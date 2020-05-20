Wednesday, May 20, 2020 03:25 PM

Six Bucs Players Make Top 100 List

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco released his Top 100 players for 2020 and six Buccaneers make the cut with two more as honorable mentions.

headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

200305_KZ_AssetShoot_1037
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The exposure and recognition for Buccaneers players is already starting. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco released his annual Top 100 players list and a whopping six players from Tampa Bay's roster have now made the cut.

For reference, that's up from just two last year. Wide receiver Mike Evans, who is the only other player besides Randy Moss to start his career with five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, wasn't even mentioned until 86. Both he and fellow receiver Chris Godwin made the Pro Bowl last year. Granted, these lists come out prior to the season, but Evans was hardly a secret at that point. Linebacker Lavonte David, another player who is criminally underrated, was the other Buc to crack the list, coming in at 92 – and this year, he's listed much higher.

The first Bucs player to appear on the 2020 list is unsurprisingly quarterback Tom Brady, who *checks notes* signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent this offseason after 20 seasons in New England – in case you hadn't heard. Though, Brady dropped a few spots on the list for 2020. In 2019, he was in the top 10 at No. 6. This year, he's listed at No. 19. Brady posted his lowest passing total across a full season since 2016 last year, yet it was still good for seventh-most in the league. Plus, he now has guys like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin plus best friend Rob Gronkowski and tight ends O.J. Howard and Cam Brate at the ready. That should be enough to see an uptick, don't you think?

It brings us to the next Buccaneer on the list, which is none other than Godwin, who comes in at No. 29 after not making the list at all prior to last season.

"He had his breakout season in 2020, catching 86 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns," Prisco wrote. "He led the NFL with 25 catches of 20 yards or more. He just turned 24 in February."

Godwin had 86 catches for 1,333 yards in his third year as a pro, earning him his first Pro Bowl appearance, in fact. He was on track for a 100-catch season, as Head Coach Bruce Arians had predicted during training camp, but missed the last two games due to injury. He's fully healthy and should see a monster season at the arm of Brady.

Evans comes in next at No. 45, making three Bucs players in the Top 50 after none last year. Evans will be another one to perhaps get a bump in production with the arrival of Brady. He'll be going after some NFL history this year, too. Should he eclipse 1,000 yards for his sixth-straight season, he'll stand alone in the record books, surpassing his current fellow record holder in Moss.

David is next, ranked 67th and a full 25 spots higher than he was last season. It comes after both he and now second-year linebacker Devin White made their case for best linebacker duo in the league. Good Morning Football's Kay Adams says they are and Bucs fans agree. Perhaps this is the year the rest of the league does, too.

Then comes the league's 2019 sack leader in Shaq Barrett at No. 82. I don't know how the guy that took down opposing quarterbacks a franchise record 19.5 times doesn't rank higher than this but at least he makes it.

Rounding out the list, center Ryan Jensen sneaks in five spots later. This is two-fold. Not only is an offensive lineman getting recognized, but it's a Bucs offensive lineman. The Eagles' Jason Kelce is the only center that appears on this list before Jensen. It's well deserved after Jensen played the best ball of his career last season, cutting down on penalties dramatically while still maintaining his 'nasty' style of play.

"You might be surprised to see his name here, but he was really good in his second season with Tampa Bay in 2019," Prisco wrote. "His pass blocking inside will be big for Tom Brady."

As a bonus, two more Buccaneer players are listed among those that just missed the cut. Defensive tackle Vita Vea along with the aforementioned White are among some 30 others that were honorable mentions. White ended his season with consecutive Rookie of the Month honors and ranked among the top five in tackles for rookies despite missing three games. Under the wing of David, White should continue to thrive into 2020.

Vea became the heaviest player to ever catch a touchdown pass when the Bucs visited Atlanta in Week 12. The former high school running back lined up on offense, which he did sparingly last season primarily as a blocker, but instead went out wide and turned to catch a pass at the goal line, scoring a touchdown in a lopsided 35-22 win over the division rivals.

