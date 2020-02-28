Bucs 2020 NFL Scouting Combine Tracker: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends

Quarterbacks

The quarterback group was a little subdued given that the group's top prospect in LSU's Joe Burrow elected not to throw in this year's Combine. Another big-time prospect in Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa hasn't been fully cleared medically, but evaluations at the Combine of his hip injury were all reportedly very positive. The absence of both Burrow and Tagovailoa for drills gave guys like Oregon's Justin Herbert and Utah State's Jordan Love the opportunity to shine.

Herbert had a great Senior Bowl last month and was named the game's MVP. He now followed it up with an impressive Combine performance, both from his own measurables, finishing top three among quarterbacks in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump.

Love is another one whose stock has risen from the interview and testing process so far in Indy. He threw really well on the field and impressed at the podium. There are even some experts now saying he'll go before Herbert in the draft.