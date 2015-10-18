Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers' Top 5 Plays From Weeks 1-5

Five of the best plays from the first portion of the Bucs' season.

Oct 18, 2015 at 02:05 AM

5. For the first time in his NFL career, Jameis Winston found the end zone. His first score came on six-yard pass to Austin Seferian-Jenkins during the Bucs' Week 1 matchup against the Titans.

4. Kwon Alexander recorded the first interception, picking off Ryan Mallett in Week 3. It was the first interception Alexander has recorded at any level.

3. During Week 5, Bobby Rainey returned a punt 58 yards, the longest of his career. He finished the day averaging nearly 30 yards per return attempt, enough to earn him the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week honor.

2. Doug Martin found the end zone three times in the Buccaneers Week 5 victory over the Jaguars, rushing for over 100 yards in his second consecutive game.

1. Jacquies Smith recorded the Bucs' first defensive touchdown of the season, recovering a fumble in the end zone as the Bucs defeated the Jaguars in Week 5.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Saints vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 8:20 p.m. ET.
news

Go Lions and Ravens! | A Week 15 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans

The Buccaneers hold their NFC South title hopes in their own hands but could still get some overall conference help from Detroit and Baltimore…Suggestions for which teams to root for in each contest as the Bucs close in on a division crown in Week 15
news

Countdown to Kickoff: Saints-Bucs

Shaq Barrett and Devin White are two Bucs defenders peaking at the right time but they face a serious challenge Sunday night in Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara…Players to watch, strengths and weaknesses, key stats and more
news

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 17: Dean Ruled Out

The Buccaneers will be without Dean on Sunday but have question marks surrounding four other players, included three more defensive backs.
Advertising