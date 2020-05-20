Six Bucs Players Make Top 100 List

It brings us to the next Buccaneer on the list, which is none other than Godwin, who comes in at No. 29 after not making the list at all prior to last season.

"He had his breakout season in 2020, catching 86 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns," Prisco wrote. "He led the NFL with 25 catches of 20 yards or more. He just turned 24 in February."

Godwin had 86 catches for 1,333 yards in his third year as a pro, earning him his first Pro Bowl appearance, in fact. He was on track for a 100-catch season, as Head Coach Bruce Arians had predicted during training camp, but missed the last two games due to injury. He's fully healthy and should see a monster season at the arm of Brady.

Evans comes in next at No. 45, making three Bucs players in the Top 50 after none last year. Evans will be another one to perhaps get a bump in production with the arrival of Brady. He'll be going after some NFL history this year, too. Should he eclipse 1,000 yards for his sixth-straight season, he'll stand alone in the record books, surpassing his current fellow record holder in Moss.

David is next, ranked 67th and a full 25 spots higher than he was last season. It comes after both he and now second-year linebacker Devin White made their case for best linebacker duo in the league. Good Morning Football's Kay Adams says they are and Bucs fans agree. Perhaps this is the year the rest of the league does, too.

Then comes the league's 2019 sack leader in Shaq Barrett at No. 82. I don't know how the guy that took down opposing quarterbacks a franchise record 19.5 times doesn't rank higher than this but at least he makes it.

Rounding out the list, center Ryan Jensen sneaks in five spots later. This is two-fold. Not only is an offensive lineman getting recognized, but it's a Bucs offensive lineman. The Eagles' Jason Kelce is the only center that appears on this list before Jensen. It's well deserved after Jensen played the best ball of his career last season, cutting down on penalties dramatically while still maintaining his 'nasty' style of play.