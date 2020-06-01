Bucs 2020 Post-Draft Roster Review: Offensive Tackles

2019 Performance:

The discrepancy between some of the outside opinions of the Buccaneers' offensive line – to which Marpet alluded last week – and the team's evaluation is another indication that the play of linemen is difficult to judge, statistically. Sack rate and per-carry rush average offer some insight, and the Buccaneers could use some improvement in both categories in 2020, but the linemen must also get their share of the credit when an offense succeeds.

And, with the obvious exceptions of turnovers and an inconsistent rushing attack, the Buccaneers saw a lot of success on offense in 2019. Tampa Bay demolished its former single-season scoring record with 458 points and still would have set that record even without the six touchdowns contributed by the defense. The Bucs led the NFL in passing yards and had more plays of 20 or more yards than any other offense in the league. That obviously requires some pretty good protection to set up so many downfield gains.

The Bucs' line gave up 47 sacks, which was the 11th most in the NFL, but also threw the ball 630 times, which was the fourth most. The results were 28.6 points per game, tied with New Orleans for the third most in the league.

The rushing attack was less effective, thought it improved down the stretch. Tampa Bay ranked 24th in rushing yards per game and 28th in yards per carry, the latter figure at 3.7.

The Bucs enjoyed good health along the line in 2019, which helped. While Smith finally missed a start after opening 77 games in a row, Jensen and Marpet were both available for all 16 games. Dotson only missed one start and Alex Cappa, in his first season manning right guard, was out for just three. The Bucs only had one game in which more than one of their usual five were out. That continuity surely helped, as it does in a larger sense with four of five starters returning in 2020.

Three Key Questions:

• Will Tristan Wirfs provide an elite level play right from the beginning of his career?

Wirfs play at Iowa and his measurables surely paint the picture of an elite NFL lineman, but it's common knowledge at this point that the draft is no sure thing. There are examples of both ends of the spectrum from the Buccaneers' own history. Paul Gruber was taken with the fourth-overall pick in 1988 and was an outstanding lineman from Day One to the end of his 12-year career. Kenyatta Walker was the 14th pick in 2001, and while he was a starter on the 2002 Super Bowl team he only lasted one season at left tackle. Assuming Wirfs does win the right tackle job to start the season, the Buccaneers will need him to be a solid protector for Brady immediately. Tampa Bay's offseason maneuvers are those of a team in win-now mode, which means any rookie contributor is going to be expected to play at a high level right away.

• Does Donovan Smith have another level to reach in 2020 and beyond?

Again, the Buccaneers are clear on this: They believe Donovan Smith is a very good left tackle and they think he had his best season in 2019. Arians noted that Smith took a step forward last year and improved in some specific areas. Smith is big, talented, durable and confident…could his career eventually include some Pro Bowl recognition. The additions of Brady and Rob Gronkowski have turned the NFL spotlight on Tampa Bay (five prime-time games!), and that in turn is going to shine a light on some other Buccaneers who might be underappreciated. Linebacker Lavonte David is the poster boy for that idea, but Smith is another Buc who could significantly change how he is viewed. Arians believes blocking for Brady will increase Smith's intensity level, and perhaps it will take him to a new level overall.

• Who will be the primary swing tackle?