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis celebrates after sacking Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
23 / 32

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis celebrates after sacking Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) celebrates against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
24 / 32

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) celebrates against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) celebrates after defeating the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
25 / 32

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) celebrates after defeating the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) laughs during their annual NCAA football intrasquad Blue-Gold scrimmage game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Philip G. Pavely)
26 / 32

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) laughs during their annual NCAA football intrasquad Blue-Gold scrimmage game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Philip G. Pavely)

Philip G. Pavely/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis answers a question at the NCAA college football Atlantic Coast Conference Media Days in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
27 / 32

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis answers a question at the NCAA college football Atlantic Coast Conference Media Days in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against West Virginia during an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
28 / 32

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against West Virginia during an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against West Virginia during an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
29 / 32

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against West Virginia during an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi directs Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
30 / 32

Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi directs Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American linebacker SirVocea Dennis of Pittsburgh (7) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
31 / 32

American linebacker SirVocea Dennis of Pittsburgh (7) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
American linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. of Jackson State (45) and American linebacker SirVocea Dennis of Pittsburgh (7) get instruction from a coach during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
32 / 32

American linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. of Jackson State (45) and American linebacker SirVocea Dennis of Pittsburgh (7) get instruction from a coach during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2023 Draft Wrap: Speed Kills, But Production Matters Most

The Bucs' 2023 draft class includes some of the fastest players available at their positions but more importantly features proven producers who fit some of the team's most pressing needs

news

5 Things to Know About the Bucs Day 3 Picks

Get to know the Bucs' five selections on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft

news

Instincts, Intangibles Made SirVocea Dennis a Top Target for Bucs

The Bucs went back to the Pitt defense to grab another impact player, this time using a fifth-round pick on ILB SirVocea Dennis, who shows off impressive range, football instincts and blitzing ability

news

Bucs' Tight End Youth Movement Continues with Payne Durham

Former Purdue TE Payne Durham joins Cade Otton and Ko Kieft in a young position group that can be employed in a variety of ways thanks to Durham's wide range of skills

news

Trio of Sixth-Rounders Add Speed, Production

After some wheeling and dealing, the Buccaneers landed DB Josh Hayes, WR Trey Palmer and OLB Jose Ramirez in a frenzied first round that hit several of the team's draft objectives, including enhanced roster speed

news

Bucs Select Jose Ramirez With 196th Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Bucs select Eastern Michigan OLB Jose Ramirez with the 196th overall pick

news

Buccaneers Select WR Trey Palmer With 191st Pick of the 2023 NFL Draft

The Bucs take WR Trey Palmer with the 191st overall pick

news

Buccaneers Select Josh Hayes With 181st Pick of the 2023 NFL Draft

The Bucs take DB Josh Hayes with the 181st overall pick

news

Bucs Swing Second Trade of 2023 to Secure TE Payne Durham

GM Jason Licht sent the Bucs' final pick in the draft, number 252 in the seventh round, to the Rams to move up four spots before taking Purdue tight end Payne Durham

news

Buccaneers Select Payne Durham With 171st Pick of the 2023 NFL Draft

The Bucs take TE Payne Durham with the 171st overall pick, trading up four spots

news

Lightning Strikes Again for Bucs with Cody Mauch

The Bucs' interest in North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch was piqued by the word of mouth from those he competed against, similar to the process that led to the Tampa Bay Lightning drafting star Brayden Point

Advertising