Now that the expectations are there, we'll see how the exposure and recognition develops this season for players behind the Bucs' biggest free agent addition this offseason.

PHOTOS of the Bucs’ 2020 Regular Season Schedule

View pictures of all the Buccaneers' 2020 opponents.

Week 1: Bucs @ Saints, 4:25pm ET FOX
1 / 65

Week 1: Bucs @ Saints, 4:25pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 1: Bucs @ Saints, 4:25pm ET FOX
2 / 65

Week 1: Bucs @ Saints, 4:25pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 1: Bucs @ Saints, 4:25pm ET FOX
3 / 65

Week 1: Bucs @ Saints, 4:25pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 1: Bucs @ Saints, 4:25pm ET FOX
4 / 65

Week 1: Bucs @ Saints, 4:25pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 2: Bucs vs. Panthers, 1pm ET FOX
5 / 65

Week 2: Bucs vs. Panthers, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 2: Bucs vs. Panthers, 1pm ET FOX
6 / 65

Week 2: Bucs vs. Panthers, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 2: Bucs vs. Panthers, 1pm ET FOX
7 / 65

Week 2: Bucs vs. Panthers, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 2: Bucs vs. Panthers, 1pm ET FOX
8 / 65

Week 2: Bucs vs. Panthers, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 3: Bucs @ Broncos, 4:25pm ET FOX
9 / 65

Week 3: Bucs @ Broncos, 4:25pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 3: Bucs @ Broncos, 4:25pm ET FOX
10 / 65

Week 3: Bucs @ Broncos, 4:25pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 3: Bucs @ Broncos, 4:25pm ET FOX
11 / 65

Week 3: Bucs @ Broncos, 4:25pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 3: Bucs @ Broncos, 4:25pm ET FOX
12 / 65

Week 3: Bucs @ Broncos, 4:25pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 4: Bucs vs. Chargers, 1pm ET CBS
13 / 65

Week 4: Bucs vs. Chargers, 1pm ET CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 4: Bucs vs. Chargers, 1pm ET CBS
14 / 65

Week 4: Bucs vs. Chargers, 1pm ET CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 4: Bucs vs. Chargers, 1pm ET CBS
15 / 65

Week 4: Bucs vs. Chargers, 1pm ET CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 4: Bucs vs. Chargers, 1pm ET CBS
16 / 65

Week 4: Bucs vs. Chargers, 1pm ET CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 5: Bucs @ Bears, 8:20pm ET FOX, NFL Network, Amazon
17 / 65

Week 5: Bucs @ Bears, 8:20pm ET FOX, NFL Network, Amazon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 5: Bucs @ Bears, 8:20pm ET FOX, NFL Network, Amazon
18 / 65

Week 5: Bucs @ Bears, 8:20pm ET FOX, NFL Network, Amazon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 5: Bucs @ Bears, 8:20pm ET FOX, NFL Network, Amazon
19 / 65

Week 5: Bucs @ Bears, 8:20pm ET FOX, NFL Network, Amazon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 5: Bucs @ Bears, 8:20pm ET FOX, NFL Network, Amazon
20 / 65

Week 5: Bucs @ Bears, 8:20pm ET FOX, NFL Network, Amazon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 6: Bucs vs. Packers, 4:25pm ET FOX
21 / 65

Week 6: Bucs vs. Packers, 4:25pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 6: Bucs vs. Packers, 4:25pm ET FOX
22 / 65

Week 6: Bucs vs. Packers, 4:25pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 6: Bucs vs. Packers, 4:25pm ET FOX
23 / 65

Week 6: Bucs vs. Packers, 4:25pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 6: Bucs vs. Packers, 4:25pm ET FOX
24 / 65

Week 6: Bucs vs. Packers, 4:25pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 7: Bucs @ Raiders, 8:20pm ET NBC
25 / 65

Week 7: Bucs @ Raiders, 8:20pm ET NBC

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 7: Bucs @ Raiders, 8:20pm ET NBC
26 / 65

