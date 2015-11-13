Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Injury Report

The Buccaneers have ruled three players out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys - wide receiver Vincent Jackson, guard Ali Marpet and defensive end Jacquies Smith. It is unlikely the team will have the services of safety D.J. Swearinger, who is listed as doubtful. Three Cowboys have been ruled out, including linebacker Sean Lee. The full injury report is listed below.BUCCANEERS
WR Vincent Jackson (knee) - out
G Ali Marpet (ankle) - out
DE Jacquies Smith (ankle) - out
S D.J. Swearinger (toe) - doubtful
S Major Wright (hamstring) - questionable
S Bradley McDougald (concussion) - questionable
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (shoulder) - questionable
CB Alterraun Verner (foot) - probable
DT Gerald McCoy (shoulder) - probable
DT Tony McDaniel (non-injury) - probable
COWBOYS
WR Brice Butler (hamstring) - out
LB Sean Lee (concussion) - out
RB Rod Smith (illness) - out
DT Nick Hayden (ankle/ankle) - questionable
LB Anthony Hitchens (ankle) - questionable
LB Rolando McClain (hand) - questionable
DE DeMarcus Lawrence (ankle) - probable
S Barry Church (ankle) - probable
S Jeff Heath (shoulder) - probable
CB Brandon Carr (shoulder) - probable
WR Dez Bryant (foot/knee) - probable
DT Jack Crawford (hand) - probable
TE James Hanna (ankle) - probable
QB Matt Cassel (knee) - probable
RB Christine Michael (illness) - probable
