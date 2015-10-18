Buccaneers' Top 5 Plays From Weeks 1-5

5. For the first time in his NFL career, Jameis Winston found the end zone. His first score came on six-yard pass to Austin Seferian-Jenkins during the Bucs' Week 1 matchup against the Titans.
4. Kwon Alexander recorded the first interception, picking off Ryan Mallett in Week 3. It was the first interception Alexander has recorded at any level.
3. During Week 5, Bobby Rainey returned a punt 58 yards, the longest of his career. He finished the day averaging nearly 30 yards per return attempt, enough to earn him the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week honor.
2. Doug Martin found the end zone three times in the Buccaneers Week 5 victory over the Jaguars, rushing for over 100 yards in his second consecutive game.
1. Jacquies Smith recorded the Bucs' first defensive touchdown of the season, recovering a fumble in the end zone as the Bucs defeated the Jaguars in Week 5.