Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs 2020 NFL Scouting Combine Tracker: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends

The first day, or night, of on-field drills is in the books from Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine, with quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends taking the turf.

Feb 28, 2020 at 02:05 PM
qb10_BBL35563
Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Utah St. quarterback Jordan Love throws a pass during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

The NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis shook things up for 2020. Drills began Thursday night, showing off the talents of quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends in primetime. The event had been going on all week, with various media opportunities and prospect interviews taking place prior to the start of on-field testing on Thursday.

Prospects are put through the ringer, being shuffled around to their various obligations and during each day will be meeting with teams both formally and informally before taking to the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to show NFL teams what they're made of.

The first position groups to go were the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends. Below are some major takeaways from each group and notable performances.

Quarterbacks

The quarterback group was a little subdued given that the group's top prospect in LSU's Joe Burrow elected not to throw in this year's Combine. Another big-time prospect in Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa hasn't been fully cleared medically, but evaluations at the Combine of his hip injury were all reportedly very positive. The absence of both Burrow and Tagovailoa for drills gave guys like Oregon's Justin Herbert and Utah State's Jordan Love the opportunity to shine.

Herbert had a great Senior Bowl last month and was named the game's MVP. He now followed it up with an impressive Combine performance, both from his own measurables, finishing top three among quarterbacks in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump.

Love is another one whose stock has risen from the interview and testing process so far in Indy. He threw really well on the field and impressed at the podium. There are even some experts now saying he'll go before Herbert in the draft.

See below for notable performances among signal callers.

Photos of Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers and Tight Ends from the Combine

View pictures from the QB, WR and TE groups at the 2020 NFL Combine.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow looks on during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow looks on during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Washington quarterback Jacob Eason runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks on during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks on during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert throws a pass during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert throws a pass during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert looks on during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert looks on during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Washington quarterback Jacob Eason during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts participates in the vertical jump during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts participates in the vertical jump during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Utah St. quarterback Jordan Love throws a pass during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Utah St. quarterback Jordan Love throws a pass during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Tight ends are measured on the field during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Tight ends are measured on the field during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Washington tight end Hunter Bryant runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Washington tight end Hunter Bryant runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Arkansas tight end Cheyenne O'Grady speaks to an official during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Arkansas tight end Cheyenne O'Grady speaks to an official during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins warms up during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins warms up during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Tennessee tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Tennessee tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Dayton tight end Adam Trautman runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Dayton tight end Adam Trautman runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

USF tight end Mitchell Wilcox runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
USF tight end Mitchell Wilcox runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

USF tight end Mitchell Wilcox runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
USF tight end Mitchell Wilcox runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Arkansas tight end Cheyenne O'Grady runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
Arkansas tight end Cheyenne O'Grady runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Portland St. tight end Charlie Taumoepeau runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Portland St. tight end Charlie Taumoepeau runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Arkansas St. wide receiver Omar Bayless participates in the broad jump during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Arkansas St. wide receiver Omar Bayless participates in the broad jump during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Memphis wide receiver Antonio Gibson participates in the broad jump during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Memphis wide receiver Antonio Gibson participates in the broad jump during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus participates in the broad jump during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus participates in the broad jump during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Colorado wide receiver Tony Brown participates in the broad jump during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Colorado wide receiver Tony Brown participates in the broad jump during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Tennessee wide receiver Marquez Callaway participates in the broad jump during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Tennessee wide receiver Marquez Callaway participates in the broad jump during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Texas A&M wide receiver Kendrick Rogers runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Texas A&M wide receiver Kendrick Rogers runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Florida wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland participates in the vertical jump during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Florida wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland participates in the vertical jump during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara and Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney get measured during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara and Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney get measured during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

40-yard Dash:

-Cole McDonald, Hawai'i: 4.58 (1)

-Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma: 4.59

-Justin Herbert, Oregon: 4.68

-Jordan Love, Utah State: 4.74

-Jacob Eason, Washington: 4.89

Vertical:

-Cole McDonald, Hawai'i: 36.0 (1)

