Bucs 2020 NFL Scouting Combine Tracker: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends

The NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis shook things up for 2020. Drills began Thursday night, showing off the talents of quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends in primetime. The event had been going on all week, with various media opportunities and prospect interviews taking place prior to the start of on-field testing on Thursday.
Prospects are put through the ringer, being shuffled around to their various obligations and during each day will be meeting with teams both formally and informally before taking to the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to show NFL teams what they're made of.
The first position groups to go were the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends. Below are some major takeaways from each group and notable performances.
Quarterbacks
The quarterback group was a little subdued given that the group's top prospect in LSU's Joe Burrow elected not to throw in this year's Combine. Another big-time prospect in Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa hasn't been fully cleared medically, but evaluations at the Combine of his hip injury were all reportedly very positive. The absence of both Burrow and Tagovailoa for drills gave guys like Oregon's Justin Herbert and Utah State's Jordan Love the opportunity to shine.
Herbert had a great Senior Bowl last month and was named the game's MVP. He now followed it up with an impressive Combine performance, both from his own measurables, finishing top three among quarterbacks in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump.
Love is another one whose stock has risen from the interview and testing process so far in Indy. He threw really well on the field and impressed at the podium. There are even some experts now saying he'll go before Herbert in the draft.
See below for notable performances among signal callers.
View pictures from the QB, WR and TE groups at the 2020 NFL Combine.
40-yard Dash:
-Cole McDonald, Hawai'i: 4.58 (1)
-Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma: 4.59
-Justin Herbert, Oregon: 4.68
-Jordan Love, Utah State: 4.74
-Jacob Eason, Washington: 4.89
Vertical:
-Cole McDonald, Hawai'i: 36.0 (1)
-Justin Herbert, Oregon: 35.5
-Jordan Love, Utah State: 35.5
-Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma: 35.0
-Jake Fromm, Georgia: 30.0
Broad Jump:
-Kelly Bryant, Mizzou: 125.0 (1)
-Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma: 125.0 (1)
-Justin Herbert, Oregon: 123.0
-Jordan Love, Utah State: 118.0
-Jacob Eason, Washington: 110.0
Three-cone:
-Justin Herbert, Oregon: 7.06 (1)
-Cole McDonald, Hawai'i: 7.13
-Shea Patterson, Michigan: 7.14
-Jordan Love, Utah State: 7.21
-Jacob Eason, Washington: 7.50
Wide Receivers
The unquestioned story from the wideout group was Alabama's Henry Ruggs III. Though coming into the Combine, his teammate Jerry Jeudy had been the focus, Ruggs proved with his 40-yard dash time alone, he won't be overlooked. He ran the best time of any player on Day 1 with a 4.27, just a few tenths of a second off from John Ross's Combine record from a few years ago.
Other fast risers after testing were Baylor's Denzel Mims with his 4.38 40-yard dash and Michigan's Oliver Peoples-Jones with his top-vertical height of 44.5 inches and top broad jump distance of 139.0 inches. Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb finished the night with a ridiculous sideline catch, too.
40-yard Dash:
-Henry Ruggs III, Alabama: 4.27 (1)
-Denzel Mims, Baylor: 4.38
-Justin Jefferson, LSU: 4.43
-Jerry Jeudy, Alabama: 4.45
-CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma: 4.50
Bench Press:
-Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin: 23 (1)
-Chase Claypool, Notre Dame: 19
-Jalen Reagor, TCU: 17
-Brandon Aiyuk, ASU: 11
-CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma: 11
Vertical:
-Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan: 44.5 (1)
-Henry Ruggs III, Alabama: 42.0
-Brandon Aiyuk, ASU: 40.0
-Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin: 38.5
-Denzel Mims, Baylor: 38.5
Broad Jump:
-Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan: 139.0 (1)
-Jalen Reagor, TCU: 138.0
-Denzel Mims, Baylor: 131.0
-Henry Ruggs III, Alabama: 131.0
-Ben Victor, Ohio State: 128.0
Three-cone:
-Denzel Mims, Baylor: 6.66 (1)
-Juwan Johnson, Oregon: 6.94
-Michael Pittman, USC: 6.96
-Ben Victor, OSU: 7.10
-Devin Duvernay, Texas: 7.13
Tight Ends
The first major surprise of the 40-yard dash was Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who ran a sub-4.5 at 6-5, 258 pounds. That is blazing fast. Cincinnati's Josiah Deguara, who ran a 4.72 himself, then proceeded to bench 25 reps of 225 pounds. Notre Dame's Cole Kmet, who is thought to be one of the best tight ends in the draft had a solid outing, finishing in the top spot of the vertical jump with a 37.0inch jump, solidifying his top spot.
40-yard Dash:
-Albert Okwuegbunam, Mizzou: 4.49 (1)
-Brycen Hopkins, Purdue: 4.66
-Cole Kmet, Notre Dame: 4.70
-Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati: 4.72
-Hunter Bryant, Washington: 4.74
Bench Press:
-Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati: 25 (1)
-Hunter Bryant, Washington: 23
-Brycen Hopkins, Purdue: 21
-Charlie Woerner, Georgia: 21
-Colby Parkinson, Stanford: 18
Vertical:
-Cole Kmet, Notre Dame: 37.0 (1)
-Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland St: 36.5
-Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati: 35.5
-Charlie Woerner, Georgia: 34.5
-Brycen Hopkins, Purdue: 33.5
Broad Jump:
-Dalton Keene, VA Tech: 125.0 (1)
-Cole Kmet, Notre Dame: 123.0
-Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland St: 121.0
-Brycen Hopkins, Purdue: 116.0
-Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati: 115.0
Three-cone:
-Adam Trautman, Dayton: 6.78 (1)
-Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland St: 7.00
-Hunter Bryant, Washington: 7.08
-Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati: 7.15
-Charlie Woerner, Georgia: 7.18