Buccaneers Select SirVocea Dennis With 153rd Pick of the 2023 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis with the 153rd overall pick in the fifth round. Dennis accumulated 94 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks and four passes defensed in 2022, earning first team All-ACC honors. The Butkus Award semifinalist is rangy and only recorded four missed tackles in 2022, showcasing his tackling form. Dennis is fast downhill, posting 36.0 tackles for loss over his last 35 games.
View pictures of SirVocea Dennis, who Tampa Bay selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.