Week 7: Bucs @ Raiders, 8:20pm ET NBC

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 7: Bucs @ Raiders, 8:20pm ET NBC
27 / 65

Week 7: Bucs @ Raiders, 8:20pm ET NBC

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 7: Bucs @ Raiders, 8:20pm ET NBC
28 / 65

Week 7: Bucs @ Raiders, 8:20pm ET NBC

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 8: Bucs @ Giants, 8:15pm ET ESPN
29 / 65

Week 8: Bucs @ Giants, 8:15pm ET ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 8: Bucs @ Giants, 8:15pm ET ESPN
30 / 65

Week 8: Bucs @ Giants, 8:15pm ET ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 8: Bucs @ Giants, 8:15pm ET ESPN
31 / 65

Week 8: Bucs @ Giants, 8:15pm ET ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 8: Bucs @ Giants, 8:15pm ET ESPN
32 / 65

Week 8: Bucs @ Giants, 8:15pm ET ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 9: Bucs vs Saints, 8:20pm ET NBC
33 / 65

Week 9: Bucs vs Saints, 8:20pm ET NBC

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 9: Bucs vs Saints, 8:20pm ET NBC
34 / 65

Week 9: Bucs vs Saints, 8:20pm ET NBC

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 9: Bucs vs Saints, 8:20pm ET NBC
35 / 65

Week 9: Bucs vs Saints, 8:20pm ET NBC

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 9: Bucs vs Saints, 8:20pm ET NBC
36 / 65

Week 9: Bucs vs Saints, 8:20pm ET NBC

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 10: Bucs @ Panthers, 1pm ET FOX
37 / 65

Week 10: Bucs @ Panthers, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 10: Bucs @ Panthers, 1pm ET FOX
38 / 65

Week 10: Bucs @ Panthers, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 10: Bucs @ Panthers, 1pm ET FOX
39 / 65

Week 10: Bucs @ Panthers, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 10: Bucs @ Panthers, 1pm ET FOX
40 / 65

Week 10: Bucs @ Panthers, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 11: Bucs vs. Rams, 8:15pm ET ESPN
41 / 65

Week 11: Bucs vs. Rams, 8:15pm ET ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 11: Bucs vs. Rams, 8:15pm ET ESPN
42 / 65

Week 11: Bucs vs. Rams, 8:15pm ET ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 11: Bucs vs. Rams, 8:15pm ET ESPN
43 / 65

Week 11: Bucs vs. Rams, 8:15pm ET ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 11: Bucs vs. Rams, 8:15pm ET ESPN
44 / 65

Week 11: Bucs vs. Rams, 8:15pm ET ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 12: Bucs vs. Chiefs, 4:25pm ET CBS
45 / 65

Week 12: Bucs vs. Chiefs, 4:25pm ET CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 12: Bucs vs. Chiefs, 4:25pm ET CBS
46 / 65

Week 12: Bucs vs. Chiefs, 4:25pm ET CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 12: Bucs vs. Chiefs, 4:25pm ET CBS
47 / 65

Week 12: Bucs vs. Chiefs, 4:25pm ET CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 12: Bucs vs. Chiefs, 4:25pm ET CBS
48 / 65

Week 12: Bucs vs. Chiefs, 4:25pm ET CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 13: Bye
49 / 65

Week 13: Bye

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 14: Bucs vs. Vikings, 1pm ET FOX
50 / 65

Week 14: Bucs vs. Vikings, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 14: Bucs vs. Vikings, 1pm ET FOX
51 / 65

Week 14: Bucs vs. Vikings, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 14: Bucs vs. Vikings, 1pm ET FOX
52 / 65

Week 14: Bucs vs. Vikings, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 14: Bucs vs. Vikings, 1pm ET FOX
53 / 65

Week 14: Bucs vs. Vikings, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 15: Bucs @ Falcons, 1pm ET FOX
54 / 65

