Bucs 2020 Post-Draft Roster Review: Tight Ends

2019 Performance:

The Buccaneers' tight ends contributed to the NFL's top-ranked passing attack in 2019 but both saw their touchdown and yards-per-target totals go down from the year before and Howard produced roughly 25 fewer yards per contest than he had in 2018. Before that season ended six games early due to a second ankle injury, Howard was drawing Pro Bowl buzz and was leading all NFL tight ends with an average of 16.6 yards per reception.

After a slow start and a two-game injury absence, Howard did see his production begin to rise in the season's stretch run. He had 19 of his catches in a four-game span between Weeks 13-16, and his average of 56.5 yards per game in that stretch was much more in line with his production in 2017 and 2018. Brate also picked it up near the end, with a 10-catch game against the Saints in November and 11 grabs over the last four weeks.

The Buccaneers utilized two-TE sets on 28.5% of their snaps in 2019, and specifically used "12" personnel (one back, two wideouts, two tight ends) on 20.0% of their plays, making it the second-most common offensive package. It was a distant second to "11" personnel (three receivers) but both of those groupings produced the same 47% success rate, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats. The team's most common two-TE pairing was Howard and Brate, with 172 snaps together, but Howard and Auclair were on the field together for 74 snaps despite the former missing two games and the latter being on I.R. for the final eight. In all, the Buccaneers averaged 4.8 yards per play when they had two tight ends on the field, more than a yard below their overall average of 5.9 yards per play in 2019.

Hudson, who caught 19 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns during the preseason, got a chance to play extensively during the two October games that Howard missed but finished with just two catches for 26 yards. McElroy made the most of his three snaps, using one of them to catch a 30-yard pass against Houston in Week 16.

Three Key Questions:

• How close to peak Rob Gronkowski are the Buccaneers getting?

Gronkowski was a first-team All-Pro as recently as 2017, when he produced a 69-1,084-8 line with an average of 15.7 yards per grab. His 2018 season was interrupted by injuries and he saw his production fall to 47-682-3, though the Patriots still had him on the field for almost the exact same percentage of snaps (75%) as the year before. Gronkowski exceeded 1,000 receiving yards in three of his last five seasons in New England and, at age 31, he feels well enough to be physically dominant again. Obviously, his most gaudy statistic is his 79 touchdown catches over nine seasons, the most by any NFL player in that span. In his career, Gronkowski has averaged 68.4 yards per game and scored a touchdown roughly once every game and a half. The Buccaneers would be thrilled if he approaches those numbers in 2020.

• Just how will the team utilize all three of Gronkowski, Howard and Brate?

As noted above, Gronkowski was usually on the field for the Patriots when he was healthy in 2018. Throughout his career, he has played a high snap count (more than 43 per game on average) because he is as dominant a blocker as he is a pass-catcher. The Buccaneers would like to field a more balanced offense with a more productive rushing attack in 2020 and hope the additions of Gronkowski and first-round tackle Tristan Wirfs will go a long way towards achieving that goal. If he is healthy and close to peak form, he's likely to be on the field quite a bit for the Buccaneers. Arians said above that the Bucs would have some three-TE looks but they only used three together on 22 snaps in 2019, much of it in jumbo, short-yardage situations. Putting Gronkowski, Howard and Brate on the field together for a significant amount of time would definitely be a new wrinkle in the offense. If the Buccaneers are close to their two-TE usage in 2020, or maybe use it a little bit more, they could get a decent amount of time out of all three combinations between Gronkowski, Howard and Brate.

• Will the Buccaneers find another young tight end to develop along the lines of Brate?