Bucs 2020 Post-Draft Roster Review: Guards and Centers

Leverett, Molchon and Shackleford are the only true newcomers but they certainly picked a destination that should allow them to compete for spots on the 53-man roster. Last season, the Buccaneers kept two reserve interior linemen on the roster throughout the year, with Watford joined first by Bailey and then undrafted rookie center Nate Trewyn and finally Stinnie after a waiver claim in November.

Tampa Bay took 16 offensive linemen overall into training camp, including six who were specifically identified as guards or centers and another five who were marked with a more generic "OL" on the roster but who could clearly play guard or center. At the moment the team has 14 offensive linemen on the roster, nine of whom are specifically labeled as guards or centers. The other five are clearly going to play tackle. That suggests the team could still add a lineman or two before camp but it won't necessarily be an interior guy.

The Buccaneers did make two significant additions at tackle, with the drafting of Iowa's Tristan Wirfs in the first round and the signing of former Colt Joe Haeg. At least one of those moves was completely necessary as the Buccaneers were looking for a new starter at right tackle to take over for Demar Dotson. However, they appear to be content with their starters on the inside.

"When you look back at the grades last year – I don't put a lot of stock into what other people grade our guys – they were graded pretty high. Ali is solid; Ryan had a heck of a year; Cappa, I thought had a fantastic year for a young guy," said Arians in March. "[He] played with a broken arm and he got better and better. Joe Haeg is a solid right tackle. We will see what happens in the draft. I think we'll need some depth. I think we do have some really young guys I like – [Brad] Seaton, Stinnie – some of those guys that practiced us with us all year, like Fabiano. I really like what those guys bring as depth. I don't see it as a glaring need, but you're always looking to upgrade somewhere."

2019 Performance:

Here we can repeat most of the points from Tuesdays' review of the tackle position, since the O-Line works as one unit more than any other group on the depth chart. The Buccaneers would like to improve upon a running game that ranked 24th in yards per game and 28th in yards per carry in 2019. They were roughly middle of the pack in sacks per pass play but also faced a high level of difficulty with the Buccaneers' offense throwing it downfield more than any other team in the league.

And, of course, there were the clear successes for the Tampa Bay offense, for which the offensive line clearly deserves its share of the credit. The Bucs tied New Orleans for the third-most points in the league, scoring more than they ever had in a single season before. They also threw for the most yards in the league and had the most plays of 20 or more yards.

According to Football Outsiders, the Buccaneers' rushing attack, while not as good as hoped, did its best work running directly up the middle. Tampa Bay's "adjusted line yards" when running behind the interior linemen was an average of 4.28; it failed to top 3.55 in any of the other four directions (left or right edge or behind left or right tackle).

Three Key Questions:

• Will Alex Cappa take a significant step forward?

Marpet has been described by some as a future Pro Bowler and Jensen is coming off a very good second season in Buccaneer red. As noted above, Arians was clearly pleased with Cappa's efforts in his first year as a starter, especially while dealing with an arm fracture. Still, it's likely that the third-year player has the most room for improvement among those three starters. Jason Licht dipped into the small-school pool again to get Cappa because he's big and talented, but it makes sense that there would be an adjustment period for him at the NFL level. Now that he's had a year as a starter in the pros, will he find another level and possibly make a big positive difference in the Bucs' rushing attack?

• Who will be the reserves at guard and center?

Last season the Buccaneers had Watford as a safety blanket if any of their three starters missed time; presumably if Jensen had gone down Marpet would have reprised his role at center and Watford would have stepped in at guard, though that never proved necessary. Watford had started 22 games over four seasons in Arians' offense in Arizona, seeing action all up and down the line. At the moment, the Buccaneers don't have a veteran presence of that variety to back up Marpet, Jensen and Cappa. Stinnie and Fabiano start with an edge over their new young teammates having had plenty of time to work in that offense in practice last fall. However, neither is entrenched enough to be a sure thing to hold off the likes of Shackelford or Molchon. It's also possible that the team will add a veteran with some starting experience before the season begins, though that hypothetical newcomer would have to work hard to pick up the offense in a limited amount of time?

• Can the Buccaneers field a more balanced offense in 2020?