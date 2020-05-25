Bucs 2020 Post-Draft Roster Review: Wide Receivers

Added Veterans:

• None

Added Rookies:

• John Hurst…Undrafted free agent; 40 receptions for 654 yards and seven touchdowns at West Georgia in 2019

• Tyler Johnson…Fifth-round draft pick; 2,487 receiving yards and 25 touchdown catches in 2018-19 seasons

• Travis Jonsen…Undrafted free agent; topped 500 yards both receiving and rushing at Montana State in 2019

• Josh Pearson…Undrafted free agent; 126 catches for 2,006 yards and 30 touchdowns over last two seasons at Jacksonville State

Thanks to an historically deep pool of receiver prospects in the 2020 draft, the Buccaneers were able to land a player they think could help right away in Minnesota's Johnson. A star quarterback in high school, Johnson rewrote the Gophers' receiving record books over four seasons and is a natural at creating separation in his routes and picking up yards after the catch.

The Bucs hope of landing Johnson or a similar talent seemed to take a hit when the trades to acquire Gronkowski and move up to draft Tristan Wirfs erased their two fourth-round picks. However, an early run on wideouts quieted down in the third and fourth rounds before picking back up in the fifth, with the Bucs near the beginning of that rush. Still, the wait made Arians nervous on Day Three of the draft.

"Oh man, I can't tell you how long I was waiting to see that," said Arians afterward. "I was just shaking waiting on that one because I actually sat here and watched that [2020 Outback Bowl] game here in Tampa with my son. I said, 'I've got to get this guy.' We really wanted him, and we had a high grade [on him]. Guys were coming and going, and it was like, 'Phew, we finally got him.' I was really, really excited."

The Buccaneers' three additions from the ranks of the undrafted receivers were all big-time producers at smaller programs, so it remains to be seen how quickly they can adjust to the NFL. Watson had all but one of his 15 catches in the last four weeks of the season as injuries gave him a chance to take more snaps. Miller saw his rookie season interrupted by two different hamstring injuries but might be the fastest receiver the Bucs have. There are still a handful of potentially helpful veteran receivers on the market, including Paul Richardson and Gabriel Taylor, if the Bucs want to bring in some more experienced competition. That being said, the biggest issue still to resolve at the position is that new deal for Godwin.

Godwin isn't letting that change his mindset.

"There haven't been many conversations thus far, but honestly I'm not too worried about it," said Godwin earlier in the offseason. "They've come by and they've mentioned that [he is a priority], they've mentioned that to me, and I don't doubt that at all. I'm very confident in where I am right now. I think the biggest thing for me is coming out and continuing to prove that I can be an elite player in this league, and just being the guy that I've always been. I've always prided myself on being a good teammate, being a hard worker, and those things won't change. So if we're able to get something done this offseason or this season, then that would be awesome."

2019 Performance:

As noted above, Godwin trailed only New Orleans' Michael Thomas in receiving yards per game last year, with an average of 95.2 over 14 contests. Atlanta's Julio Jones ranked third and then Evans was next on the list with 89.0 yards per game. Godwin also tied for third in the NFL with nine touchdown catches, just one more than Evans. That duo and quarterback Jameis Winston drove the Bucs' passing attack to a league-high 302.8 passing yards per game.

Perriman, who signed a one-year deal in the 2019 offseason, was the third receiver for most of the season, missing two first-half contests, but the football simply didn't find him much until the last five weeks. That was particularly true after Evans went down in Week 13 and Godwin followed the next Sunday, as Perriman stepped in to prove he could be a viable top option in the NFL. He finished with 645 yards and six touchdowns and sprinted to the finish line with the first three 100-yard games of his career.

The Buccaneers' most common offensive formation in 2019 was "11" personnel, which includes one back, one tight end and three receivers. Tampa Bay used that package for 59.8% of its plays and overall had three or more receivers on the field for 712 of their 1,086 snaps. Godwin played 436 of his 895 snaps in the slot, so he was the team's most common slot receiver, though Perriman was also in there on 22% of his snaps.

While Godwin was very effective at picking up yards after the catch, Evans was one of the league's best at getting downfield on his routes. His average of 13.4 yards gained at the point of the catch was the fourth-highest in the NFL. Arians stuck to his "no risk-it, no biscuit" philosophy as Tampa Bay led the NFL in passing plays that gained 20 or more yards. As Prisco pointed out in his top 100 list, Godwin led the league individually with 25 such plays.

Watson's late-season opportunity allowed him to gain 159 yards and two touchdowns on his 15 catches. Miller averaged 15.4 yards on his 13 receptions. No other Buccaneer wideout caught more than three passes on the season.

Three Key Questions:

• Who will be the third receiver?

The Buccaneers will likely carry five or six receivers, with the number possibly dependent upon if any of them are solid contributors on special teams. Watson, for instance, was a core coverage man for the Bucs in 2020, and one of the young receivers might also factor into the return game. But on offense the primary third receiver is likely to be the only one to get a large number of snaps. Last year, Watson only had 27 snaps through the first 12 games, and 71 of Miller's 180 snaps came in the two games Perriman missed. All of this makes the battle for the third receiver spot critical to those young pass-catchers wanting to make a mark on offense in 2020. Obviously, the Buccaneers drafted Johnson with the hope that he could contribute right away, and he does have a good feel for the slot role, which would give the Bucs more flexibility with Godwin and Evans in their formations.

• Will there be a wild card in the wide receiver mix?

The Buccaneers group of pass-catchers behind Evans and Godwin may not be highly experienced but they certainly have some interesting stories. John Franklin played at three different colleges and was variously a quarterback and a gadget player, and then he was converted to cornerback when the Chicago Bears signed him as an undrafted free agent. The Buccaneers appear to be intrigued by what he can do on offense, and that might include some time at receiver. Cyril Grayson is a former NCAA All-American sprinter who didn't play football in college. Montana State rookie Travis Jonsen was first-team All-Big Sky as an all-purpose player after he racked up more than 500 yards both rushing and receiving in 2019. Josh Pearson put up huge pass-catching numbers at Jacksonville State. Even first-year tight end Codey McElroy, who played three different college sports, seems to operate more like a big wide receiver.

• How quickly can the receivers get on the same page with Brady?