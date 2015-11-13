Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Injury Report

Three Bucs have been ruled out for the team's Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys.

Nov 13, 2015 at 07:09 AM

The Buccaneers have ruled three players out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys - wide receiver Vincent Jackson, guard Ali Marpet and defensive end Jacquies Smith. It is unlikely the team will have the services of safety D.J. Swearinger, who is listed as doubtful. Three Cowboys have been ruled out, including linebacker Sean Lee. The full injury report is listed below.BUCCANEERS

WR Vincent Jackson (knee) - out
G Ali Marpet (ankle) - out
DE Jacquies Smith (ankle) - out
S D.J. Swearinger (toe) - doubtful
S Major Wright (hamstring) - questionable
S Bradley McDougald (concussion) - questionable
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (shoulder) - questionable
CB Alterraun Verner (foot) - probable
DT Gerald McCoy (shoulder) - probable
DT Tony McDaniel (non-injury) - probable

COWBOYS
WR Brice Butler (hamstring) - out
LB Sean Lee (concussion) - out
RB Rod Smith (illness) - out
DT Nick Hayden (ankle/ankle) - questionable
LB Anthony Hitchens (ankle) - questionable
LB Rolando McClain (hand) - questionable
DE DeMarcus Lawrence (ankle) - probable
S Barry Church (ankle) - probable
S Jeff Heath (shoulder) - probable
CB Brandon Carr (shoulder) - probable
WR Dez Bryant (foot/knee) - probable
DT Jack Crawford (hand) - probable
TE James Hanna (ankle) - probable
QB Matt Cassel (knee) - probable
RB Christine Michael (illness) - probable

For more information, CLICK HERE.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Takeaways from the Divisional Round: Rams vs. Buccaneers

You either win or you learn, right? Well, here's what we learned about this team from the last game of the season.
news

Mike Evans, Devin White & Antoine Winfield Jr. Added to Pro Bowl Roster

The Bucs' three first alternates for the Pro Bowl are all now slated to play in the game as WR Mike Evans, ILB Devin White and S Antoine Winfield, Jr. were added to the NFC roster on Tuesday
news

Updates: Evans, White, Winfield Get Pro Bowl Call; Practice Squad Re-Signings

Keep informed with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Bucs regular and post season
news

The Anatomy of a Comeback | A Next Gen Look at Rams-Bucs

The Buccaneers turned what was almost certain defeat in the third quarter on Sunday into a coin flip before falling to the Rams at the end…Plus, Tampa Bay's offense went heavy in the playoffs
Advertising