Week 15: Bucs @ Falcons, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 15: Bucs @ Falcons, 1pm ET FOX
55 / 65

Week 15: Bucs @ Falcons, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 15: Bucs @ Falcons, 1pm ET FOX
56 / 65

Week 15: Bucs @ Falcons, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 15: Bucs @ Falcons, 1pm ET FOX
57 / 65

Week 15: Bucs @ Falcons, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 16: Bucs @ Lions, TBD
58 / 65

Week 16: Bucs @ Lions, TBD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 16: Bucs @ Lions, TBD
59 / 65

Week 16: Bucs @ Lions, TBD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 16: Bucs @ Lions, TBD
60 / 65

Week 16: Bucs @ Lions, TBD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 16: Bucs @ Lions, TBD
61 / 65

Week 16: Bucs @ Lions, TBD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 17: Bucs vs. Falcons, 1pm ET FOX
62 / 65

Week 17: Bucs vs. Falcons, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 17: Bucs vs. Falcons, 1pm ET FOX
63 / 65

Week 17: Bucs vs. Falcons, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 17: Bucs vs. Falcons, 1pm ET FOX
64 / 65

Week 17: Bucs vs. Falcons, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 17: Bucs vs. Falcons, 1pm ET FOX
65 / 65

Week 17: Bucs vs. Falcons, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

NFL player Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
news

Gronk on Ellen: Main Reason I Came to Tampa Was My Mom

Many speculated the reason tight end Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement and joined the Buccaneers was because of his buddy, Tom. Gronk went on the Ellen Show to say that the main reason was actually his mom, who lives in Ft. Myers, Florida.
Devin White: Bucs Defense Wants to Put Game on Their Backs
news

Devin White: Bucs Defense Wants to Put Game on Their Backs

The Bucs' offense may be monopolizing the headlines, but the second-year linebacker wants to make sure everyone knows the defense isn't relying on them to propel the Bucs to success in 2020. 
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
news

ESPN: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Give Bucs Best Offseason in the League 

Bill Barnwell of ESPN ranked all 32 teams by their offseason and the Bucs top the list as the team that did the most to improve their roster, adding players like Brady and Gronkowski.
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 09, 2018 - Defensive End Jason Pierre-Paul #90 pressures Drew Brees during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 28-14. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Top 10 Tuesday: Best Offenses the Bucs Will Face in 2020

The Buccaneers defense will take on seven of the top 10 passing offenses from 2019 this coming season.
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 29, 2019 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 28-22. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Sean Murphy-Bunting Shares Story Behind New Number 23 …and It's Not What You Think

The Bucs' second-year corner switched his number this offseason from 26 to 23 and the reasoning is all about family.
FILE - At left, in a Dec. 20, 2015, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning smiles before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Pittsburgh. At right, in a Dec. 9, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady faces reporters before a scheduled NFL football practice, in Foxborough, Mass. Denver and New England play in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/File)
news

Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods to Tee Off for Coronavirus Relief

The four players will split into pairs for "The Match: Champions for Charity" tournament to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts on May 24 in South Florida.
"Everything" by Mike Evans
news

"Everything" by Mike Evans

A letter to moms from Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans in his own words.
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21, 2019 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Houston Texans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 23-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Thoughts from Bruce Arians and the Bucs Coaching Staff on the 2020 NFL Schedule

See what the Bucs coaches think about Tampa Bay's 2020 slate.
TAMPA, FL. - SEPTEMBER 08, 2019 - East stands and South endzone during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 31-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Buccaneers Future Opponents Through 2022

While the 2020 schedule is just about out, see who Tampa Bay will play through the 2022 season according to the current league format.
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 17, 2019 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 34-17. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Top 10 Tuesday: Best Defenses Bucs Will Face in 2020

See the stats on the best defenses the Bucs will face this coming season.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

Bucs Mock Draft Grade Roundup

The hypotheseason has been put to bed but we're squeezing in one last Mock Draft Monday by rounding up how draft pundits have graded the Bucs' 2020 draft class.

Advertising