-Justin Herbert, Oregon: 35.5

-Jordan Love, Utah State: 35.5

-Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma: 35.0

-Jake Fromm, Georgia: 30.0

Broad Jump:

-Kelly Bryant, Mizzou: 125.0 (1)

-Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma: 125.0 (1)

-Justin Herbert, Oregon: 123.0

-Jordan Love, Utah State: 118.0

-Jacob Eason, Washington: 110.0

Three-cone:

-Justin Herbert, Oregon: 7.06 (1)

-Cole McDonald, Hawai'i: 7.13

-Shea Patterson, Michigan: 7.14

-Jordan Love, Utah State: 7.21

-Jacob Eason, Washington: 7.50

Wide Receivers

The unquestioned story from the wideout group was Alabama's Henry Ruggs III. Though coming into the Combine, his teammate Jerry Jeudy had been the focus, Ruggs proved with his 40-yard dash time alone, he won't be overlooked. He ran the best time of any player on Day 1 with a 4.27, just a few tenths of a second off from John Ross's Combine record from a few years ago.

Other fast risers after testing were Baylor's Denzel Mims with his 4.38 40-yard dash and Michigan's Oliver Peoples-Jones with his top-vertical height of 44.5 inches and top broad jump distance of 139.0 inches. Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb finished the night with a ridiculous sideline catch, too.

40-yard Dash:

-Henry Ruggs III, Alabama: 4.27 (1)

-Denzel Mims, Baylor: 4.38

-Justin Jefferson, LSU: 4.43

-Jerry Jeudy, Alabama: 4.45

-CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma: 4.50

Bench Press:

-Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin: 23 (1)

-Chase Claypool, Notre Dame: 19

-Jalen Reagor, TCU: 17

-Brandon Aiyuk, ASU: 11

-CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma: 11

Vertical:

-Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan: 44.5 (1)

-Henry Ruggs III, Alabama: 42.0

-Brandon Aiyuk, ASU: 40.0

-Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin: 38.5

-Denzel Mims, Baylor: 38.5

Broad Jump:

-Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan: 139.0 (1)

-Jalen Reagor, TCU: 138.0

-Denzel Mims, Baylor: 131.0

-Henry Ruggs III, Alabama: 131.0

-Ben Victor, Ohio State: 128.0

Three-cone:

-Denzel Mims, Baylor: 6.66 (1)

-Juwan Johnson, Oregon: 6.94

-Michael Pittman, USC: 6.96

-Ben Victor, OSU: 7.10

-Devin Duvernay, Texas: 7.13

Tight Ends

The first major surprise of the 40-yard dash was Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who ran a sub-4.5 at 6-5, 258 pounds. That is blazing fast. Cincinnati's Josiah Deguara, who ran a 4.72 himself, then proceeded to bench 25 reps of 225 pounds. Notre Dame's Cole Kmet, who is thought to be one of the best tight ends in the draft had a solid outing, finishing in the top spot of the vertical jump with a 37.0inch jump, solidifying his top spot.

40-yard Dash:

-Albert Okwuegbunam, Mizzou: 4.49 (1)

-Brycen Hopkins, Purdue: 4.66

-Cole Kmet, Notre Dame: 4.70

-Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati: 4.72

-Hunter Bryant, Washington: 4.74

Bench Press:

-Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati: 25 (1)

-Hunter Bryant, Washington: 23

-Brycen Hopkins, Purdue: 21

-Charlie Woerner, Georgia: 21

-Colby Parkinson, Stanford: 18

Vertical:

-Cole Kmet, Notre Dame: 37.0 (1)

-Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland St: 36.5

-Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati: 35.5

-Charlie Woerner, Georgia: 34.5

-Brycen Hopkins, Purdue: 33.5

Broad Jump:

-Dalton Keene, VA Tech: 125.0 (1)

-Cole Kmet, Notre Dame: 123.0

-Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland St: 121.0

-Brycen Hopkins, Purdue: 116.0

-Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati: 115.0

Three-cone:

-Adam Trautman, Dayton: 6.78 (1)

-Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland St: 7.00

-Hunter Bryant, Washington: 7.08

-Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati: 7.15

-Charlie Woerner, Georgia: 7.18

